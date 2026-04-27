A single dad’s 47 foster kids, blind mom’s support, and more good news today

Some of the most meaningful stories rarely dominate headlines, but they’re happening every day. In these moments, a volunteer picks up a tool, a parent opens their home, a community gathers around a family, or a stranger decides to stop and help. The stories below move through different places and lives, but they share something steady—people stepping in when it matters, often without fanfare.

Watershed Leader Encourages Year-Round Environmental Kindness

Carmen Sledge is the board president of the Nature Preserve Foundation at the Watershed Nature Center. (CREDIT: Riley Hansen/The Intelligencer)

Carmen Sledge came to the Watershed Nature Center through the same route as many people who rediscovered the outdoors during the pandemic: she needed somewhere quiet, open, and real.

The Edwardsville preserve became that place for her family. Later, it became somewhere she wanted to serve. Sledge joined the Nature Preserve Foundation board in 2021 and now serves as its president, volunteering her time to help plan events, educate visitors, and connect people with ways to get involved.

Her view of Earth Day is broader than a single date on the calendar. The official celebration arrives each April 22, and Watershed holds events around it, but Sledge told The Intelligencer that people do not need a festival or formal project to begin paying attention. A walk can count. Watching the sun go down can count. Starting in your own yard can count.

She also connects that attention to daily life indoors. Sledge works in technology through Cork Tree Creative, where she does graphic design, photography, and videography. That work, she said, is shaped by the time she spends outside. Nature helps her reach the deeper creative place she needs for her paid work.

At Watershed, the foundation’s work continues through children’s programming, field trips, adult “shED Talks,” and local leadership development. In 2025, the group started a junior board for high school students.

Sledge said she worries about young people and mental health in a digital world that keeps accelerating. But the students she works with have left her encouraged. She described them as smart and capable, and said she feels confident they will become the kind of people who care for the planet.

The original story can be found on: The Intelligencer

6,500 Volunteers Build 10,000 Beds For Children Who Don’t Have One Of Their Own

More than 6,500 volunteers joined the effort in North Carolina. (CREDIT: Lowe's Facebook)

Inside the Charlotte Convention Center, volunteers moved through 16 build lines with lumber, screws, stain, sanding discs, and a 24-hour goal: make 10,000 beds for children who do not have one.

More than 6,500 volunteers joined the effort in North Carolina. They came from companies and organizations including Lowe’s, Bank of America, Honeywell, and Rebuilding Together. The work supported Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit that builds and delivers beds to children across the United States.

The numbers were enormous. By the end, volunteers had built 10,027 beds. They used more than 200 miles of lumber, nearly 740,000 screws, 2,000 gallons of stain, and thousands of sanding discs.

The process moved in waves. Some volunteers cut. Others sanded. Others assembled and stained. Across the room, raw lumber became bed frames as hundreds of people worked at the same time.

For Jenna Restrepo, a product manager at Lowe’s, the work brought her back to her own children. She said she thought about how fortunate she was to put them in their own beds and hoped every child could feel as safe and comfortable.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace says more than 140,000 children in the U.S. are waiting for a bed. The beds from this build will go to more than 110 chapters across 36 states.

Dr. Douglas Kirsch, medical director of sleep medicine at Atrium Health, told the outlet that consistent, quality sleep affects children’s health and learning.

The nonprofit was founded in 2012 by Luke and Heidi Mickelson in Twin Falls. Since then, it has delivered more than 350,000 beds to children in need.

The original story can be found on: Sunny Skyz

‘It’s A Joy’: Single Dad Has Fostered 47 Children And Changed Countless Lives

The Charlotte father has fostered 47 children over the past nine years as a single parent. (CREDIT: Peter Mutabazi Foster Dad)

Peter Mutabazi did not grow up imagining himself as a father.

For much of his childhood in Uganda, he said, he felt unwanted and unsafe. He described coming from an abusive family and never feeling secure as a little boy. Someone eventually took him in, and that changed his life.

Years later, in Charlotte, he began doing the same for children in foster care.

Mutabazi has fostered 47 children over nine years as a single parent. Online, many people know him as “Foster Dad Flipper,” where he shares parts of his life in foster care and adoption. But behind the videos is the memory of being a child who needed an adult to step in.

He told Sunny Skyz that he was single for much of his life and that being a dad had not been part of his everyday identity. Now, one word still catches him: Dad.

