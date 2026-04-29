A Vietnam veteran, a 7-year-old rescuer, NASA volunteers, and more good news today

Leilani Cienega is honored at a school assembly after she saved her mom. (CREDIT: Beth Parker Jimenez/Ceres Unified School District)

When the news feels heavy, these stories offer a different kind of record: a veteran standing on a corner with his résumé, a child saving his mother, paramedics delivering a baby midflight, volunteers helping NASA, and strangers stepping in when someone else needed them.

Each story is small in scale compared with the larger news cycle, but together they show people noticing, acting, and helping in ways that changed the day for someone else.

Vietnam Veteran, Desperate for Work for 6 Years, Handed Out His Résumé on a Calif. Street Corner. Hours Later, He Had a Job

George Silvey. (CREDIT: ABC10/YouTube)

George Silvey was not asking for money when he stood on a California street corner in 2018. He was handing out his résumé.

Silvey, a Vietnam veteran, had spent six years trying to find work. He had experience in maintenance, heavy equipment operation, painting and in-home healthcare, but nothing had turned into steady employment. So he tried something direct: he brought his résumé outside and offered it to people passing by.

One woman noticed him while pumping gas. She approached and offered him cash. Silvey declined and gave her his résumé instead. The woman told him she would share his story in a private Facebook group and try to help him find a job.

The post worked. Within hours, Kiki’s Chicken Place contacted Silvey about an opportunity. Summer Gonzalez, the restaurant’s co-owner, said at the time that it was hard to turn away someone who was asking for a chance to earn money and take care of himself.

Silvey showed up early for his first shift. He told reporters he had only needed an opportunity to get his foot in the door, and said it meant a lot to know people cared.

The original story can be found on: People

Ice Cream Truck Owner Goes Viral for Response to Child Who Couldn't Pay

Maddy's Ice Cream and More. (CREDIT: Maddy’s Ice Cream And More/Youtube)

A boy walked up to Maddy Silvagnoli’s ice cream truck in Gardner, Massachusetts, hoping for a treat but without money to pay for it.

Silvagnoli, who owns Maddy’s Ice Cream and More, did not send him away. She told him to come back anyway and made clear that money would not decide whether a child got ice cream from her truck.

The moment spread online, but Silvagnoli told People it began as a simple act of kindness. Her approach was not new. She said she does not turn children away when they do not have money.

After the video drew attention, people began asking how they could help. That response led Silvagnoli to create the “No More Tears Fund,” which allows others to donate so children can receive free ice cream through her truck.

What started with one child became an ongoing effort backed by community donations through Venmo and PayPal. Silvagnoli said the fund exists because people wanted to help her keep the kindness going.

The original story can be found on: People

Fifth Grader Saves Mom After She Has a Stroke During a 10K

Leilani Cienega is honored at a school assembly after she saved her mom. (CREDIT: Beth Parker Jimenez/Ceres Unified School District)

Leilani Cienega was running in a school-organized “10K with a Cop” race in Modesto, California, when her mother, Manuela Armenta, collapsed.

The 10-year-old fifth grader was scared, but she stayed focused. Her mother had suffered a small stroke shortly after the race began. Leilani called her brother, gave their location and helped guide paramedics to the scene.

Doctors later confirmed Armenta had a minor stroke. She also injured her knee in the fall and was using a wheelchair during recovery, but she was expected to recover fully.

Leilani’s school later surprised her with an assembly. Students, teachers, family members and first responders gathered to recognize what she had done. The Ceres Unified School District also praised her quick response.

Leilani said she had never been called a hero before. She also said she wants to keep running and win more medals.

The original story can be found on: People

Baby on Board: Paramedics Help Passenger Give Birth Just Before Flight Lands

In this photo provided by Tina Fritz, Ashley Blair holds her daughter Brielle, who was born April 24, 2026, on a Delta Air Lines flight just as it was landing in Portland, Ore. (CREDIT: Tina Fritz via AP)

A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to Portland, Oregon, arrived with one more passenger than expected.

A woman went into labor Friday night shortly before the Boeing 737 landed at Portland International Airport. Two paramedics happened to be on the plane and stepped in to help.

Passengers gave the paramedics blankets. A shoelace was used to tie off the umbilical cord. The baby, Brielle Renee Blair, was born healthy at 5 1/2 pounds, about two weeks before her due date.

