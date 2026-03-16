Williams syndrome, the Blue Jackets hockey team, and one family’s miracle

Maria Baum was born with Williams syndrome and told she’d never walk properly. At 22, she plays ice hockey every Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. (CREDIT: WBNS 10TV/YouTube)

Every Saturday, Todd Baum drives his daughter to the rink. She laces up, steps onto the ice, and plays hockey. Then they go get lunch on the way home.

That ritual sounds ordinary. It is anything but.

Maria Baum is 22 years old and was born with Williams syndrome, a rare neurodevelopmental disorder that carries a strong link to cardiovascular disease. Before she could walk, doctors were already mapping out the limits of her life. She was failing to thrive as an infant. Her heart was struggling. A transplant, they said, was likely necessary.

"We heard that she would never throw a ball," her father recalled. "She'd never walk properly."

She never needed that transplant. And she plays ice hockey.

Maria Baum is 22 years old and was born with Williams syndrome, a rare neurodevelopmental disorder that carries a strong link to cardiovascular disease. (CREDIT: WBNS 10TV/YouTube)

What the Doctors Didn't Say

Todd Baum is careful about how he talks about those early medical conversations. He doesn't dismiss what the doctors told him and his wife. He understands they were preparing two frightened parents for hard possibilities. But something was missing from those conversations, and it took years of watching Maria to name it clearly.

"It's traumatic as parents, because I think doctors are telling you what can happen, the horror stories," he said. "You hear what your child is not capable of, what they won't do. But what they don't tell you is what they can overcome and what they're capable of."

That gap, between what a diagnosis predicts and what a person actually does, became the quiet philosophy the Baum family built their lives around. Todd and his wife made a deliberate choice early on: they would not set limitations on Maria. Whatever her brother could do, Maria could try.

Her brother was passionate about hockey.

A Match Made in Heaven

When the family relocated to Columbus in 2012, Maria didn't need much time to decide what she wanted.

"She said, 'I want to play hockey too,'" Todd recalled.

They found the Columbus Blue Jackets special hockey program, a team designed for players with disabilities. The first time Maria came out to the ice, something clicked.

"It was just a match made in heaven," Todd said. "She turned out to really love ice hockey and has been playing ever since."

She has been playing for years now. Every Saturday, without fail.

Maria describes what she loves about it with the kind of clarity that takes most people much longer to find.

"I like that I have teammates and my dad, and the helpers help out," she said. "I really appreciate them supporting me and making sure I can get to my goal."

Her goal, she explained, is straightforward: "The best player I can be."

More Than a Player

There is a particular kind of learning that happens when someone refuses to be defined by a diagnosis. Todd Baum has watched it happen from ice-level for years, and he is not subtle about what it has meant for his family.

"My wife and I and my son have learned far more from Maria than she's ever learned from us," he said. "The way she approaches her day, how present she is, how loving she is, what a great friend and communicator she is. The way she just finds the joy in every day. It's changed our lives."

Williams syndrome affects roughly 1 in 10,000 people worldwide. Those born with it often face heart defects, developmental delays, and learning differences. The cardiovascular complications alone can be severe, which is why Maria's early prognosis looked the way it did. The fact that she outgrew the need for a heart transplant is not something that happens on a predictable schedule. Her father calls it a miracle. He credits her heart, in both senses of the word.

Saturday After Saturday

There is something worth sitting with in the image of a young woman suiting up every weekend to play a sport she was never supposed to be physically capable of playing. Not because it wraps up neatly into a lesson, but because it doesn't. Maria isn't playing hockey to prove something. She's playing because she loves it. Because her teammates are there. Because her dad drives her and they get lunch on the way home.

Todd put it simply: "She's the best thing that happened to this family."

Maria, for her part, just wants to keep skating.

Lessons Learned

Maria Baum's story carries weight for families navigating early diagnoses of rare or complex conditions. Medical prognoses, particularly those given in infancy, often reflect population-level data rather than the full arc of an individual life. What Todd and his wife chose, which was to resist the ceiling those early conversations implied, gave Maria room to find her own limits rather than inherit someone else's projections.

For parents in similar situations, that distinction matters. It doesn't mean ignoring medical guidance. It means holding open the space between what a condition typically does and what a specific child might still become.

Adaptive sports programs like the Columbus Blue Jackets special hockey team also offer something beyond physical activity; they provide community, structure, and identity for young people whose options can feel narrowed by diagnosis.

Maria found all three on the ice. She goes back every Saturday.

The original story "Williams syndrome, the Blue Jackets hockey team, and one family's miracle" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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