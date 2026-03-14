The game-winning goal that lifted a hockey team and community from tragedy

Noise rose inside Schneider Arena as the puck slipped onto Colin Dorgan’s stick late in double overtime. Behind him, only one defender was in pursuit. Ahead of him, there was open net.

About five seconds later, the crowd let out a roar.

In his first season at the co-op with Blackstone Valley Schools (senior year), Dorgan scored a breakaway goal with 48.1 seconds left to go in double overtime during his team’s biggest upset victory (3–2) over the top-seeded Portsmouth in the Rhode Island Division II Championship Game (final).

He said after that moment he realized that it was much more than just a playoff win.

“It was the best moment of my life,” he added, as his teammates rushed the ice to celebrate the goal.

A Season Cut Short Due To Tragedy

Just a few weeks earlier, during the program’s senior night game at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, the Blackstone Valley team experienced a devastating event that rocked the entire Rhode Island sports community.

During the game, there were reports that a gunman had opened fire inside the stands. The shooter was later identified as Colin Dorgan’s father, Robert Dorgan.

Three of his family members were murdered: his mother, Rhonda; his older brother, Aidan; and his grandfather, Gerald.

His grandmother, Linda, and family friend Thomas Geruso were both critically injured. According to police reports, the shooter appeared to have targeted his family members before killing himself.

The Team’s Return To The Ice

Due to the violence, Rhode Island authorities suspended all high school sports for one week. The hockey team from Blackstone Valley had been off the ice for close to three weeks prior to returning to play after the shooting.

When they finally returned to their season, the players had a vivid reminder of their lost friends. Every player had a heart with the initials of the three victims embroidered on the front of their jersey.

The team also focused not just on the loss, but on what they needed to do as a team in order to continue as a family. As head coach Chris Librizzi said, “The only priority for the hockey team after the shooting was to unify the family.”

For two weeks following the shooting, the team met on a daily basis. Some days they skated. Other days they lifted weights and shared dinners.

“I spent every day with him,” Librizzi explained in reference to Tim Dorgan. “The sister of Tim and I spent every day together. For 14 straight days, we were together in a group. I believe it has made an impact.”

A Playoff Run Fueled By Unity

Their time together bonded them and produced the closeness that was seen when the playoffs began. Blackstone Valley was the fifth seed in Division II and fought in the quarterfinals last week. Dorgan was the leading scorer in the game that advanced the team to the finals.

During Wednesday’s semifinal playoff game against Portsmouth, the number one seeded team in the division, Dorgan had a miraculous opportunity while on a breakaway during the second overtime period.

“I could hear the crowd when my good friend passed me the puck,” said Dorgan later. “It felt surreal.”

After sliding the puck by the goalie and ending the game, the team and fans were able to celebrate on the ice together.

Immediately after the game, Librizzi experienced an overwhelming emotional feeling.

“I started crying uncontrollably,” said Librizzi. “I had no control over my emotions. I knew when I saw him open that it was going in.”

The fans at the Providence arena cheered the players as they all jumped onto the ice to celebrate.

“It’s hard to explain how we felt as a crowd after witnessing that event,” said Josh Johnson, a parent of one of the players. “It was such a rollercoaster of emotions for the whole crowd, and it could not have ended any better.”

Playing For Something Greater

Despite the excitement of winning the game, Dorgan continued to focus on the importance of team and family connection with his teammates.

“These are my brothers here,” said Dorgan about his teammates. “I love these boys, and they love me as well.”

The bond that was created during those tough weeks has continued to hold the team together throughout the rest of the playoffs.

“We have to support one another,” said Dorgan. “It is a difficult time for everyone, but we have each other’s backs and we love one another truly.”

The stitched heart symbols on the players’ jerseys remain a reminder of what they are playing for.

Looking Towards The Championship

On March 18 at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Blackstone Valley will take on Lincoln High School for the Rhode Island Division II Championship.

For Dorgan, winning the semifinal game brought him mixed feelings.

His mom, brother, and grandfather were not able to watch him play that day.

Dorgan, however, made sure they were represented during the game.

A patch with their initials was stitched onto Dorgan’s jersey as he crossed the puck into the net.

“I know that the people in the crowd love me and I love them,” said Dorgan. “Hopefully, we will win a championship.”

The original story "The game-winning goal that lifted a hockey team and community from tragedy" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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