The timing was close. The plane landed about 20 minutes early, and the birth happened just before touchdown.

The Associated Press reported the story through WGEM on April 28, describing the unusual delivery with the line: “Please fasten your seatbelt, make sure your tray table is in an upright and locked position, and prepare for delivery.”

The original story can be found on: WGEM

Hero Walmart Delivery Driver Saves The Day In Bizarre Fire

Through the woman’s camera, he told her that her house was on fire. (CREDIT: The Rhino Times)

A Greensboro woman and her husband were away at the beach when her phone began lighting up with security alerts from home.

At first, she thought it might be a routine delivery notification. Then she saw a man moving around beneath the awning where her Dodge Durango was parked. A neighbor also texted to say a strange man was at the house.

The man was a Walmart delivery driver who had taken a wrong turn. He had noticed something was wrong and began knocking on doors. Through the woman’s camera, he told her that her house was on fire.

The fire had started in an unusual way. According to the Rhino Times, freshly polished rims, dry mulch and the sun’s reflection had combined to ignite the area near the vehicle. The woman had been watching from miles away as the situation unfolded.

The driver’s wrong turn turned out to be lucky. His quick action helped prevent a strange fire from becoming something worse.

The original story can be found on: The Rhino Times

North Providence Celebrates 7-Year-Old Who Saved Choking Classmate

A 7-year-old boy is being hailed as a hero, after he saved his classmate using the Heimlich maneuver at Stephen Olney Elementary School in North Providence. (CREDIT: WJAR)

Seven-year-old Sameer Santana was eating a snack with his classmates at Stephen Olney Elementary School in North Providence when he saw another student choking.

His teacher told the class to stay calm and said she would call for help. Sameer moved right away.

He ran over and performed the Heimlich maneuver. The apple slice came loose from Jabril’s throat, and the situation ended safely.

Principal Stephen Pacitto said the outcome could have been devastating if Sameer had not acted. Sameer later said he had learned the Heimlich maneuver in kindergarten from his health teacher.

On Tuesday, North Providence firefighters, police officers, Mayor Charlie Lombardi and Sameer’s classmates gathered to honor him. Sameer spoke about what happened, and the school community celebrated the first grader whose training and instincts helped save another child.

The original story can be found on: NBC 10 WJAR

Slain Marine Corps Veteran ‘Saved 6 People’ Through Organ Donation

U.S. Marine veteran Ivy Unruh, in an undated photo. A 25-year-old veteran who was gunned down outside her Kansas home earlier this month saved the lives of six people through organ donation. (CREDIT: GoFundMe)

Ivy Unruh, a 25-year-old Marine Corps veteran, died last week after being shot outside her Kansas home earlier this month.

Her family said that after her death, Unruh saved six lives through organ donation. Stars and Stripes reported that her estranged husband, Joshua Orlando, has been charged with first-degree murder in the case.

The story is painful, but the final act attached to Unruh’s life reached people her family may never meet. Her organs went to recipients who needed them to survive.

Stars and Stripes published the story on April 28, noting Unruh’s military service and the lives saved through donation after the April 17 shooting.

The original story can be found on: Stars and Stripes

Volunteers Help NASA Astronauts Record Lunar Flashes

Impact Flash volunteer Joerg Tomczak sent in this image of the Moon he took during NASA’s Artemis II mission, as well as a photo of his telescope. The bright dot in the orange circle shows an impact flash candidate. (CREDIT: Joerg Tomczak)

As Artemis II astronauts moved around the Moon in early April, they saw flashes of light on the lunar surface caused by meteoroids striking the Moon.

At the same time, volunteers with NASA’s Impact Flash project were watching from Earth. Using their own telescopes, they scanned the Moon, recorded video and sent their observations to scientists.

Project lead Ben Fernando, a planetary scientist at Los Alamos National Laboratory, said the team was grateful for the videos people submitted. Observations from different places and instruments can help scientists estimate the location and brightness of the flashes, then use that information to learn more about the objects hitting the Moon and the craters they leave behind.

The astronauts have returned to Earth, but the project is still open to volunteers. NASA said people with access to a telescope at least four inches in diameter and video capability can continue submitting observations.

The team also hopes the work will support future studies of moonquakes when seismometers are sent to the lunar surface.

The original story can be found on: NASA

The original story "A Vietnam veteran, a 7-year-old rescuer, NASA volunteers, and more good news today" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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