Earlier this month, Mutabazi shared the adoption of one of the children he fostered. The boy had spent 1,640 days in foster care before officially becoming Elijah Mutabazi.

In his post, Mutabazi wrote that the day marked a new chapter. Jacob becoming Elijah, he said, represented more than a name change. It was a promise of love, stability, and forever.

For Mutabazi, each child who enters his home arrives needing more than a room. They need to know they are safe. They need routines, attention, and someone who does not treat their arrival as temporary, even when the foster system itself may be uncertain.

Some children stay for a season. Some become family permanently. Many leave knowing that, for a time, someone answered when they called him Dad.

The original story can be found on: Sunny Skyz

Mom, Who Is Going Blind in Her Late 30s, Says She’s Scared She Won’t Get to See Her 7-Year-Old Daughter Grow Up

Kaylie Kelliher and her daughter, Boe. (CREDIT: Kennedy News & Media)

When Kaylie Kelliher woke up one morning in August 2025, her vision looked hazy and milky. She thought it might be conjunctivitis.

The 37-year-old London mother went to a pharmacist and was given eyedrops, but her eyesight kept getting worse. During a family camping trip, lights became blinding. Seeing clearly became difficult.

In September, Kelliher went to an eye doctor and learned she had rapid-onset cataracts, something usually associated with much older adults. She said she was stunned. Two years earlier, a routine eye test had shown nothing wrong.

Her vision continued to deteriorate. PEOPLE reported that her eyesight reached -12 diopters of nearsightedness in her right eye and -11 in her left. Her sister, Cindy Pond, wrote on a GoFundMe that Kelliher had been diagnosed with rapid-onset bilateral nuclear cataracts and that the condition was progressing quickly.

The changes have narrowed Kelliher’s daily life. Pond wrote that her sister can’t drive, uses a stick to move around safely, and has had near misses with cars. Kelliher said she can no longer watch television or see herself in a mirror.

The hardest part is her daughter, Boe, who is 7. Kelliher said Boe knows something is wrong and rubs her eyes. School holidays have become painful because Kelliher cannot safely take her out alone.

The family is trying to raise money for private cataract surgery estimated at £15,000, about $20,278. According to the fundraiser, successful surgery could nearly fully restore her vision, though the lenses may last around 10 years and require future surgeries.

Kelliher thanked donors, writing that their kindness and support have brought her closer to treatment and given her hope.

The original story can be found on: People

I Forgot the Fall. I Never Forgot the Kindness

In a move-on culture full of fast forgetting, one woman recalls the stranger who chose instead to stop, notice, and care. (CREDIT: Siddhant Jumde)

In the early 1980s, Ameetha Chari and her friend Sumi headed to Rex Theatre on Brigade Road in Bangalore for a Saturday movie.

The city was moving around them in its usual rush: buses, bikes, cars, pedestrians, and the noise of people trying to get somewhere. They arrived by autorickshaw, and Chari stepped onto the road thinking about the film ahead.

Then she fell.

She does not remember exactly why. Her right leg had always been weaker. Maybe it gave way. Maybe the curb or an obstruction caught her. What she remembers is landing near the curb with her foot twisted and pain spreading fast.

A crowd gathered. Chari described the onlookers as not cruel, just curious. Sumi tried to find another rickshaw, but drivers refused. She came back, and the two friends sat there, surrounded by strangers, with Chari in pain and Sumi unsure what to do.

Then a young man stepped out from the crowd.

He seemed to be in his early 20s, quiet and polite. He crouched beside Chari and asked how much pain she was in and whether she needed a hospital. She said no, trying not to cry from the pain or embarrassment.

He left for a few seconds and returned with an auto. He helped her into it, told her to take care, and disappeared back into the crowd.

Chari went home with a swollen foot and spent the week replaying both the fall and the stranger’s help.

Months later, she was outside Lido Theatre on MG Road with friends when the same young man appeared. He had seen her from a bus and got off to ask how her foot was. She told him it had only been a sprain and that she was fine.

He nodded, smiled, said “take care” again, and left.

She never asked his name. What stayed was not only that he helped, but that he remembered.

The original story can be found on: Reader’s Digest India

The original story "A single dad’s 47 foster kids, blind mom's support, and more good news today" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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