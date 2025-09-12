The future of rehabilitation: The promise and pitfalls of digital technologies in prisons

ICT can fulfil three roles: a way for inmates to maintain links with their support network, a training tool, and a means to acquire the digital skills they need for reintegration. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

When you picture a prison cell, computers, internet connections, and video calls probably aren’t the first things that come to mind. Yet inside the walls of Catalonia’s correctional facilities, digital technology is becoming part of the daily conversation about rehabilitation, family bonds, and safety. A new study led by researchers at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) reveals both the promise and pitfalls of bringing the internet behind bars.

The research, published in the journal Current Issues in Criminal Justice, draws on a mix of statistical data from more than 1,600 inmates and interviews with 12 professionals working inside prisons. Led by Pablo Romero, with co-authors Alba Marsol-Gutiérrez and Josep Maria Tamarit-Sumalla, the project offers a rare, close-up look at how information and communication technologies (ICT) shape prison life.

Digital technologies in prisons: more than a distraction

A smartphone, a laptop, or even a simple video call platform can transform prison routines. These devices may look like ordinary tools, but in a correctional context, they hold double-edged potential. On one side, technology allows inmates to keep in touch with family, pursue education, and build skills needed for the job market. On the other, the same devices can serve as tools for illegal coordination, harassment, or spreading unrest inside the institution.

Romero explained the stakes simply: “People who are more vulnerable or problematic, and particularly those living a long way from their support network or family, have more opportunities to stay in touch, and this influences their emotional well-being.”

Professional staff echoed this view, noting that access to online platforms and courses helps inmates adapt to modern life. “We only need to think about how much the world has changed in ten years, and imagine what spending that much time without touching a mobile phone or going online would be like,” Romero said. “When they leave prison, inmates need to be able to use those tools in order to perform almost any task.”

Social reintegration through digital access

One of the central findings of the study is that digital technologies play a major role in preparing inmates for life after release. Prison officers often reported that former inmates who had digital training inside adapted more quickly to daily tasks, from online banking to filling out job applications. In many cases, the gap between life outside and life inside creates deep stress. Bridging that gap with training and practice reduces the shock of reintegration.

Beyond job readiness, technology also provides an emotional lifeline. Video calls with family or online communication with support networks make long sentences less isolating. For inmates serving time far from their hometowns, this contact can mean the difference between despair and hope. “Prison officers believe that people who are released with the skills to navigate the digital world have a much more effective reintegration process, socially and in employment,” Romero said.

Unequal access holds back progress

Despite these clear benefits, the study reveals that access to technology is far from equal. Many Catalan prisons rely on outdated, slow, or even broken equipment. Inmates eager to learn often face long waits, limited hours, or poor-quality connections.

Romero stressed the need for investment: “It’s important that people who want to use digital technologies for training or to stay in touch with their support network can do so, as long as they’re allowed to. Access to internet-connected devices is currently limited, and many inmates are excluded. It’s essential that prisons have up-to-date equipment, like in the Omnia Points network, and that those technologies are seen as one of a wide range of tools in re-socialization programmes.”

The study also highlights an uneven distribution of access. While some inmates benefit from structured online courses or supervised video calls, others are left out due to limited resources, restrictive policies, or security concerns. This digital divide mirrors broader patterns in society, where access to reliable internet often tracks economic inequality.

Risks that cannot be ignored

Of course, digital access in prisons is not without danger. A mobile phone in the wrong hands can be used to contact organized crime networks, intimidate victims, or stir up unrest inside. In a setting where tensions already run high, the rapid spread of messages or images among inmates could trigger conflict.

Romero described the challenge bluntly: “The main challenge of including the use of digital technologies in prisons is ensuring that they are not used for criminal purposes, such as using a cell phone to contact someone on the outside who has taken out a restraining order against the prisoner or contacting organized crime or drug trafficking networks.”

The potential for misuse explains why many prison professionals remain cautious. Some argue for broader access under strict supervision. Others prefer tighter restrictions to minimize risk. The study captures this debate without offering a one-size-fits-all answer, instead recommending balanced policies that combine opportunity with oversight.

Training staff as well as inmates

Expanding digital programs means more than handing out laptops or tablets. It requires trained professionals who can guide inmates in using these tools responsibly. According to the researchers, correctional officers and educators need specialized training to manage online programs and prevent misuse.

Romero noted that unauthorized devices already circulate in many prisons. The existence of this underground market shows that demand for technology is strong. A structured, supervised system could redirect that demand into safer, more productive channels. Training programs for staff would also ensure that officers feel equipped to manage new challenges. By learning how to use online education platforms or monitoring tools, they can support rehabilitation while keeping security intact.

A three-part role for technology

The study concludes that technology serves three major roles in prison life. First, it acts as a bridge between inmates and their families, easing emotional strain. Second, it functions as an educational platform, opening doors to courses and higher education programs such as those offered at UOC. Third, it equips inmates with essential digital skills for daily life after release.

“Apart from the risks, we can conclude that technology plays a dual or even triple role,” Romero said. His conclusion underscores a vision where digital access is not an optional perk, but a central part of rehabilitation and reintegration.

The UOC study ends with clear recommendations. Prisons should expand access to supervised digital tools, strengthen infrastructure with updated equipment, and develop training programs for both inmates and staff. Doing so would align prison systems with broader social goals of rehabilitation and security.

This research on digital technologies in prisons paints a picture of a future where correctional facilities are not just holding centers, but places of preparation. By carefully balancing risk and opportunity, digital tools could help turn time served into time invested.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.