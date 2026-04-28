Polish livestream, UConn foster-care graduate, and Chad vaccine bring more good news today

A battered Townsville hiker has defied his injuries to organise an epic 100km overnight trek that could dwarf last year’s $12,500 fund-raising effort for disadvantaged youth. (CREDIT: The Townsville Bulletin)

Even when the broader news cycle feels heavy, these stories show people still finding ways to show up for one another: preschoolers raising wish money, a foster-care survivor building a campus guide for others, students rallying around a boy with cancer, a Polish livestream turning into a record-breaking fundraiser, an injured hiker planning a charity trek, and a doctor helping vaccines reach remote children in Chad.

HOMETOWN HEROES: Local preschoolers learn about kindness, raise money for Make-A-Wish

Local preschoolers are learning the importance of giving back and this month, they’ve been hard at work raising money for Make-A-Wish. (CREDIT: WPEC)

In Boynton Beach, Florida, preschoolers at The Learning Experience spent April learning that kindness can be practiced in small, concrete ways.

Their classrooms filled with songs, thoughtful messages, artwork, wishing trees and kindness wands. With help from teachers and families, the children also raised money through the school’s “Let’s Grant Wishes” campaign, including penny wars that turned spare change into support for Make-A-Wish.

“We’re learning kindness to people,” 5-year-old Estelle told CBS12.

Managing director Nikki Bethea said the school wanted children to understand that giving back is possible at any age. The fundraiser is part of a year-round philanthropy curriculum built around kindness, inclusion and helping others.

The lesson spread beyond the classroom. Bethea said one older brother came in with his piggy bank and emptied it into the penny wars collection.

“That for us was just everything,” she said.

By the final week of the fundraiser, the group had raised more than $8,000. Since Make-A-Wish estimates each wish at $5,000, the children had already helped grant one wish and were working toward a second.

The original story can be found on: CW34/CBS12

Finishing College Meant Surviving Foster Care, Soon-To-Be Grad Targets Helping Others

Charisma Farrington '26 (CLAS) poses for a photo near Wilbur Cross on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (CREDIT: Sydney Herdle/UConn Photo)

During her first semester at UConn, Charisma Farrington carried a secret heavier than the sousaphone she played in the marching band.

She had grown up in foster care, moving through placements from Alabama to Massachusetts. At 18, she arrived at UConn determined to graduate, but she had no clear roadmap for financial aid, housing, student loans or the everyday basics of making a dorm room feel like home.

When classmates left for winter break, many went home to family. Farrington stayed behind. She later realized she had a choice: keep struggling alone or begin letting people in.

At one point, she thought she would not be able to register for another semester. Then an emergency funding grant appeared on her fee bill. The charges disappeared.

“I thought immediately, ‘Wow, I guess I’m meant to be here,’” she told UConn Today.

Now Farrington, a psychological sciences and political science double major, is preparing to graduate. UConn Today noted that she is among the 4% of foster-experienced college students nationwide who earn a four-year degree.

Before leaving, she created “Foster Care to Campus Care,” a brochure funded through a UConn Co-op Legacy Fellowship Change Grant. The guide points foster-experienced students to resources such as Husky Harvest food pantry, academic accommodations, community-building advice and staff support.

One line advises students to attend events even if they go alone. Another urges them to build relationships with staff who feel safe and supportive.

The original story can be found on: UConn Today

Polish nine-day charity stream breaks records to support kids with cancer

Polish influencer Piotr Hancke ‘Latwogang’,with rapper Bedoes 2115 (Borys Przybylski), are seen on the mobile screen during their nine-day livestream fundraiser, for cancer patients, in Warsaw, Poland, April 26, 2026. (CREDIT: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel)

A livestream from a small Warsaw flat turned into one of Poland’s biggest charity moments.

Piotr Hancke, the 23-year-old influencer known as Latwogang, launched a non-stop YouTube stream on April 17 after telling followers he would stream for one second for every TikTok like the idea received. The stream ended April 26 at 9:37 p.m. local time.

By then, donations had passed 250 million zlotys, or about $69 million, for children with cancer. Reuters reported that the total more than tripled the previous Guinness World Records mark for a livestream fundraiser.

The money went to the Cancer Fighters Foundation. Musicians, celebrities and athletes joined the stream, including tennis champion Iga Swiatek and soccer star Robert Lewandowski. In one segment, celebrities shaved their heads in solidarity with cancer patients.

