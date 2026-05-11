146,000-year-old tools suggest human ingenuity thrived during the ice age

A deer rib pulled from an ancient butchery site in central China carried an unexpected clue. Inside the bone, calcite crystals had grown over time, and those crystals turned out to be a kind of clock. When scientists measured them, they found that some of the stone tools at Lingjing were made about 146,000 years ago, during a harsh glacial stretch of the Pleistocene, not during a milder warm period as many researchers had assumed.

That shift of roughly 20,000 years may sound modest. It changes the setting completely.

“People often imagine creativity as something that flourishes in good times,” said Yuchao Zhao, assistant curator of East Asian archaeology at the Field Museum in Chicago and lead author of the research published in the Journal of Human Evolution. “Finding out that these stone tools were made during a harsh ice age tells a different story. Hard times can force us to adapt.”

The finding matters because Lingjing has already become one of the most important sites for understanding ancient humans in East Asia. Excavations there, carried out between 2005 and 2016, uncovered a deep sequence of sediments and a dense record of human activity, including animal bones, stone artifacts, engraved bone fragments, and fragments of archaic human skulls linked to Homo juluensis.

Those people were close relatives of modern humans, Homo sapiens. The fossils from Lingjing show a striking blend of features, including very large cranial capacity, around 1,800 cubic centimeters, and traits seen in both eastern Asian archaic humans and Neanderthals in Europe.

Crystals growing inside a bone found at the Lingjing archaeological site; these crystals were used to date the site, and the tools found there, to an ice age 146,000 years ago. (CREDIT: Zhanyang Li)

A site that does not fit the old stereotype

For years, the late Middle Pleistocene in East Asia was often described as technologically conservative, especially compared with Africa and western Eurasia. Lingjing has been pushing back against that view.

The site’s stone cores are not dramatic in the way a polished metal object or carved figurine might be. Many are disc-like and made mostly from quartz. But when Zhao and colleagues examined them in detail, they found a highly organized system of toolmaking rather than casual flaking.

Some cores were worked in a balanced way on both sides. Others were more structured, with one side serving mainly as the striking platform and the other shaped to produce sharp flakes. That matters because it shows the toolmakers were not simply knocking off pieces as they went. They were managing the stone as a three-dimensional object, assigning different jobs to different surfaces and preserving the angles needed to keep the process going.

“This was not casual flake production, but a technology that required planning, precision, and a deep understanding of stone properties and fracture mechanics,” Zhao said. “The underlying logic of this system, and the cognitive abilities it reflects, shows important similarities to Middle Paleolithic technologies often associated with Neanderthals in Europe and with human ancestors in Africa, suggesting that advanced technological thinking was not limited to western Eurasia.”

The research team re-examined the lithic assemblage and identified 51 discoid cores from layers 10 and 11 that fit either nonhierarchical or hierarchical forms of centripetal reduction. Their analysis combined close technological study with 3D scanning and geometric measurements to track how the cores were shaped and used.

What emerged was a toolkit built around planning.

Geographic distribution of Chinese Paleolithic sites. (CREDIT: Journal of Human Evolution)

Lingjing was not a residential camp in the usual sense. Earlier zooarchaeological work suggested the lower levels functioned as a kill-butchery site, where humans processed animals such as deer, horse, and cattle-like species. Around 13 percent of the faunal remains bear cut marks, while carnivore tooth marks are rare, pointing to human control over carcass processing.

That context helps explain the stone technology.

Most of the site’s 14,862 stone artifacts were made from quartz, and the nearest raw material source appears to have been the Ying River, roughly 10 kilometers away. The available cobbles and pebbles were relatively small, with average diameters near 5 centimeters. In other words, the people at Lingjing were not working with ideal raw material.

Even so, they made the most of it. The assemblage includes heavily used cores, formal tools with fine retouch, and evidence that toolmakers carefully maintained workable surfaces. In the authors’ view, this was not a low-effort strategy. It was an intensive one, designed to stretch limited stone supplies and keep useful flakes coming off small nodules.

Some of the reduction systems appear to have been stable from start to finish, with the roles of the two working surfaces staying fixed. Others show flexibility, with toolmakers reorganizing the core as flaking progressed in order to preserve an effective shape. Together, those patterns suggest both structured planning and the ability to adapt on the fly.

The dating result came from one ungulate rib found in layer 11 near the human fossil fragments. Calcite crystals had formed inside the bone, and those crystals contained uranium that decayed into thorium over time. By measuring the uranium-thorium ratios in eight samples, the team could estimate when the calcite formed.

Location of the site and the nearest potential vein quartz source. (CREDIT: Journal of Human Evolution)

One sample was excluded because of impure crystallization. The remaining ages ranged from about 41,400 years to 145,800 years, with the oldest dates near the cavity wall and younger ones toward the center, matching the expected pattern of inward crystal growth.

“The calcite crystals inside the bone acted like a natural clock, allowing us to refine the age of the site,” Zhao said.

Earlier optically stimulated luminescence dates had placed layer 11 at roughly 125,000 to 105,000 years ago, suggesting occupation during Marine Isotope Stage 5, a warmer interglacial interval. The new uranium-thorium dates instead place early activity at Lingjing during late Marine Isotope Stage 6, a colder glacial period.

Ice-age periods

“Even though these tools are just a little bit older than we’d previously thought, the entire story is changed,” Zhao said. “During the Pleistocene, Earth repeatedly shifted between colder ice-age periods and warmer intervals between them. We used to think these tools were made 126,000 years ago, during a warm interglacial period, but based on the new dates suggested by the crystals, some of these tools were actually produced 146,000 years ago, during a harsh, cold glacial period.”

The revised timing also lines up better with earlier environmental clues from the animal remains, which had suggested cooler, drier, open grassland conditions rather than a full interglacial setting.

The team does note a limitation. The dated rib itself does not bear clear human modification, and there remains a small possibility that it was redeposited from an older layer. Still, the authors argue that the stable burial environment, the consistency of the calcite dates, the stratigraphic context, and the broader faunal and sediment evidence all support the reliability of the new chronology.

Discoid cores of various VSE groups: Top and bottom views of the upper and lower surfaces are photographs of the cores, while side views are captured from 3D models. (CREDIT: Journal of Human Evolution)

Practical implications of the research

The Lingjing findings push against a familiar idea that innovation appears mainly when resources are abundant and conditions are easy. At this site, a demanding environment seems to have gone hand in hand with careful planning, technical skill, and flexible problem-solving.

The work also adds to a broader reassessment of East Asia’s place in human evolution. Rather than treating the region as technologically static during the late Middle Pleistocene, the analysis points to local forms of complexity that developed under their own ecological and cultural pressures. Lingjing does not just add another early human site to the map. It suggests that ancient people in eastern Asia were experimenting with sophisticated ways of making tools while coping with cold, uncertain conditions.

“Altogether, this research reveals a much richer story of innovation, intelligence, and human evolution in East Asia,” Zhao said.

Research findings are available online in the Journal of Human Evolution.

The original story "146,000-year-old tools suggest human ingenuity thrived during the ice age" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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