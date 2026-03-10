Space weather near stars may be hiding alien signals from Earth

Radio silence has long puzzled those searching for extraterrestrial intelligence, but the answer might lie much closer to the source of potential signals than previously thought. Conditions around other stars could be scrambling even intentionally narrow radio transmissions, making them nearly invisible by the time they reach Earth. Even a perfectly precise signal sent by an advanced civilization could arrive as a smeared, diluted trace if its own star’s plasma environment is turbulent enough.

Dr. Vishal Gajjar, an astronomer at the SETI Institute and lead author of the study, explained, “SETI searches are often optimized for extremely narrow signals. If a signal gets broadened by its own star’s environment, it can slip below our detection thresholds, even if it’s there, potentially helping explain some of the radio silence we’ve seen in technosignature searches.” His team’s research, part of the institute’s STRIDE program, focuses on how the immediate surroundings of a transmitting planet affect signals before they even leave their home system.

For decades, SETI projects have concentrated on narrowband radio waves—very sharp spikes in frequency that are unlikely to form naturally. These signals were thought to be the clearest markers of intelligence. But the new study highlights a hidden complication: even if an alien transmitter produces a clean, narrow signal, stellar activity can distort it significantly. Plasma turbulence, stellar winds, and occasional eruptive events such as coronal mass ejections create a kind of “space weather” that spreads a signal across multiple frequencies, weakening the intensity that Earth-based detectors rely on.

Simplified thin-screen representation of phase perturbations in a narrowband monochromatic wave propagating through a turbulent medium, showing Doppler-shifted frequencies. (CREDIT: The Astrophysical Journal)

How Stellar Space Weather Shapes Signals

The research builds on measurements from spacecraft within our own solar system. By analyzing how radio transmissions behave when passing through the Sun’s plasma, the team could model similar effects for other stars. This approach allowed them to quantify how much a narrow signal might broaden under different stellar conditions.

Grayce C. Brown, co-author and research assistant at the SETI Institute, emphasized the practical implications: “By quantifying how stellar activity can reshape narrowband signals, we can design searches that are better matched to what actually arrives at Earth, not just what might be transmitted.” In other words, signals may already be reaching our telescopes, but their broadened form has been mistaken for background noise or ignored by traditional narrowband-focused algorithms.

The team also considered the diversity of stars in the galaxy. M-dwarf stars, which account for about 75% of all stars in the Milky Way, are particularly active. Their frequent flares and strong stellar winds increase plasma turbulence in surrounding space, raising the likelihood that narrow radio signals from orbiting planets would spread out before escaping the system. In contrast, quieter stars like the Sun are less likely to distort signals as severely, but even moderate turbulence can alter the sharpness enough to reduce detectability.

Evidence From Our Solar System

Spacecraft communications within our solar system provide a unique testbed for this research. By observing how radio signals from probes interact with the Sun’s plasma environment, the researchers could calibrate their models and extrapolate to distant stellar systems. They measured how signals scatter, bend, and lose intensity in turbulent plasma, offering a realistic estimate for the effects on alien transmissions.

When radio waves pass through a turbulent environment, they can experience a range of distortions. Plasma does more than absorb energy; it can bend, refract, and scatter signals unpredictably. The interactions within a star’s plasma environment can cause a sharp signal to spread across many frequencies. A radio burst that began as a narrow spike may arrive as a broad, flattened signal, resembling natural cosmic background noise rather than a distinct technosignature.

Simplified schematic of a CME-driven turbulent beam (shaded cone with internal turbulence) erupting from the host star (orange) and crossing the Exo-IPM. (CREDIT: The Astrophysical Journal)

Rethinking SETI Search Strategies

For decades, the assumption has been that the clearest evidence of extraterrestrial intelligence would appear as a razor-thin spike in frequency. The new research challenges that expectation. Even if an alien civilization is broadcasting deliberately powerful and precise signals, those transmissions may not remain narrow by the time they leave their system.

This insight has significant implications for how SETI projects are designed. Current algorithms optimized for narrowband signals may overlook these broadened transmissions entirely. By expanding detection strategies to account for smearing caused by stellar plasma turbulence, researchers could identify signals that previously appeared indistinguishable from noise.

The findings also influence which stars are targeted for observation. Highly active stars, especially M-dwarfs, may distort signals more than quieter stars, but these stars are also common hosts for exoplanets. Adjusting search strategies to account for signal broadening could unlock data from a previously neglected pool of systems.

The Role of the Exoplanetary Interplanetary Medium

Central to the study is the concept of the Exoplanetary Interplanetary Medium, or Exo-IPM. This plasma environment forms around stars due to stellar winds and energetic events like flares and coronal mass ejections. Radio waves emitted by a transmitter on a planet must first travel through this turbulent region before reaching interstellar space.

Within the Exo-IPM, variations in plasma density and activity create conditions that distort signals at the source. Even carefully engineered transmissions intended to be narrowband could be “smeared” across frequencies. The effect is particularly pronounced around active stars, where plasma density and stellar activity fluctuate rapidly.

By modeling these environments, the SETI team provides a practical framework for predicting how much broadening a signal could undergo. The results suggest that a broad spectrum of distortions must be considered in future searches, not just the idealized narrow signals that have dominated SETI efforts for decades.

CME speed and anisotropy factor as a function of radial distance for three representative CME launch speed ratios. (CREDIT: The Astrophysical Journal)

Implications for Detecting Extraterrestrial Intelligence

This research addresses a long-standing question in the search for life beyond Earth: why, after decades of scanning the skies, have we found no definitive technosignatures? Some scientists have speculated that civilizations might be rare, silent, or transmitting in ways we cannot detect. This study adds another possibility: the signals might be arriving in a distorted form that current methods are ill-equipped to recognize.

Understanding the role of stellar turbulence could redefine target selection, instrument sensitivity, and algorithm design. Future searches may incorporate the broadening effect into signal processing pipelines, looking for patterns that retain technological signatures even when spread across multiple frequencies. This adjustment could dramatically increase the chances of detecting alien transmissions.

By considering the conditions around stars, researchers can better anticipate what kind of signals actually make it to Earth. It also reinforces the idea that the search for life requires not just sensitive instruments, but models that reflect the real environments signals must traverse.

The STRIDE Program and Broader Context

The project was supported by the SETI Institute’s STRIDE program, which funds high-risk, high-impact studies aimed at developing new tools and approaches for the search for extraterrestrial intelligence. STRIDE, supported by the Franklin Antonio Bequest, allows scientists to explore unconventional questions and advance techniques that challenge long-standing assumptions in the field.

By combining empirical spacecraft data with theoretical models, the researchers offer SETI teams a clearer picture of how space weather might mask signals from other civilizations. The study shows that signals distorted by stellar plasma are not necessarily absent or weak—they may simply appear in forms previously unrecognized.

Latitude dependence of spectral broadening using measurements inferred from R. Woo. (CREDIT: The Astrophysical Journal)

Practical Implications of the Research

This research could transform the design of future SETI searches. Instruments and software may be adapted to detect broadened signals that still carry signs of technological origin. Target selection strategies might shift to include systems previously considered too active or turbulent. By accounting for the effects of stellar space weather, scientists increase the likelihood of identifying alien technosignatures and reduce the risk of overlooking evidence due to signal distortion.

The findings also highlight the importance of understanding how cosmic environments influence communication. By studying plasma turbulence and its effects on radio waves, astronomers can refine models for signal propagation and develop detection methods more in tune with real astrophysical conditions.

Ultimately, these insights could bring humanity closer to answering one of its oldest questions: are we alone in the universe?

