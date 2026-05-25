Physicists believe that warp drive could exist in the next 100 years

Warp drive could reshape interstellar travel, but negative energy, instability, and causality still stand in the way. (CREDIT: Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)

Warp drive has long lived in science fiction, but physicists now treat it as a real, if deeply uncertain, question. The idea could shorten interstellar travel dramatically, yet every proposed path runs into harsh limits that have not gone away.

Warp drive sits in that strange space where pop culture, physics, and wishful thinking all meet. It sounds like pure fantasy, a shortcut to distant stars without waiting lifetimes to arrive. But behind the familiar sci-fi label is a real scientific idea, one that has pushed researchers to ask whether spacetime itself could do the traveling for us.

The basic appeal is simple. Einstein’s theory of relativity says nothing with mass can move through space faster than light. That limit seems final, and for ordinary spacecraft it is. A warp drive tries to get around it by changing the stage instead of the actor.

In 1994, physicist Miguel Alcubierre proposed a model in which a spacecraft would sit inside a kind of bubble. Space in front of the craft would compress, while space behind it would expand. Inside that bubble, the ship would not locally break the speed of light. Spacetime itself would shift, carrying the craft along.

Joseph Agnew, then an undergraduate at the University of Alabama, described the idea in plain terms: “Suppose you have a craft that’s in the bubble. You’d compress spacetime ahead of the craft and expand spacetime behind it.” In that picture, the passengers would not feel like they were racing through space. Their destination would simply move closer.

Physicist Miguel Alcubierre first described the concept of bending spacetime in 1994. (CREDIT: 2019 TED Conferences)

A loophole that is not really a loophole

That distinction matters because relativity does not just dislike fast travel, it places a brutal price on it. The closer an object with mass gets to light speed, the more energy it takes to keep pushing. Reaching the speed of light would require infinite energy. Photons can do it because they have no mass.

A warp bubble tries to sidestep that problem. The spacecraft does not outrun light inside its local patch of space. Instead, the bubble carrying it could, in theory, move faster than light relative to distant observers.

That elegant idea runs into an ugly requirement. Alcubierre’s original model called for negative energy, sometimes described as negative mass, an exotic ingredient unlike anything people can produce in useful amounts. Rather than pulling spacetime the way ordinary mass does, it would help push space outward.

The scale of that requirement has always been one of the biggest shocks in the field. Early estimates suggested a need for negative energy comparable to the mass of Jupiter. That is not a difficult engineering target. It is a near absurd one.

Harold “Sonny” White, a NASA physicist, later argued that reshaping the bubble might slash the amount required. He suggested that a torus-like configuration could lower the mass-energy burden dramatically, to roughly 700 kilograms in one version of the estimate. Even that more optimistic framing did not make warp travel practical, but it changed the tone of the discussion from impossible on paper to maybe worth probing.

White’s team has worked on the White-Juday Warp Field Interferometer, an instrument meant to look for tiny distortions that could resemble the earliest hint of a warp-like field. It is nowhere near a starship engine. Still, it reflects a broader point: some researchers think the subject is serious enough to test at small scales.

The Alcubierre Warp Drive Model. The blue area below the plane represents contracted space while red and raised area represent expanded space. (CREDIT: CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

The trouble begins at the edge of the bubble

The problems did not stop with energy demands. As physicists kept working through the equations, new obstacles piled up.

One is that quantum fields at the bubble’s boundary may become uncontrollably large. In some calculations, they blow up to infinity when the drive activates. That would make the bubble unstable before it ever carried anyone anywhere.

Other studies raised a different concern: the exotic matter needed to maintain the bubble might leak away faster than light, undermining the structure almost immediately. Even when theorists found ways to reduce the energy bill by changing the bubble’s shape, the answer still came back punishingly large. In some versions, the requirement dropped from impossible to merely stellar, closer to the energy output of a star than a planet-sized lump of negative mass, but still far beyond present technology.

There is also the problem of size. Even a modest bubble, roughly 30 feet across, appears to demand exotic conditions that dwarf anything accessible in a lab. That has kept warp drive in a strange category: mathematically interesting, physically provocative, and stubbornly detached from engineering reality.

Then comes causality. Tim Dietrich of Potsdam University has pointed to one of the deepest worries, that faster-than-light travel may tangle the order of cause and effect itself. “Using a warp drive might cause paradoxes once it crosses light speed,” he said. If a machine lets you outrun light in a meaningful way, the universe may answer with contradictions.

If humans cannot build one, could we spot one?

For all that, physicists have not shut the door completely. Geraint Lewis of the University of Sydney has argued that exotic matter may yet turn up in forms we do not fully understand. “We have hints these materials exist in the universe,” he said. “But whether we can build a warp drive, we still don't know.”

