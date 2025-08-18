A cosmic flash that could explain the birth of supermassive black holes

The deepest mysteries of the universe often begin with the biggest questions. Few are more puzzling than the birth of supermassive black holes. These giants, weighing millions to billions of times more than the Sun, sit at the center of nearly every large galaxy. Even our Milky Way harbors one. Yet, their origin has been a long-standing cosmic riddle.

A new theory, proposed by astrophysicist Jonathan Tan of the University of Virginia, suggests that these titans were born from the very first stars. His work doesn’t just offer a pathway to explain their rapid growth. It may also help solve some of the thorniest puzzles in modern cosmology, such as the so-called “Hubble tension.”

The Pop III.1 supermassive black hole theory

Tan’s proposal, known as the Pop III.1 theory, traces the story of supermassive black holes back to the universe’s earliest era. After the Big Bang, the cosmos was filled with hydrogen gas and dark matter. According to the model, the first stars formed inside small dark matter clumps, called minihalos, that were untouched by outside radiation.

Computer simulation of the ionized bubble around a Population III.1 supermassive star, progenitor of a supermassive black hole, that forms in the early universe. (CREDIT: M. Sanati (Chalmers Univ. & Oxford Univ.), J. Tan (U. Virginia & Chalmers Univ.))

These stars weren’t ordinary. Powered in part by dark matter annihilation, they could swell to more than 100,000 times the mass of the Sun. Unlike normal stars that quickly collapse under their own heat and pressure, these so-called Population III.1 stars stayed cooler and larger, avoiding the usual feedback that halts growth. Their vast size made them natural candidates to collapse into the first supermassive black holes.

A crucial detail of the Pop III.1 framework is its timing. The model predicts that these stars — and their black hole remnants — formed extremely early, within just a few hundred million years of the Big Bang. That helps explain why the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has detected huge black holes at unexpectedly early stages of cosmic history.

A universe lit by a cosmic flash

Tan’s latest paper, “Flash Ionization of the Early Universe by Pop III.1 Supermassive Stars,” published in Astrophysical Journal Letters, describes another bold prediction. As these gigantic stars ignited, they would have bathed the universe in ionizing radiation. In his words, “Our model requires that the supermassive star progenitors of the black holes rapidly ionized the hydrogen gas in the universe, announcing their birth with bright flashes that filled all of space.”

This brief period, dubbed “The Flash,” would have temporarily transformed much of the universe into an ionized state, only for it to recombine into neutral gas tens of millions of years later. This early flash of light may have left subtle fingerprints on the cosmic microwave background (CMB) — the afterglow of the Big Bang. Those signals, Tan argues, could help explain why measurements of the universe’s expansion rate differ depending on whether you look at the CMB or galaxies nearby.

Pop III.1 and the Hubble tension

The Hubble tension has been one of cosmology’s greatest headaches. When scientists calculate the universe’s expansion speed using the CMB, they get a slower rate than when they measure it directly with galaxies and supernovae. Some explanations require exotic fixes, such as negative neutrino masses or dark energy that changes over time.

But the Pop III.1 supermassive black hole theory offers a simpler possibility. If the early universe underwent an extra round of ionization thanks to these giant stars, it would subtly alter how photons from the CMB scattered. That change might raise the inferred expansion rate, easing the gap between methods.

Contribution to τ of Pop III.1 Ionization in “The Flash”. (CREDIT: arXiv)

The “Flash” may also explain puzzling results from other experiments. For example, the EDGES project once reported a deep absorption signal in the 21-centimeter radio band, hinting that early hydrogen gas was cooler than expected. Extra free-free emission from these giant stars could help account for that mystery as well.

Competing theories fall short

Other ideas for how supermassive black holes began involve “direct collapse” of gas in pristine halos or growth from smaller “light seeds” such as stellar-mass black holes inside dense clusters. Yet these scenarios often fall short. They struggle to produce enough massive seeds early enough to match what telescopes now see.

The Pop III.1 model, by contrast, predicts not only the right number of black holes but also explains why intermediate-mass black holes seem rare. If the first black holes all started above a certain mass scale, that would naturally create a lower limit in today’s population.

Other ideas for how supermassive black holes began involve “direct collapse” of gas in pristine halos. (CREDIT: NOIRLab / NSF / AURA / J. da Silva / Spaceengine)

Tan’s framework has drawn praise from leading voices in astronomy. Richard Ellis, a professor of astrophysics at University College London, called it “an elegant model that could explain a two-stage process of stellar birth and ionization in the early universe.” He added, “It’s possible the very first stars formed in a brief, brilliant flash, then vanished — meaning what we now see with the James Webb Telescope may be just the second wave. The universe, it seems, still holds surprises.”

Searching for signals in the cosmic microwave background

The next step is to test these ideas with observations. If the Pop III.1 stars truly lit up the young universe, their fingerprints should appear as extra scattering in the CMB. Planck satellite measurements of CMB optical depth are broadly consistent with a smaller contribution from early galaxies alone. But recent studies suggest a slightly higher value may fit better, opening the door for a role by Pop III.1 stars.

Future missions, such as the proposed LiteBIRD satellite or CMB-Stage 4 experiments, could refine these measurements and confirm whether “The Flash” really happened. If so, astronomers will have uncovered a missing chapter in the story of cosmic dawn.

Astrophysicist Jonathan Tan of the University of Virginia. (CREDIT: Anna-Lena Lundqvist)

What it means for your view of the cosmos

For you, the key takeaway is that the Pop III.1 supermassive black hole theory doesn’t just explain how the first giants of gravity were born. It could rewrite the history of cosmic light itself. By connecting the earliest stars to modern problems like the Hubble tension, it shows how answers to today’s mysteries may lie in events that took place over 13 billion years ago.

The universe, in other words, may have lit up twice — first in a sudden flash from the earliest supermassive stars, and later in a slower glow from normal galaxies. That double illumination may be the reason galaxies, black holes, and even you exist today.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.