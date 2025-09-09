The Taylor Swift effect: How pop culture shook seismology and science communication

Most people think of seismology as the science of earthquakes that split roads or rattle buildings. In reality, it covers every vibration that ripples through the ground, whether from tectonic shifts, passing trucks, or even people dancing. Sensitive devices called seismometers pick up these subtle movements, translating human activity into measurable data.

In 2023, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Seattle shook more than the music charts. Fans jumping and singing at Lumen Field produced tremors so strong they were recorded as a “SwiftQuake.” The discovery that cheering crowds could mimic the effects of an earthquake made global headlines. It also sparked a creative question: could celebrity culture become a gateway for science?

A team in Ireland, led by geophysicist Eleanor Dunn from the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies and her supervisor Joseph Roche of Trinity College Dublin, decided to find out. Their study—later published in the International Journal of Science Education—tested how much science could be communicated when thousands of fans and one global superstar provided the stage.

In 2023, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Seattle shook more than the music charts. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Setting the Stage in Dublin

The opportunity arrived in June 2024, when Swift brought her Eras Tour to Dublin’s Aviva Stadium for three sold-out nights. The research team placed 42 seismometers across 21 sites surrounding the stadium, stretching up to 10 kilometers away. The instruments included Raspberry Shake™, SmartSolo™, and le-3Dlite™ sensors—each with different strengths, from portable setups to high-sensitivity readings.

Installing so many devices took weeks of preparation. Local residents and businesses were approached with leaflets explaining the project. Many welcomed the idea and allowed equipment in their homes, creating one of the most extensive temporary seismic networks ever set up for a concert.

The payoff was worth it. The instruments captured detailed seismic traces of every performance, turning a pop spectacle into a natural science experiment.

Related Stories

Shaking to the Music

When the concerts began, the ground told a fascinating story. During “Love Story,” seismic spikes lined up perfectly with the moment Swift sang the lyric, “Marry me Juliet you never have to be alone.” Across all three nights, the readings were nearly identical, proving that crowd reactions were powerful, predictable, and measurable.

Some of the vibrations traveled surprising distances. Ireland’s permanent National Seismic Network detected tremors more than 100 kilometers from the stadium. At a station in the Dublin Mountains, 14 kilometers away, the concerts showed up clearly. Even in Wexford, over 113 kilometers away, traces of Swift’s music-driven crowds appeared.

As Dunn put it, “This project was an incredible opportunity to bridge the gap between celebrity pop culture and scientific inquiry. Witnessing the public's enthusiasm, especially from Swifties, for understanding how their collective energy translated into measurable seismic waves was truly inspiring.”

The locations of the seismometers installed around the Aviva Stadium. The coloured markers indicate whether multipleseismometers were installed at one location. (CREDIT: E. DUNN AND J. ROCHE)

Fans Become Scientists

The team knew data alone wouldn’t reach the public. They launched a campaign on TikTok, Instagram, and X with the hashtag #SwiftQuakeDublin. They posted explainer videos on how seismometers work and released updates timed with the concerts. Traditional media outreach ran alongside these efforts, ensuring that journalists and fans alike were aware of the science in play.

A key part of the campaign invited fans into the process. Attendees were asked to submit concert footage so researchers could match moments in songs with seismic spikes. This created a form of citizen science, where fan videos became scientific evidence. The combination of data and video showed exactly which lyrics, beats, or moments sent the crowd into seismic overdrive.

“Integrating popular cultural events into scientific research can create accessible and exciting avenues for public engagement,” Dunn explained. “It transforms audiences into active participants in scientific discovery.”

Seismograms from nights one, two, and three of the Eras Tour in Dublin. This snapshot represents the seismic activitygenerated during love story, part of the Fearless era. 406 × 254 mm (300 × 300 DPI). (CREDIT: E. DUNN AND J. ROCHE)

Going Viral for Science

The campaign’s careful design meant it spread far beyond the stadium. Social media posts reached audiences who might never follow a science account but would happily engage with Taylor Swift content. TikTok’s algorithm amplified the videos, while traditional news outlets picked up the story before and after the shows.

The media impact was deliberate. Roche noted, “Eleanor's research showcases the power of interdisciplinary thinking, combining seismology, science communication, and celebrity studies. It’s a brilliant example of what happens when a researcher combines their unique research skills with their personal passions.”

The team’s strategy highlights how science can thrive when paired with pop culture. Instead of waiting for audiences to come to museums or lectures, researchers went where the people already were—at concerts, on social platforms, and within fandom communities.

Spectrograms for night three of The Eras Tour at the Aviva Stadum, recording at 30 m (S3) (A), 13 km (DSB) (B), and 114km (IWEX) (4.C) from the Aviva Stadium. (CREDIT: INTERNATIONAL JOURNAL OF SCIENCE EDUCATION, PART B 9)

Reliable Science in a Surprising Setting

While the campaign was playful, its scientific output was rigorous. The seismometers delivered consistent, repeatable results. Each night of the concerts acted like a controlled experiment, with thousands of fans creating seismic signals at the same moments. For seismologists, such predictable patterns are rare.

In one striking finding, the hit song “Shake It Off” produced clear seismic signals that matched up with those recorded by Ireland’s permanent seismic stations. The results confirmed that the study was not just a communication stunt, but a legitimate contribution to seismology.

Practical Implications of the Research

This research shows that science does not need to stay locked in labs or academic journals. By linking research with major cultural events, scientists can reach audiences who might otherwise feel science has nothing to do with them. The Dublin study proves that public engagement can be fun, inclusive, and scientifically valid.

Citizen science opportunities like this also expand the reach of research. Affordable devices such as Raspberry Shake™ make it possible for communities to monitor local seismic activity, turning everyday people into contributors. Linking those opportunities to cultural events builds excitement and lasting curiosity.

For the future, the SwiftQuake approach may inspire new collaborations between scientists and artists. Major concerts, sporting events, and festivals all offer platforms where research and culture can intersect. In the process, the public sees science not as something distant, but as something woven into daily life.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.