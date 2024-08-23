Youth sugar intake is decreasing, but still too high, study finds

One of the key findings from this research is that while the intake of free sugars has been on a decline, it still exceeds the recommended levels. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 3.0)

The intake of free sugars is a significant concern when it comes to chronic diseases, according to Dr. Ines Perrar, a research associate at the University of Bonn’s Institute of Nutritional and Food Science (IEL) and lead author of a recent study. The debate surrounding sugar, much like the debates over salt and fats, centers on its potential link to chronic health conditions.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines "free" sugar as any sugar added to foods or beverages by manufacturers or during home preparation, including honey, syrup, and fruit juice concentrates. This also includes the naturally occurring sugars in juices.

Researchers at the IEL analyzed data from the long-running "Dortmund Nutritional and Anthropometric Longitudinally Designed" cohort study (DONALD), which has been collecting detailed information on the nutrition, metabolism, growth, and health of children and adolescents since 1985.

Sugar intake among children and adolescents has been declining steadily since 2010—but is still above the level recommended by the WHO. This is the finding made by University of Bonn researchers. (CREDIT: Gregor Huebl/University of Bonn)

“Participants in the study meticulously weigh and document everything they eat and drink over three consecutive days each year,” explains Dr. Ute Nöthlings, Professor of Nutritional Epidemiology at the IEL. By using the Institute’s in-house nutrient database, researchers estimate the intake of various nutrients, including free sugars.

One of the key findings from this research is that while the intake of free sugars has been on a decline, it still exceeds the recommended levels, particularly among adolescents. The researchers evaluated 4,218 sets of three-day dietary records from 751 children and adolescents aged three to 18, spanning from 2010 to 2023.

“Although we’ve seen a continuous decline in free sugar intake, the average daily consumption remains above the recommended limit set by the WHO and the German Nutrition Society (DGE), which advise a maximum of 10% of total daily energy intake,” Dr. Perrar notes.

Back in 2019, an analysis of the DONALD data indicated that free sugar intake had been decreasing since 2005, with a median value of around 16% of daily energy intake. By 2016, this had further declined to 11.7%. This trend likely reflects a growing awareness of the health risks associated with consuming too many sugar-sweetened beverages and sugary foods.

Despite this progress, age-related differences in sugar consumption are concerning. Professor Nöthlings, who directs the DONALD study and is a key figure in several research areas at the University of Bonn, highlights that adolescents, particularly those aged six to 14, continue to consume higher levels of free sugars—sometimes as much as 15% of their daily energy intake. However, sugar intake tends to decrease as children get older.

These findings reinforce the importance of current federal initiatives aimed at reducing sugar content in products like breakfast cereals, sweetened dairy products, soft drinks, and fruit drinks by at least 15% by 2025. However, the actual sugar intake among participants is likely higher than reported, partly due to under-reporting in self-recorded dietary logs.

Time and age trends in FS intake of 4,218 dietary records from 751 DONALD study participants (3–18 years) between 2010 and 2023, predicted by polynomial mixed-effects regression models (CREDIT: European Journal of Nutrition)

Additionally, the study's design, which favors participation by families of higher socioeconomic status, may not fully represent broader societal trends, as these families tend to be more health-conscious and informed about nutritional issues.

While strides have been made in reducing sugar consumption among children and adolescents, there is still work to be done, particularly among younger age groups where intake remains concerningly high.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.