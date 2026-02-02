Teen athlete turns devastating knee injury into LEGO donations for young patients

Brenner recently returned to the hospital with his surgeon, Dr. Anil S. Ranawat, to donate custom-designed LEGO kits to pediatric patients. (CREDIT: ABC 7 Eyewitness News)

A devastating sports injury can often end a season, or even a career. For Connecticut teenager Devin Brenner, it also sparked an unexpected mission to help other young patients cope with long hospital recoveries.

Brenner, now 18, was treated at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City after suffering one of the most severe knee injuries seen in sports medicine. During a long jump competition at age 16, he dislocated his knee and tore all four major ligaments. The injury required complex reconstructive surgery and nearly a year of rehabilitation. Along the way, a childhood hobby helped him stay grounded and hopeful which he ultimately turned into a mission to help others cope.

Ranawat performed what surgeons call an “around the world” procedure, reconstructing all four ligaments in a single operation. (CREDIT: ABC 7 Eyewitness News)

A Rare Injury and a High-Risk Surgery

After the injury, Brenner and his family consulted several orthopedic surgeons in Connecticut. Many felt the case was too complex. He was then referred to Dr. Ranawat, chief of hip and knee preservation at the Sports Medicine Institute at HSS.

“Tearing all four knee ligaments is one of the most devastating sports injuries someone can have,” Ranawat said. “It is also one of the most challenging reconstructive surgeries to perform because you’re working around the nerves and arteries in the knee that must be protected.”

Ranawat performed what surgeons call an “around the world” procedure, reconstructing all four ligaments in a single operation. The surgery lasted seven hours. Recovery would take months of physical therapy, followed by cautious return to training in a brace.

Jennifer Crowley, Brenner’s mother, said earlier surgeons were hesitant. “They said it was a rare and complicated case, and they didn’t feel comfortable doing the surgery,” she explained.

Finding Purpose During Recovery

In the early months after surgery, Brenner could not drive, play sports, or spend much time with friends. His parents looked for ways to keep his spirits up and suggested something simple. They brought him LEGO sets.

Brenner joined Pass the Bricks, a national nonprofit that repurposes discarded LEGO pieces for children who may not have access to the toy. (CREDIT: ABC 7 Eyewitness News)

“Building those huge LEGO sets kept my mind sharp and kept my spirits up,” Brenner said. “It gave me a purpose during my 10-month recovery.”

The activity helped him cope with long days in bed and the mental strain of rehabilitation. It also reminded him of a shared hospital room experience that left a lasting impression.

“I shared a room with a boy my age who had cerebral palsy,” Brenner said. “He told me that he had 11 surgeries throughout his life. I thought about how LEGOs could help patients like him who are facing boredom, a lack of purpose, and other challenges, just like LEGOs helped me.”

That memory stayed with him long after he left the hospital.

Turning Recovery Into a Giving Project

Brenner joined Pass the Bricks, a national nonprofit that repurposes discarded LEGO pieces for children who may not have access to the toy. He became an ambassador and decided to focus his efforts on pediatric patients at HSS.

To gather supplies, Brenner and his mother posted a request in a Facebook moms group. The response was overwhelming.

“I got thousands and thousands,” Brenner said. “At one point I had to tell them I can’t accept anymore because I just can’t handle all of it.”

Dr. Ranawat, chief of hip and knee preservation at the Sports Medicine Institute at HSS and David Brenner. (CREDIT: ABC 7 Eyewitness News)

He carefully washes and sanitizes every brick, then spreads them out to sort by color and size. Using a design app, he creates small build kits with 50 to 100 pieces. If a set is missing a brick, he finds the match before donating it.

“He washes them very carefully, and then he spreads them out on a tarp,” Crowley said. “It’s a lot of work.”

Brenner balances the project with schoolwork and college applications. He says the time is worth it if it helps a child feel less alone.

Impact on Patients and Doctors

One recent recipient was 15-year-old Antonia Marotta of Long Island. Recovering at Lerner Children’s Pavilion, she said the gift made a difference.

“It makes me feel great; it was really nice,” Antonia said. “Recovery can be really hard, so having something to do makes it a lot easier.”

Her mother, Laura Marotta, said the gesture carried special meaning. “The days are long here,” she said. “But it means more coming from someone who actually sat in this hospital bed and really understands what it feels like.”

Ranawat, who stayed in close contact with Brenner during recovery, said the project reflects his character. “Devin was a phenomenal patient, he worked really hard,” he said. “We became like friends. It’s important to develop trust with your patients.”

