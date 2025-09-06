Hidden dangers: Toxic metals found in popular disposable vapes

Disposable vape devices may seem sleek, harmless, and even stylish, but their hidden dangers are coming into focus. Recent scientific studies reveal that these popular e-cigarettes release toxic metals during use—at levels far higher than older vaping models or even traditional cigarettes. Teens and young adults, the biggest users of these products, face growing health risks that go far beyond nicotine addiction.

These risks aren’t just theories—they’ve been measured. Scientists from UC Davis examined three major brands of disposable vapes. The findings paint a troubling picture: certain models released heavy metals into the vapor at concentrations hundreds, sometimes thousands, of times higher than previously seen.

Dangerous Metals in Popular Vapes

Disposable e-cigarettes contain metal parts like heating coils and structural components that come into contact with the e-liquid. When you puff on the device, that e-liquid turns into vapor, which you then inhale. But it’s not just flavored nicotine in that vapor.

UC Davis Ph.D. candidate Mark Salazar, left, holds a disposable vape pod in the lab with Brett Poulin, a UC Davis assistant professor of environmental toxicology. (CREDIT: Kat Kerlin)

In one example, a single device released more lead in one day than smoking nearly 20 packs of regular cigarettes. Another brand showed lead levels reaching up to 175 parts per million in the vapor. Researchers also found significant levels of nickel (up to 38 ppm), copper (546 ppm), and zinc (462 ppm).

Lead isn’t the only concern. Nickel and antimony, both known to increase cancer risk, were found in dangerous amounts. The longer the device was used, the worse it got. Some metals—especially nickel and antimony—built up in the vapor over time. With every puff, more of these toxins leached from the device components into the e-liquid and ultimately into the lungs.

In the lab, scientists mimicked the way these devices are actually used. Each unit was triggered to deliver between 500 and 1,500 puffs. The results revealed consistent and serious contamination. The vapors often contained more toxic metals than the smoke from traditional cigarettes or older e-cigarette models.

A Surprising Source of Toxic Exposure

The story behind these dangerous metals begins with the device’s construction. Researchers found that certain internal parts were made from leaded bronze, a metal alloy that easily leaks lead into liquids. Other components, such as heating coils, released nickel as they broke down with heat. In some cases, antimony—a lesser-known toxic element—was already present in the unused e-liquid.

Mark Salazar, a Ph.D. candidate and first author of the study, discovered this issue while casually examining a friend’s vape pod. Curious about what was inside, he took it back to his lab and ran a test.

“When I first saw the lead concentrations, they were so high I thought our instrument was broken,” he said. “That sparked us into looking further into these disposables.”

It didn’t take long for the team to realize the problem wasn’t unique to just one brand. They studied seven devices from three major disposable e-cigarette makers. What they found wasn’t just surprising—it was alarming.

Mark Salazar of UC Davis opens a disposable e-cigarette, or vape pod, to show its internal components, including a metal coil battery and e-liquid. (CREDIT: Kat Kerlin)

According to Salazar, “These disposable devices have toxins already present in the e-liquid, or they’re leaching quite extensively from their components into e-liquids and ultimately transferred to the smoke.”

Teen Use and Weak Oversight

Most disposable e-cigarettes aren’t legal in the United States, but that hasn’t stopped them from flooding the market. Teens and young adults make up the majority of users, often drawn in by the small size, sweet flavors, and easy availability. Some of these devices even look like colorful shampoo bottles or candy dispensers, helping them blend in at school or in a bag.

Brett Poulin, senior author and environmental toxicology professor, called attention to the seriousness of the findings. “Our study highlights the hidden risk of these new and popular disposable electronic cigarettes — with hazardous levels of neurotoxic lead and carcinogenic nickel and antimony — which stresses the need for urgency in enforcement,” he said. “These risks are not just worse than other e-cigarettes but worse in some cases than traditional cigarettes.”

Elemental compositions of device coils, sheaths, and battery connectors of disposable e-cigarettes (dPODs) (elements >1% shown, elements

Exposure to lead and nickel can harm developing brains, increase cancer risk, and damage the lungs and nervous system. Teens are especially vulnerable, as their bodies and brains are still growing. Even small amounts of lead can affect memory, learning, and behavior.

Despite the danger, the devices remain on store shelves and online, widely available without proper warning or restriction. With close to 100 brands on the market and new designs appearing constantly, science is struggling to keep up. Regulation is even further behind.

Cancer and Other Health Risks

The UC Davis study didn’t just detect the metals—it measured how dangerous they were for daily users. For three devices, the nickel in the vapor exceeded the accepted cancer risk threshold. Two devices also passed that line for antimony, which was found in a form that’s known to be cancer-causing. Four devices produced enough nickel and lead to go over safety limits for non-cancer-related illness. These include risks for lung disease, nerve damage, and developmental problems in younger users.

The toxic metals existed in different chemical forms, some more harmful than others. For instance, the chromium in these devices showed up in its less toxic Cr(III) form. But antimony appeared as both Sb(V), which is mostly harmless, and Sb(III), which is classified as a carcinogen.

Aerosol concentrations (μg/kg) of total chromium (Cr) and nickel (Ni) for (A and B) the full aging analysis (100 to 1500 puffs) for three devices (ELF Bar Flavored and Clear, Flum Pebble Flavored) and (C and D) 100 to 500 puffs for four remaining devices (ELF Bar Flavored 0% Nicotine, Flum Pebble Clear, Esco Bars Flavored and Clear). (CREDIT: Salazar, et al.)

These findings emphasize why testing needs to go beyond just total metal content. The specific chemical forms matter when it comes to health impacts. The research team warned that although they studied just a few brands, the pattern of results raised serious red flags. With so many untested products on the market, the threat may be far wider than this initial study shows.

Market Growth Outpacing Safety Research

The popularity of disposable vapes has exploded, especially among teenagers. Their small size, high nicotine content, and candy-like flavors make them especially appealing. At the same time, their simple design and low cost have made them easy to mass produce, often with little concern for quality control.

But while sales and social media buzz around these products have grown, public health research and regulation have not. This leaves a large gap in knowledge—and in consumer safety. “Few studies of the relatively new devices are available,” the researchers noted, “leaving consumers and regulators largely uninformed.”

The study shows the urgent need to monitor and control what’s being sold. It also highlights how some of these devices may pose even greater health risks than traditional smoking—a fact many users don’t realize. This kind of information should be made clearer to the public. Schools, parents, and health officials need to understand what’s really inside these flashy devices. Regulatory agencies also need the power and tools to keep harmful products off the shelves.

While the devices themselves may disappear after a few hundred puffs, the long-term health risks they carry could last a lifetime.

Research findings are available online in the journal ACS Central Science.

