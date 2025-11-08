Decades old T. rex debate ends with stunning discovery

A new fossil study confirms that a smaller tyrannosaur once lived beside T. rex, changing how we see the dinosaur world and the science behind it. (image: Snout of Nanotyrannus). (CREDIT: N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences)

When you look at a fossil on display, you may envision the world 66 million years ago. You might feel the earth shake beneath you as a large predator stalks the ancient floodplain. It has long, sharp teeth and is legendary for being the king of all dinosaurs.

The name Tyrannosaurus rex has framed our childhood experience, our experiences visiting museums, and created our understanding of dinosaurs. Yet behind that known image lies a story that took decades to come to light. This will be a small shock for many who study dinosaurs: A second, smaller tyrant lived there too, and it was there all along. The discussion over this increased the argument for years.

This narrative matters to you because it reflects how science progresses, how ideas rise and fall, and how a single fossil can change your understanding of what we think we know.

Lindsay Zanno, a paleontologist and research professor at North Carolina State University. (CREDIT: N.C. State University)

A Protracted Disagreement Comes to Resolution

The question began with a skull discovered in Montana in 1946. It was small, narrow, and puzzling. Scientists named it Gorgosaurus lancensis. Decades later, paleontologists decided that this skull represented a new species they called Nanotyrannus lancensis. The idea of a tiny relative of the famous giant was too compelling to ignore. Not long after, those same fossils were interpreted as juvenile T. rex. That explanation, and the supporting fossils, traveled through textbooks and museums until it felt as solid as bone.

You can understand why this would be a compelling idea. For many years, paleontologists have been pleading for an answer to a basic question. Where were the young T. rex? The small skull, and what was later discovered helped answer the question. Referring to them as juveniles felt slick; it felt neat. The discipline pretty much embraced this idea overnight.

A few researchers raised their eyebrows. They saw long bones that did not follow T. rex growth trajectories; they noticed differing counts of teeth, limb design kinds, and skull traits that looked too large to be age differences. They were often dismissed. The discussion turned into a heated exchange, spilling into conference halls and social media spaces. It became a conversation that halted progress instead of provoking it.

Right hand of Nanotyrannus lancensis. (CREDIT: N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences)

An Amazing Fossil Changed the Discussion

The stalemate continued until a discovery returned us to science again. In 2006, a rancher discovered two dinosaurs together in their last moments: a Triceratops and a small tyrannosaur. The discovery was dubbed the Dueling Dinosaurs. After a frenzy of media and an attempted auction, the fossils eventually made their way to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.

Paleontologists Lindsay Zanno from North Carolina State University and James Napoli from Stony Brook University began a study there. They chose to study the bones a layer at a time, away from the public fray. Although it has only recently been published in Nature, they establish that the small, tyrannosaur in the pair is not a juvenile T. rex, but rather a fully adult animal, Nanotyrannus lancensis.

They have deep evidence for their findings. The team compared and analyzed bone tissues in a manner reminiscent of the examination of tree rings. They investigated both growth patterns and signs of aging, as well as skeletal structure. The specimen, referred to as NCSM 40000, was determined to have been in its late-teens to early-twenties. Its limbs were nearly completely grown, and its bones were fused in a similar way to adult bones.

If it were a juvenile T. rex, this would indicate that it would have had to lose teeth at a rate unknown to any living vertebrate. Its entire proportions of the limbs would have to shrink over time. Zanno states plainly, "to be a juvenile T. rex, we would have to throw out everything we know about vertebrate growth."

Comparative size chart between Nanotyrannus and T. rex. (CREDIT: North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences)

A Predator in Plain Sight

The results go beyond a single skeleton. Zanno and Napoli reviewed over 200 tyrannosaur specimens, and through their efforts, they uncovered another unique specimen. They named it Nanotyrannus lethaeus, after the river Lethe, a river in ancient myth that represented forgotten memory.

Taken as a whole, the evidence indicates that there were at least two species of small tyrannosaurs that lived in western North America near the end of the Cretaceous period. They were fast-hunting and built for more speed than mass. They co-existed with T. rex, and together they made the ancient floodplain more crowded than previously imagined. Zanno believes the findings paint a different picture of the late Cretaceous.

"T. rex was an incredibly powerful predator," says Zanno. "But it was not at the top without competition." While this giant was crushed bone with an enormous amount of pressure, the smaller Nanotyrannus was darting around the landscape relying on its agility for survival.

How a Scientific Story Went Awry

This discovery asks everyone who studies dinosaurs to step back. How did the field adhere to the juvenile explanation so quickly? Part of the answer lies in human nature; we like to rely on simple solutions. People fill gaps with things they think fit. Some of the fossils were in private hands, which made access difficult, and this slowed careful study while group consensus settled in place.

a, A rendering, based on a computed-tomography scan, of the original skull that was the first to be identified as N. lancensis2,3, which is housed in the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, Ohio. b, The relative sizes of humans, N. lancensis, N. lethaeus and T. rex. (CREDIT: A: L. M. WiTmer (Ohio Univ.))

There were also pressures in academic circles to consider. Colleagues would dismiss researchers without formal training or job titles at museums, even when they raised valid concerns. Selling fossils commercially raised issues of scrutiny and fairness, which compounded things until the debate became personal rather than productive.

The new work returns the emphasis to the data. It reminds you how science is based on patience, and someone willing to share their data openly, and someone willing to question what appears obvious. Zanno and Napoli studied the fossils in an open fashion at a public museum, which means others can replicate every detail.

Reimagining Prehistoric Life

Embracing Nanotyrannus as a separate lineage of the tyrannosaur family changes your picture of the ancient world. There was greater richness of prey diversity. There were greater ecological catches. Prior research using small tyrannosaur fossils to understand T. rex growth will need re-examination.

"This changes everything about tyrannosaur evolution," Zanno says. This shift will permeate behavior, ecology, and evolutionary studies.

Research findings are available online in the journal Nature.

