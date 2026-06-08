Universal coronavirus vaccine clears first human safety trial

Heeney has designed a fundamental new vaccine technology that could prevent future pandemics before they begin. (CREDIT: University of Cambridge)

A coronavirus vaccine built to stay useful even as viruses change has cleared its first test in people, offering an early look at a strategy meant to get ahead of the next pandemic instead of reacting to it.

The vaccine, called pEVAC-PS, was designed to target sarbecoviruses, a subgroup of coronaviruses that includes SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, as well as SARS-CoV-1 and related bat viruses with spillover potential. In a phase 1 trial involving 39 healthy adults, researchers found that the shot was safe, generally well tolerated, and caused no serious vaccine-related side effects.

That matters because the vaccine is not built in the usual way. Its active component was designed computationally to capture structural features shared across many sarbecoviruses, including ones that have not yet appeared in humans. The idea is to train the immune system on what these viruses have in common, rather than on one currently circulating strain.

“This trial proves the safety of an entirely new way of designing vaccines,” said Professor Jonathan Heeney from the University of Cambridge’s Department of Veterinary Medicine, who led the scientific work. “We’ve converted vaccine development from being reactive to being future proof. Our vaccines will continue to provide protection against viruses even as they mutate into new strains.”

A vaccine built for what comes next

The trial was carried out at National Institute for Health and Care Research Clinical Research Facilities in Southampton and Cambridge. Participants were between 18 and 50 years old and had previously received two or three COVID-19 vaccine doses. They were assigned in a stepwise dose-escalation study to receive two doses of the experimental vaccine, 28 days apart, at one of four dose levels ranging from 0.2 milligrams to 1.2 milligrams.

The vaccine was delivered as a DNA vaccine through a needle-free PharmaJet Tropis device. Lower doses required fewer administrations, while the highest dose was split into six administrations across both upper arms. Volunteers were then monitored for side effects, lab abnormalities, and antibody responses over the following weeks.

The safety findings were encouraging. No serious adverse reactions, suspected unexpected serious reactions, or serious adverse events were recorded. There were 121 unsolicited adverse events, all grade 1 or 2, and 23 were judged possibly, probably, or definitely related to the vaccine. Twelve clinically significant laboratory adverse events were also all grade 1 or 2 and resolved without treatment.

There was no clear sign that higher doses caused worse side effects. No grade 3 local reactions were reported. Seven grade 3 systemic events occurred in one participant in the lowest-dose group, but the study linked those to a coincidental COVID-19 illness rather than the vaccine itself. Researchers also noted fewer solicited side effects after the second dose than after the first.

Vaccines designed using this new technology, developed by Professor Heeney, will continue to provide protection against viruses even as they mutate into new strains. (CREDIT: University of Cambridge

Safety was clear, immune signals were not

The harder question was whether the vaccine produced a strong enough immune response.

Here, the results were more restrained than the broad promise behind the platform might suggest. After excluding participants with evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection during the study, the team measured antibody responses against the vaccine construct, the original Wuhan SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain, and SARS-CoV-1. Overall, binding antibody levels were modest across dose groups and did not show a clear dose-response pattern.

Some statistically significant changes did appear. In the 0.8 milligram group, SARS-CoV-1 binding titers rose between certain time points. In the 1.2 milligram group, binding to the vaccine construct increased significantly by week 6. But the paper says these shifts remained limited, and the intended broad boosting effect across both SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV-1 was not clearly seen.

Neutralizing antibody tests, performed in the two higher-dose groups, also showed only modest gains. Group 3 had a significant increase in neutralizing activity against Omicron BA.1, while Group 4 showed a significant increase against Delta. No broad rise in neutralization was seen across all tested viruses, and cross-neutralization against SARS-CoV-1 remained unchanged.

Taken together, the authors concluded that the vaccine was safe and feasible, but that it produced only limited boosting of pre-existing antibody responses during the study window.

The super antigen is compatible with most vaccine delivery systems. In this trial it was administered as DNA vaccine through a micro fluid jet. This needle-free delivery method offers an alternative to those with a fear of needle-based injections. (CREDIT: University of Cambridge)

A moving target during a moving pandemic

Interpreting those immune data was complicated by timing.

The trial ran from December 2021 to September 2023, a period when different SARS-CoV-2 variants were circulating in the United Kingdom and participants entered the study with varying histories of vaccination and infection. Group 1 was recruited during the Omicron BA.1 wave, Group 2 during BA.2 and BA.5, and later groups during the spread of XBB subvariants.

That meant baseline immunity differed from one group to another. Some volunteers had received only two prior COVID-19 doses, while all participants in the highest-dose group had also received a third dose. Several participants also tested positive for COVID-19 during the trial and had to be excluded from the main immunogenicity analysis.

The paper lists those differences as a major limitation. So were the small group sizes, the narrow eligibility criteria, the lack of a comparator vaccine, and the use of an in-house ELISA rather than a standard benchmark assay. Those factors make it difficult to judge how well the immune responses compare with known correlates of protection or with other vaccine platforms.

Even so, the trial offered one intriguing signal. In peptide microarray tests using sera from six participants, antibodies recognized conserved regions of the receptor binding domain, including a site corresponding to the S309 epitope, a broadly neutralizing antibody target. That does not prove broad protection, but it does suggest the vaccine reached some of the cross-reactive regions it was designed to hit.

Professor Saul Faust of the University of Southampton, the trial’s chief investigator, said the need for such an approach remains urgent. “Viruses like Influenza, Coronaviruses and the Ebola group are evolving continuously and by the time vaccines are rolled out, they may be poorly matched - the current ‘reactive’ vaccine system struggles to keep pace,” he said.

The vaccine was given to trial volunteers between 18 and 50 years old, in NIHR Clinical Research Facilities in Cambridge and Southampton. (CREDIT: University of Cambridge)

Practical implications of the research

This study does not show that a universal sarbecovirus vaccine is ready for public use, and it does not establish broad protection against future coronavirus threats. What it does show is that a computationally designed DNA vaccine, delivered without needles, can make it through a first-in-human trial with an acceptable safety profile.

That is a meaningful step for pandemic preparedness. The platform is designed to use shared viral features, which could reduce the need for constant vaccine redesign as new variants emerge. Because it is a DNA vaccine, it may also offer advantages in storage and transport compared with platforms that require stricter cold-chain conditions. The needle-free delivery system could further help in settings where sharps disposal, trained staff, or injection acceptance are barriers.

The next step is a larger phase 2 trial to test the vaccine in a broader and more diverse population and to see whether immune responses can be strengthened enough to support genuine broad protection. For now, the trial suggests the concept is safe. Whether it can deliver the wide, durable shield its designers want remains the central question.

Research findings are available online in the Journal of Infection.

The original story "Universal coronavirus vaccine clears first human safety trial" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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