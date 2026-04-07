The Large Magellanic Cloud could be making the Milky Way hotter

The temperature difference is not subtle. One side of the Milky Way’s outer halo runs noticeably hotter than the other, a mismatch that has puzzled astronomers since it was measured. That imbalance now appears to trace back to motion, not mystery.

A Galaxy that Will Not Sit Still

The idea that a galaxy might heat its own surroundings by shifting position sounds counterintuitive. Yet that is exactly what a team led by the University of Groningen argues is happening. Their work connects a recently observed temperature gap to the Milky Way’s slow drift under the pull of a nearby companion.

The observation came first. In 2024, the X-ray observatory eROSITA detected that the southern half of the Milky Way’s gaseous halo is up to 12 percent warmer than the northern half. The halo itself is vast, a thin sphere of gas extending far beyond the visible disk of stars, and it sits at around 2 million kelvin. That makes it far hotter than the Sun’s surface.

No obvious reason explained why one side would run hotter. The new study points to the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy located below the Milky Way’s disk. Its gravity, the researchers say, is enough to tug the entire galaxy slightly off balance.

An artist’s impression of the Milky Way, with two of its satellite galaxies – the Large Magellanic Cloud and the Small Magellanic Cloud – in the bottom left. (CREDIT: EurekAlert)

Compression in Slow Motion

In the simulations, the Milky Way does not remain fixed. It moves. Over roughly one billion years, the model tracks three main components: a rotating disk of relatively cold gas, a surrounding region of warmer gas, and a much larger halo dominated by dark matter. The gravitational pull from the Magellanic Clouds disturbs all three. One number stands out. The Milky Way’s disk drifts toward the satellite galaxies at about 40 kilometers per second. That motion matters.

As the galaxy shifts, it effectively presses into the gas on its southern side. The researchers compare the effect to a piston in an engine. Gas gets compressed. Temperature rises. The heating is not uniform, and it does not need to be.

“We saw fairly quickly in the simulations that there was a warming effect,” said Filippo Fraternali, professor of gas dynamics and the evolution of galaxies at the University of Groningen. The explanation took longer to pin down. “It took a little longer before we realised what is going on here, namely the compression of gas like in the piston of an internal combustion engine, which then heats up to make the southern side of our Milky Way's halo warmer.”

A Mismatch that Fits the Data

The numbers line up closely with what telescopes have seen. According to the simulations, compression heats the southern halo gas by about 13 to 20 percent. Observations report a difference of up to 12 percent between the two halves.

That agreement is not perfect, but it is close enough to be convincing. The timing also matches. The model suggests the temperature asymmetry developed within the last 100 million years, a relatively short period in cosmic terms. It is tied to the current passage of the Magellanic Clouds near the Milky Way.

The halo itself is enormous. Scientists estimate its mass at about 100 billion solar masses, meaning it contains more matter than the galaxy’s visible disk. This hot gas serves as the raw material from which stars and cooler gas structures form. Even a small shift in temperature across that scale carries weight.

Simulations snapshots of the projected gas at epochs. (CREDIT: Oxford Academic)

Not the Original Goal

The finding emerged almost by accident. The simulations used in the study were not originally designed to explain the halo’s temperature. They had been published in 2019 to examine gas motion around the Magellanic Clouds. At that time, no one had reported the temperature difference.

Only after the eROSITA observations did the asymmetry become something to explain.

“Typically, computer models are designed to explain certain observations,” Fraternali said. “It is remarkable these simulations already contained the temperature asymmetry before it was found. It makes this result extra robust.” That detail matters to astronomers. When a model predicts something before it is observed, it carries more weight than a model tuned after the fact.

Uneven Skies

The heating effect does not stop at temperature. The study suggests it may also help explain another uneven feature of the Milky Way. Astronomers have long noted that high-velocity clouds, fast-moving clumps of gas, appear more often in the northern half of the galaxy than in the south.

These clouds are much cooler than their surroundings, often about 100 times colder than the hot halo gas. Their origin has been debated. The new explanation ties their distribution to pressure differences. In the cooler northern halo, where gas is less compressed, conditions may allow these clouds to form and persist more easily.

“The lower pressure of the surrounding gas may make it easier for these clouds to form and survive there,” Fraternali said. It is a small shift in conditions, but across galactic scales, small shifts accumulate.

Displacement and kinematics of hot CGM, disc, and inner dark matter halo components. (CREDIT: Oxford Academic)

Simple Physics, Large Consequences

The mechanism itself is not exotic. Co-author Else Starkenburg, associate professor at the University of Groningen, pointed out that the same basic physics appears in everyday machines. “Our explanation for the temperature asymmetry measured by eROSITA is based on simple and well-understood physical processes as we also find them in, for example, combustion engines,” she said.

Compression heats gas. That principle holds whether inside a cylinder or across tens of thousands of light-years. What changes is the scale.

The Milky Way’s halo stretches far beyond the visible galaxy, yet it responds to relatively modest motions. A drift of 40 kilometers per second, slow by galactic standards, can reshape temperature patterns across the entire system. That realization shifts how astronomers think about galaxies. They are not static islands. They move, respond, and interact with their surroundings in ways that leave measurable marks.

A Moving Frame of Reference

The study also nudges a broader assumption. Galactic models often treat the Milky Way as a stable reference point. This work suggests that assumption can miss important effects. When a galaxy moves through its own halo, it changes the environment it inhabits.

Even a slight displacement can compress gas in one region while easing pressure in another. The result is asymmetry. And asymmetry, once measured, demands explanation.

Cross-section slice plots in the yz-plane of the gas temperature above 10^5K extracted from the present-time snapshot of the simulation. (CREDIT: Oxford Academic)

Practical Implications of the Research

This work sharpens how astronomers interpret observations of the Milky Way and similar galaxies. Temperature differences in galactic halos may not signal unknown physics but rather motion and interaction. Accounting for that motion could improve models of how gas flows, cools, and eventually forms stars.

It also suggests that satellite galaxies can shape much larger systems in subtle ways. By tracking these interactions more carefully, researchers may better understand how galaxies evolve over time and how their surrounding halos behave.

Research findings are available online in the journal Oxford Academic.

The original story "The Large Magellanic Cloud could be making the Milky Way hotter" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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