He also offered the kind of long view that warp-drive talk almost demands: “Einstein's theory is a hundred years old, but we've only scratched the surface. In the next 100 or 1,000 years, hyper-fast travel might become achievable.”

White has suggested that any future system would likely work alongside conventional propulsion. A spacecraft might launch with ordinary rockets, engage a warp system only once clear of Earth, then turn it off near its destination. In that vision, Alpha Centauri might be a months-long trip instead of a voyage measured in centuries.

Some researchers have pushed the idea in an even stranger direction. If humans never manage to build a warp drive, perhaps someone else already has. Katy Clough, a cosmologist at Queen Mary University of London, has explored whether a collapsing warp bubble could produce gravitational waves strong enough to detect.

Working with Dietrich, she examined what happens if the field containing the exotic matter fails. “The bubble becomes unstable, collapses, and creates ripples propagating outward,” Dietrich said. If those ripples reached Earth with the right signature, they could hint that a warp-like event had occurred somewhere in the cosmos.

Clough summed up the challenge with dry humor: “If anyone has a spare billion pounds for a high-frequency gravitational wave detector, please let us know!”

According to Dr. Clough, looking forward would show objects shifted toward blue, while backward views would turn red—effects of warped light wavelengths. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

What the trip might actually look like

Warp travel, if it ever happened, would probably look nothing like the movie version. Instead of stars streaking past the windows, light ahead of the craft might shift toward blue, while light behind it would slide toward red. Objects could appear bent or warped, as if seen through curved glass.

Research by physics students at the University of Leicester suggested travelers might see a glowing disc rather than cinematic star trails, caused by background radiation shifting into visible light. Clough has said one of the better screen versions came from Star Trek Beyond. “The 'bullet shot' was loosely based on how light curves around a warp bubble.”

That may be the most honest place to leave the subject. Warp drive is not a machine waiting in a hangar. It is a live theoretical question with a stack of unanswered objections. Yet it remains useful science precisely because it pushes physics into uncomfortable territory. To ask whether warp travel is possible is also to ask what spacetime allows, what quantum theory can tolerate, and where today’s limits are real rather than assumed.

Other theories for the development of warp drive

Aside from Joseph Agnew's Alcubierre model theory, here are some other warp drive theories and concepts currently being explored:

White-Juday Warp Field Interferometer

Harold "Sonny" White, a NASA scientist, proposed adjustments to the Alcubierre model to make the concept more feasible. He suggested that shaping the warp bubble into a torus could reduce the energy requirements by orders of magnitude, theoretically making it possible to create a smaller warp bubble around a craft.

Challenges: Despite energy reductions in theory, creating even this smaller warp bubble still demands technologies and materials that are currently beyond our reach.

Casimir Effect and Negative Energy

The Casimir effect demonstrates how quantum fluctuations between two closely spaced objects can create negative energy, which may contribute to warp drive development. This approach is still in the early stages and primarily focuses on understanding if and how we can harness negative energy on a larger scale.

Challenges: Controlling and generating enough negative energy is currently beyond our technological capabilities, and more research into quantum field theory is needed.

Manipulating Extra Dimensions (Brane Cosmology)

Some theories in string theory and brane cosmology propose that our universe may have extra spatial dimensions. If this is true, it might be possible to "shortcut" through these dimensions, effectively enabling faster-than-light travel without violating relativity. This idea is closely related to the concept of wormholes, another theoretical method for FTL travel.

Challenges: This theory is still highly speculative and lacks empirical support, as no direct evidence of extra dimensions or brane structures has been found.

Brane cosmology propose that our universe may have extra spatial dimensions. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Warp Drive with Quantum Field Theory Adjustments

Some researchers have explored modifications to quantum field theory that could make warp drives more feasible. This approach involves exploring how quantum fields interact with spacetime and whether these interactions can be controlled or utilized to create stable warp bubbles.

Challenges: Current quantum field theory modifications remain largely theoretical, and experimental methods to test these ideas are not yet available.

Dark Energy Manipulation

Since dark energy is thought to drive the accelerated expansion of the universe, some have theorized that manipulating dark energy could enable us to create similar expansion and contraction effects in local space around a spacecraft.

Challenges: Dark energy is one of the least understood aspects of physics, and manipulating it remains speculative. Researchers would first need to identify a way to harness dark energy in controlled settings.

Each of these theories faces significant obstacles due to the requirement for exotic matter, negative energy, or extremely advanced technologies that we do not yet possess. However, advances in quantum field theory, energy manipulation, and fundamental physics could potentially make warp drive—or something like it—more feasible in the far future.

The original story "Physicists believe that warp drive could exist in the next 100 years" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

Related Stories