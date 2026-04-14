Artemis II isn’t the farthest human spaceflight, and it’s not even close

Artist impression of Artemis II: Orion and its European Service Module as they separate from the second stage of NASA’s Space Launch System rocket, the Interim Cryogenic Propulsion Stage (ICPS). (CREDIT: ESA-D. Ducros)

Artemis II, NASA’s first crewed mission of the Artemis era, sent four astronauts on a sweeping journey around the Moon before bringing them safely back to Earth. The mission carried the crew farther from Earth than any humans had traveled before, using a free-return trajectory that looped around the Moon and set up a fiery return through Earth’s atmosphere. It ended with Orion splashing down in the Pacific Ocean after nearly 11 days in space, closing out a mission designed to test the spacecraft, its life-support systems, and the agency’s readiness for future lunar expeditions.

According to NASA, the mission reached a maximum distance of 252,760 miles from Earth, passed within about 4,070 miles of the lunar surface, and covered 695,081 miles from launch to splashdown. By the measure of how far humans had ever gotten from home, Artemis II set a new record.

That is not the same record as longest trip.

A simple everyday comparison helps. A former job might have been 20 miles from your house. A new one could sit only 10 miles away. But if the route to the closer job snakes through bad roads and detours, your odometer might still rack up 30 miles. The closer destination becomes the longer drive.

Artemis II trajectory showing the crewed spacecraft's journey from Earth around the Moon. (CREDIT: Canadian Space Agency)

That is essentially what happened here.

One kind of distance, not every kind

Artemis II went farther outward than any earlier crewed mission. It headed toward the Moon, looped around it, and came back to Earth. So when NASA describes it as the farthest human spaceflight, the claim holds up, but in a very specific sense. Artemis II set the record for maximum distance from Earth, not for total miles traveled.

That distinction matters because another lunar mission still leads in NASA’s own mileage totals.

Apollo 17, the final crewed Moon landing mission, lasted 12 days, 13 hours, and 52 minutes, according to NASA’s mission page. It spent 75 hours on the lunar surface, completed 75 revolutions, and traveled 1,484,933.8 miles. Artemis II’s published total was 695,081 miles.

By NASA’s own figures, Apollo 17 covered a little more than twice as much ground.

The gap is striking, especially since Artemis II just set the record for getting farthest from Earth. The explanation is less mysterious than it first sounds. Artemis II flew by the Moon. Apollo 17 got there and did much more.

Where Apollo 17 built its lead

Once Apollo 17 reached the Moon, the mission did not simply swing around and head home. It entered lunar operations, circled the Moon again and again, landed, remained on the surface for more than three days, launched back into space, and then returned to Earth.

Apollo 17 astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man on the moon, is seen here on the lunar surface in December 1972. (CREDIT: NASA)

NASA’s public mission page does not break that 1.48 million-mile total into a detailed accounting. Still, it provides enough to explain why Apollo 17’s number climbs so much higher than Artemis II’s.

The biggest clue is the 75 revolutions.

A rough geometric estimate helps show the scale. A low orbit around the Moon runs a little more than 7,000 miles per lap. Over 75 revolutions, that alone adds up to more than 500,000 miles. Then come the descent to the surface, the ascent back to orbit, and the other local maneuvers near the Moon.

That estimate is not an official NASA breakdown. It is a back-of-the-envelope way to understand the mission profile. Even so, it points in the same direction as the published totals. Apollo 17 racked up its extra miles because it spent far longer operating in the Moon’s neighborhood.

Artemis II did not.

It went out, looped around, and came back.

A bigger frame changes the leaderboard

There is also another way to think about travel in space, though it is separate from NASA’s official mission-mileage totals.

NASA says Earth sits about 93 million miles from the Sun and takes 365.25 days to complete one orbit. (CREDIT: Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)

NASA says Earth sits about 93 million miles from the Sun and takes 365.25 days to complete one orbit. That works out to roughly 1.61 million miles of travel per day around the Sun. By that measure, every crewed mission is also being carried through space by the motion of the Earth-Moon system.

Using that frame, Apollo 17’s 12.58-day mission corresponds to roughly 20.2 million miles of solar-orbit travel. Artemis II’s 10.98-day mission comes out to about 17.6 million miles.

Those are not NASA’s official mission-distance numbers. They are separate calculations based on NASA’s Earth-orbit facts and the length of each mission. They help clarify what NASA’s published totals are measuring, and what they are not.

Apollo 17’s official 1,484,933.8 miles and Artemis II’s official 695,081 miles make the most sense in the Earth-Moon flight frame. If solar motion were part of the official count, both totals would be dramatically larger.

That point cuts both ways. It means solar motion is real, but it does not explain why Apollo 17 beats Artemis II in NASA’s official numbers. That advantage still comes from what Apollo 17 did around the Moon.

The stations run away with it

Once the frame widens to include the Sun, lunar missions stop looking like the mileage champions.

Long-duration space stations take over almost immediately.

The ISS as seen from Space Shuttle Atlantis during STS-132, pictured in May 2010. (CREDIT: Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)

The reason is simple. If Earth moves about 1.6 million miles per day around the Sun, then any occupied station is also covering that distance day after day, week after week, year after year. On top of that, the station is circling Earth the whole time.

By this method, the International Space Station sits in a category of its own. NASA says the ISS has been continuously occupied since November 2, 2000 and travels around Earth at about 17,500 miles per hour. From November 2, 2000 to April 13, 2026, that uninterrupted human presence spans about 9,293 days. Earth’s motion around the Sun over that stretch adds up to about 14.86 billion miles. The station’s own orbit adds about 3.90 billion miles. Together, that comes to roughly 18.76 billion miles traveled while humans were aboard.

Mir also leaves the lunar missions far behind by the same method. NASA says human occupancy resumed in September 1989 and continued without interruption for 10 years, until August 1999. NASA also says Mir traveled at an average speed of 17,885 miles per hour. Over that inhabited stretch, Earth’s motion around the Sun accounts for about 5.84 billion miles, while Mir’s orbit adds another 1.57 billion. Combined, that comes to about 7.41 billion miles.

Even Skylab looks surprisingly strong once the calculation changes. NASA says its three crewed stays lasted 28 days, 59 days, and 84 days. NASA also says Skylab orbited at about 435 kilometers altitude and completed one orbit every 93 minutes. Using solar motion plus Skylab’s own movement around Earth, the three inhabited stays work out to about 56.3 million miles, 118.6 million miles, and 168.9 million miles.

These are estimate-based totals, not official NASA mileage tallies. They combine Earth’s orbit around the Sun with each station’s orbit around Earth, and they count only periods when humans were continuously aboard. That makes them useful for comparison, but not interchangeable with NASA’s official mission-distance figures.

Practical implications

What this really changes is the language around space records.

Artemis II holds the record for the greatest distance from Earth ever reached by humans. Apollo 17, using NASA’s own mission totals, traveled many more miles. In a wider Sun-centered frame, long-occupied stations overwhelm both of them.

That does not shrink Artemis II’s achievement. It sharpens it.

The mission took humans farther from Earth than any mission before it. But farthest from home and longest trip are not the same measurement, and space makes that difference impossible to ignore.

The original story "Artemis II isn’t the farthest human spaceflight, and it’s not even close" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

Related Stories