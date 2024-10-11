Groundbreaking study reveals the most important factor in weight-loss success

A recent study reveals that participants who had the greatest success in losing weight over 25 months focused on increasing their intake of protein and fiber. Flexibility and personalization were key in helping individuals stick to their plans long-term, according to research published in Obesity Science and Practice. The study highlights the importance of tailoring diets to individual needs, allowing participants to create sustainable weight-loss strategies.

By the one-year mark, 41% of participants in the study had lost an impressive 12.9% of their body weight. In contrast, the rest of the group saw only a modest weight loss of just over 2%. The study was part of the Individualized Diet Improvement Program (iDip), which combines data visualization tools and intensive education to help participants understand the role of key nutrients in weight loss.

Manabu T. Nakamura, professor of nutrition at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, led the research and emphasized how the program gives dieters the freedom to experiment with different dietary approaches.

Prof. Manabu Nakamura, joined by fellow researchers Annabelle Shaffer, Catherine Applegate and John Erdman. (CREDIT: Fred Zwicky / University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign)

“Flexibility and personalization are key in creating programs that optimize dieters’ success at losing weight and keeping it off,” Nakamura explained. He stressed that sustainable dietary change, which is different for each person, is crucial for maintaining a healthy weight. “The iDip approach allows participants to experiment with various dietary iterations, and the knowledge and skills they develop while losing weight serve as the foundation for sustainable maintenance.”

The iDip program focuses on three pillars: increasing protein, increasing fiber, and limiting calorie intake to 1,500 calories or less per day. Using dietary guidelines from the Institutes of Medicine, the researchers developed a unique two-dimensional visualization tool. This tool helps participants track the protein and fiber density in their meals and set targets for each meal to help them stay within their nutritional goals.

Participants used the foods they were already accustomed to eating as a foundation and worked to modify their meals by increasing their protein intake to approximately 80 grams per day and their fiber intake to about 20 grams daily. This shift helped participants make healthier choices while staying on a diet they could maintain.

As the study progressed, the research team monitored participants' weight and eating habits using Wi-Fi-enabled scales, discovering strong links between protein and fiber consumption and weight loss.

“The research strongly suggests that increasing protein and fiber intake while simultaneously reducing calories is required to optimize the safety and efficacy of weight loss diets,” said Mindy H. Lee, the study's first author and a registered dietitian-nutritionist with the iDip program. Lee emphasized that protein and fiber not only aid in weight loss but also help protect muscle mass, which is crucial during weight loss efforts.

Medical student Annabelle Shaffer was a co-author of the paper. (CREDIT: Della Perrone)

Nakamura highlighted the importance of maintaining muscle mass while losing weight, particularly in the context of popular weight-loss drugs. “Recently, the popularity of injectable weight loss medications has been increasing,” he noted. “However, using these medications when food intake is strongly limited will cause serious side effects of muscle and bone loss unless protein intake is increased during weight loss.”

The study included 22 participants, ranging in age from 30 to 64, with nine men and 13 women. Most participants had previously attempted to lose weight multiple times and had various health issues, including high cholesterol (54%), skeletal problems (50%), and hypertension or sleep apnea (36%). Some participants also had diagnoses of diabetes, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, cancer, or depression.

The study revealed that participants who had been diagnosed with depression lost significantly less weight than those without depression. On average, they lost only 2.4% of their starting weight, compared to 8.39% among those without depression. Interestingly, the presence of other comorbidities, such as high cholesterol or skeletal issues, did not significantly affect participants’ weight loss. Additionally, the study found no major differences in weight loss between men and women or between older and younger participants.

Body composition analysis showed that participants were able to maintain their lean muscle mass while shedding fat. On average, they lost 7.1 kilograms of fat mass at the six-month mark, and 78% of the weight they lost consisted of fat.

(A) Percentage weight lost over the course of 1 year. Participants are grouped by the weight loss of >5% (n = 9) and <5% (n = 13) at 12 months. Mean of all participants, the successful group achieved significant weight loss from baseline (p = 0.002) while the unsuccessful failed to achieve 5% weight loss (p = 0.02). (B) % body weight and fat mass lost by individuals at 15 months. (CREDIT: Obesity Science and Practice)

Over time, participants reduced their fat mass from an average of 42.6 kilograms at the beginning of the program to 35.7 kilograms at the 15-month mark. Waist circumference also saw a significant reduction, with participants losing about 7 centimeters at six months and a total of 9 centimeters by the 15-month point.

One of the key findings of the study was the strong correlation between protein and fiber intake and weight loss success, particularly in the first three months. Nakamura explained, “The strong correlation suggests that participants who were able to develop sustainable dietary changes within the first three months kept losing weight in the subsequent months, whereas those who had difficulty implementing sustainable dietary patterns early on rarely succeeded in changing their diet in the later months.”

The research team also hypothesized that early success in weight loss may have helped some participants maintain motivation and stick to their dietary plan. Those who lost weight in the initial months likely experienced increased confidence, encouraging them to continue following their personalized diet.

Overall, this study highlights the importance of creating individualized, flexible, and sustainable dietary plans that focus on increasing protein and fiber intake. By allowing participants to make small, personalized changes and experiment with their diets, programs like iDip can help individuals achieve long-term success in weight loss while maintaining their overall health.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.