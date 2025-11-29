Tiny spider inspired robot may replace painful gut scopes

A tiny spider inspired soft robot designed at the University of Macau can roll, climb, and even move upside down inside the digestive tract. Guided by magnetic fields and real time imaging, it may one day give doctors a painless way to detect and treat gastrointestinal disease in hard to reach places. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Gastrointestinal cancers rank among the deadliest in the world, yet they often grow in places doctors struggle to reach. If you have ever heard someone describe an endoscopy as painful or uncomfortable, you already know that current tools are far from ideal. Now a team at the University of Macau has designed a tiny, spider inspired robot that could change how doctors explore and treat the digestive tract.

Rethinking How Doctors Explore the Gut

Traditional endoscopes are long, rigid or semi rigid tubes with cameras at the tip. They can scrape delicate tissue, cause discomfort, and sometimes fail to reach deep or sharply bent sections of the intestines. The stomach and intestines are not smooth pipes. They are lined with sticky mucus, sharp turns, folds, and height changes of several centimeters.

Micro robots have promised a gentler alternative, but most designs fail when they meet real gut conditions. They slip on mucus, get stuck in folds, or cannot climb steep internal slopes. Many simply cannot move reliably in more than one direction.

Schematic illustration of the bio-inspired magnetic soft robots (BMSRs) and their applications in the biomedical field. (CREDIT: International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing)

The Macau team asked a simple question with big consequences: “What if we could design a tiny, soft robot that moves effortlessly through the stomach and intestines, delivering therapy precisely where it’s needed?” explains lead researcher Professor Qingsong Xu.

Learning From a Desert Spider

To solve the navigation problem, the researchers looked to nature. They studied the golden wheel spider, an animal known for rolling across steep sand dunes and handling unstable slopes. This spider can switch between walking and rolling to handle difficult terrain.

The engineers borrowed that idea. They built a soft robot from flexible magnetic materials that can bend, roll, and cling to surfaces. Instead of tiny motors, the device uses external magnetic fields for power. A dual robotic arm system outside the body generates and steers those fields.

One robotic arm controls the magnetic field that makes the robot move and roll. The second arm holds imaging equipment and tracks the robot in real time. Together, they give doctors a live view of the robot’s journey and exact position.

How the Spider Inspired Robot Moves

The soft robot rolls like its desert role model. When the magnetic field rotates, the robot flips and advances about one body length per cycle. Because its body is soft, it can deform to match the gut’s curves and folds instead of fighting them.

Design and fabrication of the BMSRs. (CREDIT: International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing)

Tests showed that the robot can move in any direction. It can crawl along walls, climb steep slopes, and even travel upside down along the ceiling of a passage. That skill matters in the stomach and intestines, where gravity pulls in odd directions and tissue surfaces are far from flat.

The robot can also generate enough force to overcome sticky mucus and tackle height differences as large as about 8 centimeters. Those internal “steps” are a major barrier for many existing devices. Since the robot has no internal motors or batteries, its design stays simple and light, which reduces the risk of tissue damage.

Trials In Gut Like Lab Environments

To see whether the design could really handle digestive terrain, the researchers tested the robot on animal gastrointestinal tissues outside the body. They used samples from the stomach, small intestine, and colon to recreate realistic surfaces and obstacles.

The robot successfully rolled and climbed across all three regions. It handled folds and sharp turns that often defeat conventional scopes and many earlier micro robots. It could also be guided to specific points, which is essential if a doctor needs to inspect a suspicious lesion or deliver a treatment.

Because the system includes real time imaging, a physician could watch the robot move and stop it at a target site. In principle, the robot could carry tiny drug doses or other tools for local therapy. The team now plans to refine the design and begin in vivo tests in live animals.

“With such a robot, we may be able to reimagine how GI medical procedures can be performed,” Professor Xu says. “This technology could make diagnosis and treatment far more precise, painless, and effective.”

Schematic of force analysis and characterization of the BMSR crawling upside down in response to a rotating magnetic field. (CREDIT: International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing)

What This Could Mean For Patients

If you or someone close to you has faced a gastrointestinal procedure, you know how stressful it can feel. A smaller, softer device could ease some of that anxiety. Instead of pushing a rigid tube around bends, doctors could steer a gentle robot with magnets.

That change could help in three important ways. First, comfort: a soft robot that glides and rolls may cause less pain and reduce the need for heavy sedation. Second, reach: the robot can access sections of the small intestine and colon that are hard to explore today, improving the chances of catching cancers early. Third, precision: a doctor could guide the robot to a small lesion and deliver therapy right at the site.

For people at high risk of GI cancers, this could mean more frequent and more complete screening without the same level of discomfort. For doctors, it offers a new way to explore the gut as a three dimensional landscape rather than a narrow tube.

Challenges On The Road To Tthe Clinic

Despite the excitement, the spider inspired robot still faces a long path before it reaches you in a hospital or clinic. So far, researchers have tested the device only in lab setups with animal tissue. A living digestive tract is much more complex.

In real life, your intestines move constantly in wave like motions called peristalsis. They have active blood flow, immune cells, and changing chemical conditions. The robot will need to move safely in that dynamic setting without getting trapped or causing harm.

Schematic illustration of the mobility performance in complex terrain of the BMSRs. (CREDIT: International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing)

The team must also show that the materials are fully biocompatible and that the robot can be sterilized and produced at scale. Doctors will need user friendly systems to steer the magnetic fields and watch the robot in crowded procedure rooms. Regulators will want evidence that the device will not break apart or remain stuck in the body.

Researchers are already working on these questions. They hope that, after animal tests, early human trials can assess safety and comfort. If the results stay strong, spider inspired robots could eventually sit alongside or even replace some current endoscopic tools.

Practical Implications of the Research

The tiny, magnetically guided soft robot offers a new platform for gastrointestinal care. In the future, it could allow doctors to reach hidden corners of the stomach, small intestine, and colon that current scopes rarely access. Earlier and more complete inspections may help catch cancers and other diseases at stages when treatment works best.

Because the robot is soft and powered from outside the body, it could reduce pain, lower the risk of tissue injury, and cut the need for deep sedation. That might encourage more people to undergo screening, especially those who now avoid colonoscopy because of fear or discomfort.

The platform also opens doors for targeted therapy. A physician could send a robot to a lesion and release drugs or other agents right at the diseased site, which may improve effectiveness and reduce side effects. As scientists refine control systems and imaging, this approach could lead to a new generation of “smart” gut procedures that are less invasive, more precise, and better tailored to each patient.

If these devices reach clinical practice, they may reshape not only how doctors diagnose gastrointestinal disease, but how health systems think about preventive care and minimally invasive treatment.

Research findings are available online in the International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing.

Related Stories