UVA engineers develop a way for robots to walk on water

Engineers at the UVA have unveiled HydroSpread, paving the way for tiny soft robots that paddle or walk across surfaces. (CREDIT: UVA)

Picture a robot controlled by micromotors so small and light that it suspends itself over water like a bug. With engineers at the University of Virginia, that's now an achievable reality.

With their new fabrication process, engineers can create soft, breakable films on the surface of water and transform them into swimming or walking robots. The article proposes an outstanding solution to one of the biggest problems in soft robotics—moving fragile materials from the laboratory bench to everyday conditions without breaking them.

The Problem With Fragile Films

Soft robots rely on ultrathin films that have the ability to bend and curve and respond to alterations such as heat or light. Until now, these films were usually developed on rigid surfaces such as silicon or glass and then peeled off and moved to water. That transfer procedure was hazardous. Films would wrinkle or rip, making them useless for functional devices. Because of that, most of the designs never left the lab.

Baoxing Xu, professor and director of Undergraduate Studies for Mechanical Engineering. (CREDIT: Matt Cosner, UVA Engineering)

The UVA scientists, led by mechanical and aerospace engineering professor Baoxing Xu, avoided that. By growing the films on water in the first place, they avoided having to deal with messy transfers.

"Instead of building on a rigid surface and then transferring the device, we get the liquid to do it for us," Xu explained. "That leaves us with a perfectly flat surface and reduces failure at each step."

Introducing HydroSpread

The method, called HydroSpread, takes advantage of surface forces. Researchers drop polymer ink drops onto water, and the liquid spreads spontaneously into a uniform, ultrathin sheet. After the film hardens, a laser cuts out shapes such as fins or legs precisely.

The end result is a bilayer film—two thin films that expand differently when heated. That difference induces bending or snapping motion, which may be used to drive a robot.

The technique avoids the sensitive transfer process, giving these thin films a higher survival probability and to act as intended. It also makes it possible for scientists to directly pattern designs onto the water, from basic strips to complex logos.

Two Tiny Prototypes

To demonstrate HydroSpread, the team built two small soft robots. HydroFlexor swims along the surface with fin-like motion. The second, HydroBuckler, "walks" using insect-inspired buckling legs that ride across the water's surface. Both were powered electrically in the lab using an overhead infrared heater. Heated, the films curled or ruptured, moving the paddling or walking motion. Cycled on and off, the team could change the speed or even reverse the devices.

This proved that precise and repeatable motion can occur without motors, gears, or big batteries. Instead, basic heat created movement. Later models can be powered by sunlight, embedded heaters, or magnetic fields—getting closer to the idea of autonomy.

The researchers tested several polymer inks and liquid substrates, showing the process to be effective with a broad range of material pairs. This makes it potentially feasible that the method could be scaled up to large sets of designs and functions. By circumventing the fragile transfer step, the films also were more resilient and less prone to failure.

That level of consistency is necessary in soft robotics, as products need to move reliably, over and over. The UVA prototypes showed control in movement, a major development for an industry where steering and precision have normally been difficult.

Where This Could Lead

The applications reach far beyond the lab. Miniature robots built with HydroSpread could be employed as environmental sensors, skimming ponds or lakes to monitor pollution, temperature, or pH. They could assist in search-and-rescue missions, moving through flooded ground too dangerous for humans.

The process would also aid in creating wearable medical devices that hugging closely skin or organs. In electronics, it would lead to flexible devices and circuits that resist bending and stretching better than conventional rigid materials. The technology even guarantees soft future machines that blend seamlessly into the environment, moving softly and securely where conventional robots must avoid.

The innovation is in its infancy, and there are still challenges to overcome. One of them is that the lab-tested robots were powered by infrared heaters. Future designs will have to have more realistic power sources for field use or medical deployment. The prototypes also traveled slowly, so speed and efficiency will be the priority for actual applications. Long-term durability in the stresses of the real world is another issue.

Researchers further state that while simple paddling and walking have been demonstrated, more complex actions will require more advanced features like sensors or control systems integrated in. However, the method is a major leap towards the development of functional soft machines in liquid environments.

HydroSpread fabrication and characterization of soft thin films on water solution surface. (CREDIT: Science Advances)

Applications of the Research in Real Life

HydroSpread could have wide-ranging implications for building and using soft devices. By enabling the production of ultrathin, durable films on the surface of water directly, the process opens the door to functional robots that monitor the environment, survey flooded ground, or perform sensitive medical sensing.

The technique also has the potential to help electronics makers produce flexible, bendable devices that work where rigid ones don't.

In short, it takes soft robotics from sensitive laboratory experiments to tools that can one day help maintain ecosystems, improve health care, and unlock greater application of technology in challenging environments.

Research findings are available online in the journal Science Advances.

Related Stories