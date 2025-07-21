Common back pain medication linked to higher risk for dementia, study finds

Recent findings highlight the possible risks of gabapentin, a popular painkiller, linking frequent use to increased dementia risk in adults aged 35-64. (CREDIT: iStock Images)

A common painkiller widely prescribed for lower back pain might raise your risk of developing dementia or mild cognitive impairment (MCI). This surprising link was uncovered in new research published in the journal Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine.

Gabapentin, a drug often used for chronic nerve pain and seizures, is popular because it's less addictive than opioids. But recent studies suggest gabapentin may not be as harmless as previously believed. Researchers found notable increases in cognitive disorders among younger adults—those typically seen as too young to experience such conditions.

The Study Behind the Findings

To explore gabapentin’s possible risks, researchers analyzed health records from over 68 healthcare organizations across the United States, using data from the TriNetX research network.

Experts say gabapentin is now widely used to manage chronic pain, particularly pain caused by nerve damage. (CREDIT: iStock Images)

They studied 26,414 patients prescribed gabapentin for chronic low back pain, comparing them to an equal number who did not use the drug. This study covered patient records from 2004 through 2024, considering other pain medications, patient backgrounds, and existing health issues.

The findings were striking. Patients who received six or more gabapentin prescriptions faced a 29% higher risk of dementia and an 85% higher chance of developing MCI within ten years compared to those who did not receive the drug. Even more concerning was the age breakdown: patients aged 18 to 64 who took gabapentin had more than double the likelihood of being diagnosed with these cognitive disorders.

Age and Frequency Matter

While younger adults aged 18 to 34 showed no significant increase in risk, those between 35 and 49 experienced dramatically higher odds. Their risk of dementia more than doubled, and their chances of developing MCI tripled compared to non-users. Similar patterns appeared in adults aged 50 to 64.

The researchers also discovered that risk increased with the frequency of prescriptions. Patients prescribed gabapentin 12 or more times had a 40% higher likelihood of dementia and a 65% increased risk of MCI compared to those prescribed the drug fewer times.

“Our findings indicate an association between gabapentin prescription and dementia or cognitive impairment within 10 years,” said the researchers. They emphasized the need for careful monitoring of patients prescribed this medication, particularly younger adults who might otherwise seem at low risk.

Understanding Gabapentin’s Risks

Gabapentin works by slowing communication between brain cells to relieve pain or control seizures. The concern is that this slowing effect may also negatively affect brain function, possibly harming neural connections that are vital for cognitive health. Previous studies have not consistently found a clear link between gabapentin and dementia. However, this study adds weight to concerns, highlighting the potential vulnerability of specific age groups and heavy users.

New research reveals gabapentin, commonly prescribed for chronic pain, might significantly raise dementia risk. adults. (CREDIT: iStock Images)

Dr. Heidi Moawad from Case Western Reserve University, one of the authors, noted the critical need for more research to pinpoint the exact relationship between gabapentin and cognitive decline. “We hope the current study promotes further research to delineate whether gabapentin plays a causal role in dementia development and to understand the underlying mechanisms,” she explained.

Limitations and Next Steps

Though these findings are significant, researchers caution that this study was observational, meaning it cannot conclusively prove gabapentin directly causes dementia or MCI. They also acknowledge that specific dosage amounts and durations of gabapentin use were not evaluated. Future studies will need to explore these areas further to provide definitive guidance.

In the meantime, the message to healthcare providers and patients is clear. Gabapentin should be prescribed thoughtfully, especially for younger adults.

Patients prescribed gabapentin 12 or more times had a 40% higher likelihood of dementia and a 65% increased risk of MCI compared to those prescribed the drug fewer times. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Close monitoring of patients' cognitive functions may be necessary for early detection of potential impairment. Physicians must weigh gabapentin's benefits against possible long-term cognitive risks when prescribing it for chronic pain.

As the medical community continues to examine gabapentin's impact, researchers urge healthcare professionals and patients to stay vigilant. Each new study provides crucial information that helps build a clearer understanding of how common medications might affect brain health over the long term.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.