Vaping makes it harder, not easier, to quit smoking, study finds

Among tobacco users in the U.S., the idea that vaping helps people quit smoking has become popular. But new scientific findings challenge that belief. In a large national study, researchers found that vaping not only fails to help people quit smoking, but may also reduce the chances of quitting altogether.

Experts from UC San Diego analyzed data from over 6,000 smokers. The results, published in a major medical journal, show that smokers who used e-cigarettes were less likely to quit than those who didn’t. These findings raise serious concerns about the role of vaping in smoking cessation efforts and the way e-cigarettes are marketed.

Vaping Fails to Deliver on Quitting Promises

The common belief that switching from cigarettes to vaping helps smokers quit is not supported by the latest data. Researchers found that smokers who vaped daily were 4.1% less likely to quit than matched smokers who didn’t vape. Among those who vaped occasionally but not every day, the rate of quitting was 5.3% lower.

A new study challenges the belief that e-cigarettes support smoking cessation, finding vaping may actually lower the chances of quitting. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

“Most smokers think vaping will help you quit smoking,” said John P. Pierce, a senior scientist who worked on the study. “However, this belief is not supported by science to date.”

The team used data from the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health Study, which follows a large group of people across the United States. The study gave researchers a chance to compare smokers who vaped with others who had nearly identical backgrounds, behaviors, and life situations but did not vape.

This careful matching allowed scientists to remove other factors that could confuse the results. For example, people who are more determined to quit or who live in smoke-free homes are already more likely to succeed. By comparing similar people, the study provided a clearer picture of vaping’s real effects.

“You have to make very sure you’re comparing like with like, and that’s why this analysis is so definitive,” said Karen Messer, leader of the study.

Why the Myth of Vaping as a Quit Tool Persists

Despite strong evidence against vaping as a quit aid, the myth continues. Part of the problem is that earlier studies didn’t control for important differences between people. When studies don’t compare similar smokers, the results can be misleading.

“Our research shows that misleading associations between vaping and smoking cessation routinely occur unless confounding characteristics are carefully accounted for,” Messer explained.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that nearly 20% of Americans use some form of tobacco. Cigarettes remain the most common, but e-cigarettes have gained popularity in recent years. Many people think vaping is safer and might be a step toward quitting. This study, however, suggests otherwise.

Absolute standardized mean differences (Love Plot) for potential confounder variables comparing current smokers who vaped daily vs those who did not vape in 2017. (CREDIT: JAMA Open Network)

Researchers stressed that although e-cigarettes may not contain the same harmful mix of chemicals found in tobacco smoke, they are still risky. The health effects of vaping long term—20 or 30 years from now—are still largely unknown.

“The adverse health effects of cigarette smoking become obvious after people have smoked for 20 years,” Pierce said. “While vapes generally don’t contain the same harmful chemicals as cigarette smoke, they have other risks.”

A Deeper Look at the Science

One of the strengths of the new study lies in its ability to control for many factors that influence whether someone quits smoking. These include how often the person smokes, how interested they are in quitting, whether their home is smoke-free, and their income and education level.

By carefully matching smokers who vaped with those who didn’t on these details, the researchers made sure their comparisons were fair. They found that whether someone vaped or not did not help them quit. In fact, it had the opposite effect.

“For example, if a smoker is already very interested in quitting, has a smoke-free home, and does not smoke daily, they are much more likely to successfully quit regardless of whether they vape or not,” Messer explained.

These results go against the message that vaping companies often send—that e-cigarettes are a helpful path away from tobacco. Instead, they may trap people in a new kind of nicotine dependence.

“There’s still a lot we don’t know about the impact of vaping on people,” said Natalie Quach, a doctoral student and the study’s lead author. “But what we do know is that the idea that vaping helps people quit isn’t actually true. It is more likely that it keeps them addicted to nicotine.”

Estimated differences in abstinence rates between US smokers who vape and their matched controls who do not vape for daily vaping, nondaily vaping, and any vaping. (CREDIT: JAMA Open Network)

Implications for Health and Policy

The study’s results matter not just for individuals trying to quit smoking, but also for public health policy. If vaping makes quitting harder, then current efforts to regulate or promote e-cigarettes need to be rethought.

Health experts warn that vaping might even lead new users, especially teens, down a dangerous path. Young people who start vaping may eventually try cigarettes or become addicted to nicotine in other ways.

As e-cigarette use rises, especially among teens, these findings highlight the need for stricter controls and clearer public health messaging. The idea that vaping is a harmless or helpful tool needs to be challenged using strong science.

Abstinence Outcomes Among US Smokers in 2021 by ENDS Use Status in 2017. (CREDIT: JAMA Open Network)

“As the public health community continues to grapple with the complexities of tobacco control, it is essential that we rely on rigorous scientific evidence to inform our policies and interventions,” Messer emphasized.

This research brings new clarity to a debate that has gone on for years. Despite the slick marketing and common assumptions, e-cigarettes do not help people quit smoking. Instead, they may only make it harder.

Research findings are available online in the journal JAMA Open Network.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.