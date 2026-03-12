Breakthrough research reveals how male and female brains develop differently

In a sweeping new map of the adult Drosophila melanogaster brain, researchers at the University of Oxford found that mature neurons still carry a molecular record of where they came from and when they were born. A companion paper pushes that idea further, showing that male and female flies draw from the same developmental programs, then tweak them in different ways to produce different behaviors.

Together, the studies argue that the adult brain is not just a finished machine. It also preserves a kind of developmental memory.

“Our results show that the adult brain carries a molecular record of how it was built,” said Professor Stephen Goodwin of Oxford’s Department of Physiology, Anatomy and Genetics. “We can now see that the diversity of neurons, and therefore of behaviors, emerges from a simple developmental logic based on lineage, timing, and selective differentiation.”

Graphical abstract of the study. Gene expression shapes the nervous system at every biological level, from molecular and cellular processes defining neuronal identity and function to systems-level wiring and circuit dynamics underlying behavior. (CREDIT: Cell Genomics)

A deeper look into a crowded brain

The Oxford team built what it describes as the most detailed single-cell transcriptional atlas yet of the adult fruit fly central brain. To do it, the researchers combined their own single-cell RNA sequencing data with multiple public datasets, then filtered the results down to 329,466 central brain neurons.

That gave them an average 9.8-fold coverage of every neuron in the central brain.

The scale mattered. Earlier resources had not captured the full complexity of this tissue, which handles higher-order processing and behavior in the fly. With the larger dataset, the researchers identified 246 broad neuronal clusters and then resolved them into 4,167 transcriptionally distinct subtypes.

Some of those cell types were vanishingly rare. The study notes that certain populations contain only four neurons per brain, while many types appear as just one neuron per hemisphere.

That level of detail changed the picture.

Rather than grouping neurons mainly by adult function, the atlas suggests that shared developmental history is a stronger organizing force than many scientists had appreciated. In the fly brain, neurons arise from stem cells called neuroblasts, which produce stereotyped lineages over time. The new analysis found that these lineages, especially structures known as hemilineages, remain visible in the adult brain’s molecular signatures.

Hemilineages define transcriptional cell types in the adult central brain. (CREDIT: Cell Genomics)

When timing becomes identity

The work also found that birth order leaves a lasting mark.

Early-born neurons and late-born neurons carried different transcriptional profiles into adulthood. The researchers tracked this pattern through genes linked to developmental timing, including Imp, which marked early-born neurons, and dati, which marked late-born neurons. Across the brain, those signatures were largely mutually exclusive.

Early-born neurons made up about 30% of neurons in the atlas. They also tended to show more fragmented and distinct transcriptional patterns than late-born neurons, which often formed more continuous groupings.

The team argues that this difference reflects more than a technical quirk. After testing several analytical strategies, the researchers concluded that these patterns were intrinsic features of neuronal identity, not artifacts of data processing.

They then used pseudotime analysis, which orders cells along a developmental trajectory based on gene expression, to reconstruct birth order within several lineages. That approach matched experimentally established birth order in one well-studied olfactory projection neuron lineage and pointed to repeated temporal programs across the central brain.

In other words, the adult brain still seems to remember the timetable of its own construction.

One plan, modified by sex

The companion study adds another layer. Instead of finding fully separate male and female wiring plans, the researchers report that sex differences emerge from shared developmental templates.

Temporal patterning and transcriptional diversity in the central brain. t-SNEs showing the expression of Imp (left) and dati (right) across all central brain neurons (Kenyon cells removed). Insets (middle) highlight distinct clustering of Imp- and dati-expressing cells, reflecting their transcriptional and spatial organization. (CREDIT: Cell Genomics)

“This shows how evolution can create new behavioural capabilities without rebuilding the brain from scratch,” said lead author Dr. Erin Allen. “Sex doesn’t reinvent the wiring; it tweaks when and which neurons persist.”

According to the source material, female-biased neurons tend to appear earlier in development, while male-biased neurons emerge later. That suggests sex acts on distinct developmental windows rather than replacing the underlying circuitry wholesale.

The finding offers a cleaner explanation for how behavioral diversity can grow without forcing the brain to start over each time evolution adds something new.

The atlas also uncovered cases where function seems to override developmental origin. Neuroendocrine and monoaminergic neurons, for instance, sometimes clustered together because of shared physiological roles even when they came from different lineages. That tension, between inherited developmental identity and functional convergence, may help explain how brains keep a stable architecture while still gaining new capabilities.

The researchers have also launched an interactive website, FlyCNS, to let other scientists explore the atlas directly.

The work has limits. The authors note that current single-cell methods still struggle to detect subtle, state-dependent changes in neuronal gene expression. They also acknowledge that much of the central brain remains unannotated, even with this higher-resolution map.

Practical implications of the research

This atlas gives researchers a much sharper way to identify specific neuron types and connect molecular identity to anatomy, physiology, and behavior.

That could make it easier to test how particular cells shape navigation, arousal, feeding, and other actions in flies.

Beyond Drosophila, the work offers a framework for studying how brains preserve traces of development in adulthood, and how evolution modifies old wiring plans instead of discarding them.

Research findings are available online in the journal Cell Genomics.

The original story "Breakthrough research reveals how male and female brains develop differently" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

Related Stories