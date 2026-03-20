15-year-old genius sets his sights on solving human immortality

He has completed his academic career by finishing his PhD, flying back to Germany with his dad, and preparing for his next educational pursuit. This time, he will be studying medical science with a focus on artificial intelligence and disease treatment. His current age is 15, but he is rushing to complete this degree due to different motivations than most people would expect.

Unlike other prodigy types who tend to talk about their accomplishments as if they are bragging, Laurent Simons does not communicate in that manner at all. When describing what he is doing, Simons communicates with a more practical explanation that relies heavily on the engineering-type thinking process. He sees a problem that he wants to fix, and his objective is to find a solution for the problem of death.

"The way I look at death is as a huge puzzle with many pieces from many different fields, including biology, medicine, engineering, and physics, that haven't been assembled yet," said Simons. "My mission is to help put all of those pieces together."

Simons is 15 years old. He holds a PhD in quantum physics, a master's degree in the same field, and is currently working on his second PhD in the area of medical artificial intelligence. (CREDIT: Fred Debrock)

The Reasons Behind His Goal

In large part, Simons' ambition was born out of watching his grandparents struggle with heart disease and reaching the same conclusion that other people reach after losing someone they love: that illness is not just something sad. It’s something that still has no good answer to date.

"I don't want other people to have to go through losing their grandparents in that manner," said Simons. "I aim to understand the process of disease more deeply and help create solutions that will change how we live and how healthy we will be, not just relieve symptoms."

This deeply held belief became part of his total life philosophy when he was just 11 years old. Since then, it has directed all of his academic choices, providing direction for each educational decision he has made. He still does not know what direction each of those choices will take him to reach the ultimate goal.

Academic Path And Achievements

As a result of his desire to live a fulfilling life as a physician, he has taken steps that few people take. Simons graduated from high school at age 8 and started his undergraduate studies as an electrical engineer at Eindhoven University of Technology before age 10. He later switched to a physics program at the University of Antwerp due to scheduling problems with the electrical engineering program.

After finishing his degree in 18 months, instead of the normal three years, he received a master's degree in Quantum Physics at age 12. After completing his coursework for that degree in just one semester, he then received his PhD in Physics from the University of Antwerp, which makes him one of the youngest documented recipients of a doctorate in the annals of science.

That's not how he presents himself.

A Belgian teenager has earned a doctorate in quantum physics at 15 and now aims to tackle human aging using artificial intelligence. (CREDIT: Lydia Simons)

What His Dissertation Was Really About

Although the physics that he chose to study was not the most glamorous corner of the field, it was a fascinating and important area of research. The crux of his doctoral research was Bose-Einstein condensates. This is a state of matter that can only exist under very low temperatures such as absolute zero, where atoms give up their individuality and merge into a single collective quantum state that behaves differently from what is observed in everyday life.

Simons' investigation focused on how foreign material behaves when introduced into these types of systems. He studied "supersolid" phases of matter. Supersolids exhibit both superfluidity (very low viscosity) and structural solidity (high viscosity), which may seem contradictory until examined from a quantum-mechanical point of view.

The potential applications of Simons' research include precision sensing and materials invention. However, he has stated that his research is not for the sake of theory but for the purpose of gaining knowledge about the future possibility of man's escape from death and old age. "I chose Physics as my discipline because I believe to fully understand the universe, in my opinion, is through Physics."

Intelligence, Discipline, And Direction

Simons' intelligence was tested at a level of 145 based on the test he took. He credits his father with emphasizing that intelligence is only one aspect of success, and diligence plays a large role as well. Based on the way he has applied himself throughout his life, one cannot successfully argue against this statement.

Every area of study has a direct correlation with what he intends to accomplish in his lifetime.

Simons’s PhD research focused on an unusual form of matter known as a Bose-Einstein condensate. (CREDIT: Lydia Simons)

Simons recently began studying artificial intelligence (AI) at the University of Munich, with an emphasis on the use of AI to discover and treat diseases. Medical imaging, early detection of cancer, and calculating protein structures have become significantly faster compared to timeframes that used to span decades. This has been made possible through the utilization of AI systems within these fields.

Expanding Into Medical AI And Longevity

He also intends to apply this analytical power toward the study of the biological processes of ageing. Additionally, an area of particular interest for Simons includes artificial organs. Simons states that "I'm particularly interested in the potential of creating engineered systems that can replace deteriorating body parts."

