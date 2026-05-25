Mysterious dust ring beyond Jupiter formed many of our Solar System’s earliest worlds

In the young Solar System, a dust trap beyond Jupiter may have built wildly different meteorite parent bodies over two million years. New simulations suggest the same ring-shaped region sorted and recycled material by time, helping explain why carbonaceous chondrites differ so sharply.

When Jupiter finished clearing out its neighborhood, it may have done more than carve a gap in the young Solar System. Just beyond that gap, according to new simulations, a ring of dust and gas became one of the most productive nurseries for early planetary building blocks, and one of the most versatile.

The new work argues that this region outside Jupiter’s orbit did not produce just one kind of planetesimal. Over roughly two million years, it may have generated several distinct families, each with different mixtures of fine-grained dust and tougher, heat-processed solids. Those differences matter because many meteorites that land on Earth are fragments of these long-lost bodies, preserving a record of how the Solar System assembled itself.

Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research in Germany report in The Astrophysical Journal that a single long-lived dust trap can reproduce the timing and compositions seen in six groups of carbonaceous chondrites, some of the most chemically primitive meteorites known.

“Different types of planetesimals apparently formed in the same region of the early dust and gas disk, only at different times. The region just outside Jupiter’s orbit offered excellent conditions for this,” said Joanna Drążkowska, who heads the Lise Meitner Group on planet formation.

Just outside Jupiter’s orbit, a ring-shaped region of high gas pressure formed. In this “dust trap,” over several million years planetesimals of varying compositions were able to form. (CREDIT: MPS / hormesdesign.de)

A crowded nursery beyond Jupiter

The study focuses on a window about 2 to 4 million years after the Solar System began to form. By then, Jupiter had already gathered most of the material near its orbit, leaving behind a gap in the protoplanetary disk. Just beyond that gap, pressure built up in a ring, creating a natural traffic jam for drifting solids.

That kind of pressure bump had already been seen as a promising place for pebbles, small clumps of dust and rock, to collect and eventually collapse into kilometer-scale planetesimals. What was not clear was whether the same trap could keep doing that for a long time while also producing bodies with very different compositions.

The simulations suggest it could.

The team modeled two broad kinds of material in the early disk. One was fragile, crumbly material that stands in for the fine-grained matrix found in meteorites. The other was more stable material, representing chondrules and refractory inclusions, tougher components that formed under high temperatures early in Solar System history.

“For our simulations, it was crucial to model the behavior and interaction of both materials on both small and large scales", said Nerea Gurrutxaga, a PhD student at the Max Planck Institute and first author of the paper.

The calculations followed how individual particles collided, stuck together, broke apart, drifted inward, and piled up near Jupiter’s outer edge. That let the team connect disk physics to laboratory measurements of meteorites in a more direct way than earlier models.

“For the first time, we have succeeded in accurately reproducing the results of laboratory studies of meteorites using computer simulations of the early Solar System. The meteorites serve, so to speak, as a touchstone for theories of planetary formation”, said MPS Director and cosmochemist Thorsten Kleine.

Schematic of the model for carbonaceous chondrite formation. We assume that chondrules and refractory inclusions are rigid particles, and that the matrix is fragile. Rigid and fragile materials can stick together to form larger pebbles. We highlight the dominant process at different times in bold and underlined. (CREDIT: The Astrophysical Journal)

Why the ingredients changed with time

A key result is that the dust trap did not keep the same recipe for long. Early on, the region just outside Jupiter became enriched in the tougher, larger particles. Those solids were better at staying trapped, while the smaller, more fragile dust was more likely to leak through the gap and continue toward the Sun.

That early sorting helps explain why some carbonaceous chondrites are poor in matrix and richer in coarse inclusions. In the model, the first generation of planetesimals began forming around 2.3 million years after calcium-aluminum-rich inclusions, the oldest known solids in the Solar System. Those early bodies match the age and composition of CO and CV chondrites.

Later, the balance shifted. Larger rigid particles in the outer disk were gradually depleted because they drift inward faster. As time passed, the material replenishing the dust trap became increasingly rich in fine-grained, fragile dust. That change pushed the composition of new planetesimals toward matrix-rich bodies, matching chondrite groups such as CM and the ungrouped Tagish Lake meteorite.

In other words, the same location could make different parent bodies simply because the supply stream feeding it changed over time.

The model also points to a dramatic late phase. As the gas disk thinned under photoevaporation, the widening gap around Jupiter changed how particles moved. At one stage, rigid particles remained trapped while tiny matrix grains moved with the gas, favoring the formation of matrix-poor bodies like CR chondrites. Shortly afterward, conditions flipped again, and micrometer-sized fragile grains began to dominate the trap, allowing matrix-rich planetesimals similar to CI chondrites to form.

The gap between those last two stages may have been less than 0.1 million years.

Carbonaceous chondrites can look very different. Some, such as the Allende meteorite shown on the left, contain a high proportion of clearly recognizable inclusions. Others, such as the Ivuna meteorite (right), consist almost entirely of fine-grained, crumbly material. The capsule shown here is only about one centimeter long and contains a few grains of this very rare meteorite. (CREDIT: MPS / T. Klawunn)

Meteorites as a record of a messy process

Carbonaceous chondrites have long posed a puzzle. They are ancient and primitive, but they are not all alike. Some are sturdy and packed with visible inclusions. Others are softer and dominated by fine-grained material. Their ages also suggest they formed over an extended stretch rather than in a single burst.

The new simulations support the idea that this diversity does not require many separate birthplaces. One long-lived pressure bump outside Jupiter could have done the job, producing compositionally distinct bodies in sequence.

That conclusion also fits a broader picture of planet formation as uneven and patchy rather than smooth. Different stages can overlap. Some regions of the disk become efficient factories, while others do not.

The work further hints that dust traps may have mattered earlier than the period modeled here. The authors argue that other meteorite parent bodies, including some iron meteorites with carbonaceous affinities, may also point to substructures in the disk acting as preferred birthplaces for planetesimals.

The idea may even help explain the split between carbonaceous and noncarbonaceous meteorites. If material outside Jupiter was trapped and processed differently from material inside the giant planet’s orbit, then distinct meteoritic reservoirs could have emerged naturally.

The researchers are careful not to claim the last word. Their model does not include every possible ingredient, such as late chondrule formation in full detail, and the abundance of different parent bodies in meteorite collections may not reflect what once existed in space. Still, the match between simulated planetesimals and observed carbonaceous chondrite groups is a significant step.

Instead of seeing meteorites as leftovers from many unrelated settings, the study suggests that several of their parent bodies may trace back to the same orbital neighborhood, shaped by timing, traffic, and a planet that changed the flow of everything around it.

Different groups of carbonaceous chondrites (here CO, CV, CM, TL, CI, and CR) can be traced back to different generations of planetesimals that formed over the course of about two million years. They differ in their proportions of fine-grained material (shown here in blue) and inclusions (in brown). (CREDIT: MPS / hormesdesign.de)

Practical implications of the research

The study gives planetary scientists a more concrete way to connect meteorite chemistry in the lab to the physical structure of the early Solar System.

If the model holds up, meteorite groups can be used not just as samples of ancient rock, but as timed records of how dust traps, giant planets, and disk dispersal shaped planet formation.

That could sharpen models of how Jupiter influenced the Solar System’s architecture and help researchers interpret the growing number of ringed, structured disks now seen around young stars.

Research findings are available online in The Astrophysical Journal.

The original story "Mysterious dust ring beyond Jupiter formed many of our Solar System’s earliest worlds" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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