The fundraiser followed a song recorded by rapper Bedoes with a young cancer patient. At one point, Poland’s PAP news agency reported, 1.4 million people were watching the stream at the same time.

“We’re reaching for the stars, reaching for space, to help those who need it most, the innocent children who fight the hardest battles every day,” Cancer Fighters Foundation president Marek Kopysc told RMF FM, according to Reuters.

The original story can be found on: Reuters

11-Year-Old with Stage 4 Cancer Gets Heartwarming Surprise from Classmates Who Lifted Him Up on His Hardest Days

Starmont High School Student Council. (CREDIT: Starmont Student Council/Facebook)

Students at Starmont High School in Iowa wanted to lift the spirits of 11-year-old Eli Belser, who has been battling stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma for years.

Members of the student council made a video set to Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.” The message was meant for Eli, but it did not stay local for long. According to People, responses came from all 50 states and from countries including the United Kingdom and Australia.

Student council vice president Jack Thole said the goal was not just fundraising.

“Right now… it’s about hope. It’s about morale,” he said, adding that they wanted Eli to know “he does have someone in his corner.”

Eli was first diagnosed at age 4, his mother, Katie Belser, told ABC 9 KCRG. She said the cancer began as a tumor near his kidneys and has since spread.

The messages have helped on difficult days.

“Sometimes a video will pop up on a bad day,” she said. “And there’s something about it that gets him excited.”

The student council was later nominated for a Surprise Squad award. During what they thought was another video shoot, the group received a $500 check.

The original story can be found on: People

Injured hiker Michael Pugh organises epic charity challenge

A battered Townsville hiker has defied his injuries to organise an epic 100km overnight trek that could dwarf last year’s $12,500 fund-raising effort for disadvantaged youth. (CREDIT: The Townsville Bulletin)

Townsville hiker Michael Pugh is moving ahead with a 100km charity trek after surviving a serious fall earlier in April.

Pugh is organizing Townsville Hike and Explore’s 100km Charity Hike, planned for June 27 and 28, 2026. The route is expected to begin at Raspberry Falls in Girringun National Park and finish in Rollingstone, crossing rugged terrain that includes Lannercost State Forest, the Paluma Range and PRB Track.

The effort follows last year’s event, which raised $12,500 for the Cowboys Community Foundation and NRL Cowboys House. This year’s trek aims to build on that support for youth programs, especially those serving First Nations students through Cowboys House.

Pugh is not taking on the challenge alone. The team includes endurance hikers Sean Dromey and Wes Graffin, First Nations marathon runner Arika Appleby and Volunteering North Queensland president Anne Camplin.

The hike is being framed as a test of endurance, teamwork and community support. After Pugh’s injuries, the plan also carries a second kind of weight: continuing the work even after the kind of fall that could have stopped it.

The original story can be found on: The Townsville Bulletin

How Dr. Felix Amate Brings Lifesaving Vaccines to Chad’s Most Remote Regions

In the remote regions of Chad, Dr. Felix Amate is dedicated to ensuring that the most vulnerable children are not overlooked. (CREDIT: Red Cross)

In remote regions of Chad, Dr. Felix Amate is working to make sure children are not missed by measles and rubella vaccination campaigns.

Amate is a consultant for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, supporting the Measles & Rubella Country Platform. The American Red Cross said he was the first consultant deployed through the platform to support Chad’s measles vaccination campaign.

His work includes both planning and field coordination. He helps with campaign design, monitoring, reporting, technical assistance, readiness checks and educational materials so communities understand how to recognize measles and rubella and why vaccination matters.

“The platform helps ensure that vaccination campaigns are designed to reach children who are most likely to be missed due to geography, insecurity, access barriers or social factors,” Amate told the American Red Cross.

The work is difficult because infrastructure is limited and security concerns are common. In some areas, outbreaks can reach hundreds of measles and rubella cases. Amate said many people in remote communities may not realize how contagious measles is or that rubella can cause severe birth defects if a pregnant woman becomes infected.

Both diseases are preventable. His job is to help make sure that prevention reaches children who might otherwise be left out.

The original story can be found on: American Red Cross

The original story "Polish livestream, UConn foster-care graduate, and Chad vaccine bring more good news today" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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