He has expanded on this statement by explaining that his goal is to gather information across many different areas of research. The hope is that one day all of this information will come together and lead to significant breakthroughs in addressing human health, longevity, and enhancement.

While many of the scientific investigations being conducted in the area of ageing are still on the edge of today's scientific capability, the field remains active. There are many areas of research that have shown positive results within animals. Genetic and pharmaceutical interventions have extended the lifespans of lower-order organisms such as worms, flies, and mice by significant amounts.

Limits, Unknowns, And Public Reactions

However, there is still a considerable gap between the results obtained from model systems and the potential for extending human longevity. This gap represents one of the largest unknown frontiers within biology today. Simons does not make statements claiming otherwise. He talks about his future ambitions within the context of attempting to answer current and future research questions over the course of the next several decades.

Laurent also intends to apply this analytical power toward the study of the biological processes of ageing. (CREDIT: VTM)

After his defense presentation, Simons spoke to Flemish network VTM. He stated, "Creating superior humans is my goal." This statement was widely publicized as one of the headlines from the interview.

However, upon further explanation, Simons clarified that his intention was to utilize engineering techniques to create artificial organs to replace damaged human body parts. The goal is to provide alternatives for humans suffering from degenerative diseases. He also stated that engineering has the potential to stop or prevent the degenerative process associated with ageing.

Current Status And Long-Term Outlook

Answering these questions remains problematic. While research in the area of ageing has been developing over the last fifty years, the translation of findings from model organisms and mammals to humans remains uncertain at this time. The many complexities associated with human ageing continue to create significant obstacles for researchers.

These include cellular damage, inflammation, immune system dysregulation, epigenetic drift, and the interaction between dozens of biological systems and mechanisms.

Simons' grandparents both have cardiovascular disease. He has articulated a desire to prevent others from experiencing the loss of family members in their youth, as he might.

Whether any of the knowledge and skills that he acquires will eventually align with his goals will not be determined for many years. It may take the rest of his life to find out. He appears aware of this and continues to make steady progress toward his objectives.

What is Medical AI-Driven Longevity

The emerging field of AI-driven longevity is focused on understanding aging not as a fixed outcome, but as a dynamic biological process that can potentially be measured, predicted, and even altered. Over the past six months, a series of developments has pushed this idea closer to reality, offering a clearer picture of the scientific landscape Simons is entering.

One of the most important shifts has been the use of AI to map aging as a system-wide process. Rather than studying individual genes or diseases in isolation, researchers are now analyzing vast networks of biological interactions. By integrating thousands of longevity-associated genes into computational models, scientists have begun identifying existing drugs that could influence multiple aging pathways at once. This systems-level approach marks a departure from traditional medicine.

At the cellular level, researchers have also made progress in understanding—and in some cases reversing—key markers of aging. Recent studies have shown that certain interventions can suppress cellular senescence, a state in which aging cells stop functioning properly and contribute to disease.

Experimental compounds known as senolytics are being tested for their ability to selectively remove these damaged cells, while other approaches have demonstrated partial restoration of youthful cellular behavior in laboratory settings. Although still early, these findings suggest aging may be more flexible than once believed.

The Rise of Digital Biology

Another major development is the rise of “digital biology,” where AI systems are used to simulate living systems across multiple scales. These models allow researchers to predict how diseases progress, how cells respond to treatments, and how complex biological systems behave over time. By enabling virtual experimentation, this approach could significantly reduce the time and cost required for drug discovery, accelerating progress in both aging research and broader medical science.

At the same time, the field is being shaped by a mix of scientific progress and long-term ambition. Efforts to extend human lifespan now include research into regenerative medicine, gene-based therapies, and advanced diagnostics powered by AI. While some of these ideas remain speculative, the overall direction is clear: scientists are increasingly focused on intervening earlier in the aging process rather than treating diseases after they emerge.

Simons’ trajectory reflects this broader transformation. His transition from quantum physics into AI-driven biomedical research mirrors a growing trend toward interdisciplinary science, where complex problems like aging require tools from multiple fields.

As longevity research continues to evolve, his work represents not just an individual achievement, but a glimpse into how the next generation of scientists may approach one of humanity’s oldest challenges.

The original story "15-year-old genius sets his sights on solving human immortality" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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