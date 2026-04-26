You don’t need exhausting workouts to build strength and health, study finds

Eccentric exercise may build strength and health without exhausting workouts or major muscle soreness, a new review argues. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

If you think better workouts must leave you drained, sore, or barely able to walk the next day, this research takes aim at that idea.

A review led by Edith Cowan University argues that muscle damage is not required to build muscle size, strength, or performance. Instead, the paper makes the case for eccentric exercise, the kind of muscle work that happens while a muscle lengthens, such as lowering a dumbbell, walking downstairs, or sitting down slowly into a chair.

“The idea that exercise must be exhausting or painful is holding people back,” ECU’s Director of Exercise and Sports Science, Professor Ken Nosaka, said.

That message runs against a stubborn fitness belief. Many people still link progress with soreness, especially delayed onset muscle soreness, or DOMS. But the paper says soreness after eccentric exercise is mostly tied to unfamiliar effort, and it usually drops when the same exercise is repeated.

The idea that exercise must be exhausting or painful is holding people back. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

The authors argue that this matters because eccentric exercise can produce more force than concentric or isometric exercise while using less energy. In practical terms, that means people may get meaningful gains without the same level of strain on the heart, lungs, or motivation.

Where the strength comes from

Muscle contractions usually fall into three categories: isometric, concentric, and eccentric. Isometric contractions generate force without changing muscle length. Concentric contractions happen when a muscle shortens. Eccentric contractions happen when it lengthens under load.

That last category stands out.

According to the review, eccentric contractions can generate more than 20% greater force than concentric or isometric contractions, while demanding less metabolic energy. They also require lower oxygen consumption and produce a lower heart rate than concentric exercise at the same workload.

“You can gain strength without feeling as exhausted. So, you get more benefit for less effort. That makes eccentric exercise appealing for a wide range of people,” Professor Nosaka said.

The paper lays out several forms of eccentric loading. Some involve very heavy loads and specialized devices, but others are far simpler. Downhill walking, stair descent, heel drops, chair squats, wall push-ups, and chair reclines all fit into the broader category. That range is part of the appeal. The exercises can happen in sports training, rehabilitation, or at home.

Downhill walking, stair descent, heel drops, chair squats, wall push-ups, and chair reclines all fit into the broader category. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Still, the review does not pretend eccentric exercise is effortless. It notes that eccentric contractions place greater cognitive demand on the body, requiring more attention and control.

Why soreness should not scare people off

Eccentric exercise has long carried a reputation for causing muscle damage. That reputation is not baseless. Unfamiliar eccentric exercise can lead to DOMS, stiffness, swelling, reduced range of motion, and a temporary drop in force.

But the review spends considerable time separating discomfort from danger.

DOMS usually appears within hours and peaks between 24 and 72 hours after an eccentric workout. Maximal strength loss, meanwhile, is greatest immediately after exercise and then gradually recovers over the following days. Because those time courses differ, the paper says soreness and strength loss likely come from partly different mechanisms.

It also argues that DOMS is not directly caused by muscle fiber rupture. Severe soreness, the review says, can occur without substantial muscle fiber damage. Instead, inflammation and changes in connective tissue around the muscle appear to explain much of what people feel after eccentric exercise.

Most importantly, the review says muscle damage can be reduced or largely prevented. One way is through preconditioning, using low-intensity eccentric contractions or maximal isometric contractions at a long muscle length before harder work. Another is a slower ramp-up in intensity, volume, speed, and muscle length.

Severe soreness, the review says, can occur without substantial muscle fiber damage. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

This is where the repeated bout effect comes in. A single bout of eccentric exercise can protect the body against muscle damage from later bouts of the same or similar exercise. That protection can last for weeks or even months, though it gradually fades.

The review makes a point that should reassure nervous beginners: substantial muscle damage in the first session is not required to trigger that protective effect.

Useful far beyond the gym

The paper argues that eccentric exercise should not be treated as a niche tool for athletes. It describes benefits across age groups and activity levels, from children to older adults, from sedentary people to highly trained ones, and from healthy adults to clinical populations.

For older adults and people with reduced muscle or cardiovascular function, the lower perceived effort could be especially important. Traditional resistance exercise can feel difficult because the load is limited by the hardest lifting phase, and the effort can climb quickly. Low-intensity eccentric work may offer a more manageable starting point.

The review points to one study of elderly obese women who completed descending stair walking or ascending stair walking twice a week for 12 weeks. The descending group saw larger improvements in several measures. Resting heart rate improved by 10% compared with 4% in the ascending group. Systolic blood pressure improved by 9% compared with 3%. Oral glucose tolerance test results improved by 12% compared with 0%. Low-density lipoprotein cholesterol improved by 13% compared with 0%. Maximal voluntary isometric contraction strength rose by 34% compared with 15%.

Those gains came with gradual progression that avoided muscle damage.

Another study cited in the review used an 8-week eccentric walking program that added controlled forward lunge steps to normal walking. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Another study cited in the review used an 8-week eccentric walking program that added controlled forward lunge steps to normal walking. It produced significant improvements in lower limb strength, physical function, and cognitive function that regular walking alone usually does not provide.

Home exercise may be one of the most practical uses. A 5-minute home-based program built around chair squats, wall push-ups, chair reclines, and heel drops improved muscle strength, flexibility, and mental health over 8 weeks in healthy but sedentary participants. Adherence was high, and more than 90% kept doing regular exercise or physical activity after the intervention ended.

“These movements mirror what we already do in daily life. That makes them practical, realistic and easier to stick with,” Professor Nosaka said.

“When exercise feels achievable, people keep doing it.”

In sport, the value is different

Athletes also stand to benefit, though for different reasons.

The review says eccentric training is important for strength, power, speed, change-of-direction ability, and injury reduction. Those qualities matter in sports that involve rapid braking, cutting, and force absorption. It also notes that eccentric-only isokinetic strength training appears more effective for improving maximal voluntary contraction eccentric strength, while having similar effects on concentric and isometric strength.

At the same time, the paper acknowledges that competition itself can still produce muscle damage, especially in sports such as soccer and rugby, where repeated accelerations, decelerations, and contact are common. Recovery in those sports often takes four or more days. Other sports, including basketball, volleyball, badminton, and tennis, generally cause less damage and may allow shorter recovery periods.

The review does not frame eccentric exercise as a magic fix. It repeatedly notes that more studies are needed, especially to compare eccentric training directly with other exercise types, to explain the mechanisms involved, and to test how far eccentric-only training can improve athletic performance.

Practical implications of the research

The clearest takeaway is not that hard exercise has no place. It is that people may not need punishing workouts to make progress.

For beginners, older adults, sedentary people, and those with chronic health conditions, that could remove a major psychological barrier. The review suggests that slow, controlled lowering movements and body-weight exercises done at low intensity can improve strength and broader health without the high effort many people associate with resistance training.

It also shifts the public conversation around soreness. Feeling sore is not proof that a workout worked, and avoiding soreness does not mean a workout failed.

If the paper’s argument catches on, eccentric exercise may become less of a specialist term and more of a practical idea: make exercise doable, make it repeatable, and people are more likely to stay with it.

Research findings are available online in the Journal of Sport and Health Science.

The original story "You don’t need exhausting workouts to build strength and health, study finds" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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