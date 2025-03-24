Scientists observe negative time for the first time ever

Scientists at the University of Toronto have provided evidence supporting the existence of “negative time.” (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Scientists have long been fascinated by how light interacts with matter. At the heart of this curiosity are photons—particles that carry light—as they pass through different materials.

When photons travel through substances, they don't simply move straight ahead. Instead, atoms within the materials absorb and later re-emit these photons. During this brief encounter, atoms enter temporary high-energy states before returning to their normal condition. Understanding these interactions has paved the way for cutting-edge technologies, including quantum memory and advanced optics.

Recently, a groundbreaking experiment challenged conventional wisdom by introducing the concept of "negative time." This intriguing idea arose from observations made during photon interactions within certain transparent materials. The study showed photons being absorbed and re-emitted in such short durations that researchers measured them as less than zero—hence "negative time."

The study, led by Professor Aephraim Steinberg at the University of Toronto, ignited considerable debate. Although the findings await peer review, Steinberg emphasizes their importance. He describes the work as essential to unraveling the strange behaviors within quantum systems, despite its controversial reception.

Schematics of experimental setup. (a) Atomic level scheme. (b) Conceptual diagram of the experimental apparatus: a resonant pulsed beam (signal) and off-resonant continuous-wave beam (probe) counter-propagate through a cloud of cold 85Rb atoms, detected at opposite sides of the apparatus. (CREDIT: ARXIV)

In traditional theories, photons have always been assumed to follow a straightforward timeline of absorption and re-emission. But Steinberg's team discovered these events could seemingly occur backward, disrupting established ideas about time in quantum mechanics.

Quantum Mechanics and the Concept of Negative Time

To simplify this puzzling concept, picture cars entering a tunnel. If a thousand cars enter around noon, you'd naturally expect them to exit afterward. Surprisingly, you might notice some cars emerging slightly before noon, around 11:59 a.m. This scenario parallels the researchers' findings about photons and negative time.

Previously, scientists dismissed such strange timing as mere measurement errors. However, Steinberg and his colleagues argue these results reflect genuine quantum phenomena. They suggest these odd timings arise naturally within the probabilistic world of quantum mechanics.

Their bold claim challenges physicists to reconsider fundamental notions of time and energy. It underscores how much quantum mechanics still holds in mysteries and surprises for researchers to explore.

Daniela Angulo, a lead researcher on the team, played a pivotal role in measuring how long atoms remained in their excited states. Using carefully calibrated lasers in a basement laboratory filled with wires and aluminum-wrapped devices, the team optimized their experimental setup over two years.

“That time turned out to be negative,” Steinberg explained. This finding has profound implications for understanding photon behavior in dispersive media.

Negative Time and Group Delay

The group delay, a fundamental concept in light-matter interaction, refers to the time a photon seems to take to traverse a medium. This delay is influenced by the optical depth of the medium and the spectral properties of the light pulse. Steinberg’s team used quantum trajectory theory and weak-value formalism to explore how photons interact with atoms and spend time as atomic excitations.

Their calculations revealed that the time a photon spends as an atomic excitation aligns with the group delay, even when this delay becomes negative. In classical terms, such a delay would be impossible. However, quantum mechanics allows for these anomalous results, which are deeply tied to the probabilistic nature of particle interactions.

Experimental physicist Daniela Angulo poses with an apparatus in the physics lab at the University of Toronto. (CREDIT: University of Toronto)

This insight was tested experimentally by observing the nonlinear phase shift imprinted on a probe beam, confirming the predictions across a range of optical parameters.

Steinberg likens this phase shift to the π phase-flip that occurs when a broadband pulse travels through an optically dense medium. This phenomenon highlights the intricate interplay between quantum coherence and material properties, challenging traditional assumptions about how light propagates.

The Toronto team’s findings underscore the nuanced behavior of photons and atoms in quantum systems. Their earlier experiments demonstrated that transmitted photons spent nearly as much time in an excited atomic state as scattered photons. These results suggested that a significant fraction of excited atoms contributed to coherent forward emission, a conclusion supported by theoretical models.

In the latest study, the researchers extended these insights, demonstrating that negative group delays are not just mathematical curiosities but observable phenomena. Their experiments also showed that photons carried no information in this process, preserving the integrity of Einstein’s theory of special relativity. This ensures that no physical laws—such as the cosmic speed limit—are violated.

Steinberg emphasizes that the concept of “negative time” does not imply time travel. “We don’t want to say anything traveled backward in time,” he clarified. Instead, these results illuminate the complex and sometimes counterintuitive dynamics of quantum systems, where particles do not adhere to fixed timelines but operate within a spectrum of possible behaviors.

Atomic excitation times depicted as the ratio τT/τ0, obtained through integration over the regions. (CREDIT: ARXIV)

Broader Implications and Skepticism

While the findings have attracted global attention, they have also faced skepticism. German theoretical physicist Sabine Hossenfelder criticized the interpretation of “negative time” in a widely viewed YouTube video. She argued that this term misrepresents what the experiments reveal about photon behavior and phase shifts in a medium.

“The negative time in this experiment has nothing to do with the passage of time,” Hossenfelder stated. “It’s just a way to describe how photons travel through a medium and how their phases shift.”

Angulo and Steinberg, however, maintain that their work addresses critical gaps in understanding light’s interaction with matter. They argue that negative group delays provide new insights into the behavior of light in dispersive media, which could have far-reaching implications for quantum optics and photonic technologies.

The researchers also defended their choice of terminology, acknowledging that it provokes debate but also stimulates deeper discussions about the nature of quantum phenomena. “We’ve made our choice about what we think is a fruitful way to describe the results,” Steinberg said. He noted that while practical applications remain speculative, their findings lay the groundwork for exploring new aspects of quantum physics.

As the debate over “negative time” unfolds, the Toronto team’s work exemplifies the spirit of scientific inquiry. By challenging conventional wisdom and pushing the boundaries of what is measurable, they invite the scientific community to reconsider long-held assumptions about time, light, and quantum mechanics.

Their research, though still in its early stages, opens new avenues for studying light-matter interactions and the role of group delays in quantum systems. Whether or not “negative time” becomes an accepted term, the insights it represents will likely influence the trajectory of quantum physics for years to come.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.