Faith, purpose, and healthier digital habits linked to better mental health
Purpose and healthier online habits may help explain why religious participants reported less psychological distress.
- Religiosity was linked with fewer mental health and addiction problems, but much of that advantage was tied to a stronger sense of purpose and healthier digital habits.
- People reporting more meaning in life, less social media use, and less exposure to graphic or hateful online content generally showed lower psychological vulnerability.
- Because the study captured one period in time, it cannot prove cause and effect, but the findings identify potentially changeable factors that deserve further study.
Religiosity has often been linked with better mental health, but the protection may have less to do with religious identity itself. An Israeli study points instead to meaning in life and digital habits, raising a broader question about resilience.
The research involved 2,907 Jewish adults in Israel during an ongoing period of war. Published in the International Journal of Mental Health and Addiction, it was led by researchers from Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the Israel Center for Addiction and Mental Health.
Religious and ultra-Orthodox participants generally reported fewer problems involving substance use, behavioral addictions, depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress than secular and traditional participants. They also reported a stronger sense of meaning, less social media use, and less exposure to harmful online material.
“Our findings suggest that religiosity itself is not the whole story,” said Dr. Aaron D. Cherniak. “Much of its protective effect appears to come from the extent it can help people cultivate meaning in life and reduce potentially harmful digital exposure. The encouraging implication is that these are factors anyone can strengthen, regardless of whether they are religious.”
Meaning and digital habits reshape the picture
Researchers focused on three factors that repeatedly tracked with lower psychological vulnerability: a stronger sense of meaning in life, less social media use, and less exposure to harmful content such as hate speech and graphic war material.
People with a stronger sense of purpose tended to report fewer problems across substance use, behavioral addictions, and mental health symptoms. Greater social media use and more frequent exposure to disturbing content showed the opposite pattern.
Once those factors entered the statistical models, religiosity no longer independently predicted fewer symptoms of depression, anxiety, and PTSD. Its protective association remained significant for problematic substance use, but the relationship with behavioral addictions reversed direction.
After adjustment for meaning and digital habits, religious participants showed higher shared vulnerability for behavioral addictions. The researchers cautioned that this result requires further study and may reflect complex relationships among religiosity, digital behavior, and private compulsive activity.
“Religion has long been a source of meaning and inspiration for behavior change,” Cherniak added. “Our results show these resources, which are not exclusive to religion, may reduce vulnerability to a variety of psychological difficulties.”
A study conducted during prolonged war
The survey ran from Feb. 5 through Feb. 24, 2025. Participants were ages 18 to 70 and came from an online panel using quotas for gender, age, religiosity, and geographic area to approximate Israel’s adult Jewish population.
The analysis included 2,907 people. About three-quarters identified as secular or traditional. Roughly half were women, half lived in the Tel Aviv or Central region, and around two-thirds were married.
Researchers also measured direct war exposure. Participants reported experiences such as hearing sirens or explosions, feeling that their lives were in danger, or fearing for family members.
Participants also reported how often they encountered hate speech or uncensored material about the war, including graphic content. Among those who had accessed uncensored material, 98% did so through online platforms.
Shared vulnerability across several conditions
Rather than treating every disorder separately, the team examined shared patterns across three groups. One covered problematic use of tobacco, alcohol, cannabis, prescription sedatives, stimulants, and opioid painkillers. A second covered gambling, gaming, compulsive sexual behavior, and pornography use. The third combined PTSD, anxiety, and depression symptoms.
The statistical components captured 39.3% of shared variance in problematic substance use, 59.1% in behavioral addictions, and 83.7% in mental health symptoms.
Religiosity initially showed a significant association with lower vulnerability in all three groups. Religious participants also reported more meaning in life, less social media use, and less harmful online exposure after adjustment for demographic differences and direct war exposure.
Once meaning and digital variables were added, the picture changed. For substance use, religiosity remained protective, though its effect became smaller. For mental health symptoms, the association disappeared. However, for behavioral addictions, it became significant in the opposite direction.
The authors suggest that religious community norms and social support may help explain why the substance-use association remained. They also note that behavioral addictions can be private and less visible than drinking or drug use.
What the study cannot establish
The findings do not prove that religiosity causes healthier digital habits, greater meaning, or better mental health. The research was cross-sectional, meaning information was collected during the same general period. That prevents researchers from determining which factors came first.
All measures were self-reported. The sample included only Jewish adults able to complete an online survey, limiting how broadly the results can be applied. The findings need testing in populations with different cultural backgrounds and religious traditions.
The study also simplified religiosity into two groups, combining secular with traditional participants and religious with ultra-Orthodox participants. That approach could not separate features such as belief intensity, religious practice, or community involvement.
Social media use was measured mainly by time spent online, without distinguishing among platforms, active or passive use, content types, or intentional versus habitual use. Unmeasured factors, including personality and preexisting vulnerability, could also have influenced the results.
Practical implications of the research
The strongest practical message is that meaning in life and digital exposure may offer useful targets for prevention across several kinds of psychological difficulty. Both factors can be addressed without requiring a person to adopt a religious identity.
The findings support further study of meaning-centered approaches, healthier social media habits, and ways to reduce exposure to graphic or hateful material, especially during collective trauma. They also suggest mental health and addiction prevention may benefit from looking across disorders rather than treating each problem separately.
Longitudinal studies will be needed to determine whether changes in meaning, digital behavior, or religiosity actually lead to later changes in mental health. For now, the research identifies closely linked factors that may help explain why some people show greater resilience during prolonged stress.
Dig deeper into religion, digital habits and mental health
These resources explore the major threads behind the story, from religion and addiction to meaning in life and the psychological effects of consuming disturbing content online. They also provide newer evidence that helps place the findings in a broader scientific context.
- Religious disparities in mental health: A systematic review
This 2026 systematic review examines how mental health outcomes differ across religious groups and highlights how culture, religious identity and study methods can change the apparent relationship between religion and psychological health. (Social Science & Medicine, 2026)
- Spirituality and Harmful or Hazardous Alcohol and Other Drug Use: A Meta-Analysis
A 2026 meta-analysis covering 55 studies found evidence that spirituality, including religious and nonreligious forms, is associated with lower harmful or hazardous alcohol and drug use. (Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, 2026)
- A three-level meta-analysis of the relationship between meaning in life and depression
This 2026 meta-analysis examines the relationship between having a sense of meaning and depressive symptoms across multiple studies. (Journal of Affective Disorders, 2026)
- It matters what you see: Graphic media images of war and psychological distress
Researchers found that exposure to graphic war imagery was associated with greater psychological distress and that media exposure and distress can reinforce one another over time. (Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 2024)
- The Role of Spirituality and Religiosity in the Maintenance and Recovery of Addiction
This 2025 review takes a more nuanced look at religion and addiction recovery. It reports potential benefits from religious and spiritual resources while also identifying possible negative effects, including guilt and self-blame, showing why the relationship between faith and mental health cannot be reduced to a simple protective effect. (Early Interv Psychiatry, 2025)
Research findings are available online in the International Journal of Mental Health and Addiction.
The original story "Faith, purpose, and healthier digital habits linked to better mental health" is published in The Brighter Side of News.
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Joshua Shavit
Writer and Editor
Joshua Shavit is a NorCal-based science and technology writer with a passion for exploring the breakthroughs shaping the future. As a co-founder of The Brighter Side of News, he focuses on positive and transformative advancements in technology, physics, engineering, robotics, and astronomy. Having published articles on AOL.com, MSN, Yahoo News, and Ground News, Joshua's work highlights the innovators behind the ideas, bringing readers closer to the people driving progress.