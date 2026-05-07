Humans are not the only animals that kiss. Apes, prairie dogs, birds, wolves, and dogs use similar behavior for bonding. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Kissing feels so tied to human life that it can seem almost impossible to separate from romance, family, grief, ritual, or desire. It sits inside wedding vows and movie endings, in greetings, apologies, and quiet moments that do not need words. Yet mouth-to-mouth contact did not begin with people, and it does not belong to us alone.

Across the animal kingdom, behaviors that look a lot like kissing appear in species as different as bonobos, prairie dogs, doves, wolves, and dogs. The meanings shift from one species to another. Some use it to calm tension. Others use it to recognize a familiar neighbor, court a mate, or signal submission. Humans may not be unique for kissing, only for the layers of feeling and symbolism we attach to it.

A recent comparative analysis out of the University of Oxford pushes that idea much deeper into the past. Using a narrow definition, non-aggressive mouth-to-mouth contact between members of the same species, involving the lips or mouthparts and excluding food transfer, the researchers concluded that kissing likely reaches back to the common ancestor of humans and other large apes, sometime between about 21.5 million and 16.9 million years ago.

That timeline carries another implication.

If the behavior was already present that far back in primate evolution, then Neanderthals likely kissed too, which suggests that mouth-to-mouth contact predates modern humans.

A new study suggests that kissing emerged more than 21 million years ago among early apes and likely appeared in Neanderthals as well. (CREDIT: Science AAAS / Alamy)

More than a human gesture

That shifts the story. Kissing starts to look less like a cultural invention and more like an inherited social behavior that took shape over millions of years.

Chimpanzees, bonobos, orangutans, and gorillas all show forms of mouth-to-mouth contact. Among bonobos, intimate touch helps smooth over conflict, strengthen ties, and ease social strain. Chimpanzees may kiss after fights, turning mouth contact into a small act of repair. In that setting, the gesture is not mainly about romance. It is about keeping group life from fraying.

One idea, raised in a 2024 University of Warwick study, is that kissing may have grown out of grooming. In primates, grooming does more than clean fur. It helps reduce stress, build trust, and keep relationships stable. As human ancestors lost much of their body hair, the practical side of grooming may have faded, while its social role remained. Over time, a touch that once cleaned or comforted may have narrowed into the mouth-centered gesture people now recognize as a kiss.

That possibility makes kissing feel older and stranger at the same time.

It also widens the frame beyond apes.

Prairie dogs, beaks, and muzzle greetings

Prairie dogs offer one of the clearest examples outside the primate world. These highly social rodents perform what researchers call greet kisses. When two animals meet, they may press their mouths together, sometimes touching tongues or teeth. To human eyes, it looks uncannily familiar. For prairie dogs, though, the act appears to be less about affection than social checking.

When two prairie dogs meet, they may press their mouths together, sometimes touching tongues or teeth. (CREDIT: Jennifer Verdolin)

Researchers at the University of Arizona found that these greet kisses could reveal the structure of prairie dog communities. In the study, by tracking which animals touched mouths and which did not fight afterward, scientists were able to map relationships inside a colony. Mouth contact helped show who belonged to the same social group and who did not. In other words, a behavior that looks tender from a distance may function as a kind of neighborhood verification system.

Birds offer another version. In many species, partners touch, clasp, or rub beaks in behavior known as billing. Doves, parrots, puffins, and others do this during courtship or pair bonding. The gesture can look soft and intimate, but its job may be closer to communication and reproductive coordination than anything humans would call romance.

Doves provide a simple example. During courtship, a male may offer an open bill, and the female may place her beak inside it. Their heads move together briefly before mating. To people, it reads as a kiss. To the birds, it belongs to a larger sequence of posture, sound, timing, and display.

Wolves and dogs bring yet another variation. Wolves lick muzzles, touch noses, and nuzzle faces during greetings, play, submission, and pair bonding. In a pack, muzzle licking can lower tension and help maintain social order. It may also mark lower status or respect. Domestic dogs inherited many of these tendencies, though living alongside people has reshaped how they use them.

So when a dog licks a person’s face, the meaning is not always simple. It may reflect affection, but it can also signal excitement, appeasement, attention-seeking, hunger, or habit reinforced by human response.

What counts as a kiss

This is where the question turns slippery. Some animals touch mouths to exchange food. Others pass chemical signals through oral contact. Some insects also engage in behaviors that might resemble kissing from the outside, even when the biological purpose is entirely different.

In many bird species, partners touch, clasp, or rub beaks in behavior known as billing. (CREDIT: Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)

Definitions do the real work here. If kissing means romantic lip contact, then humans stand apart. If it means non-aggressive mouth-to-mouth contact, then the behavior spreads much more widely across species. If the definition expands further to include beak touching, muzzle licking, and other forms of close facial contact, then a surprising number of animals start to qualify.

That does not make every animal gesture equivalent to a human kiss. It only means the roots of the act may lie in a broader animal language of closeness, recognition, tension reduction, and bonding.

Humans may have added extra layers to something evolution built for more practical reasons.

Smell, microbes, and mate choice

A kiss is not just symbolic. It is also a dense exchange of information.

Because the mouth and nose sit so close together, kissing brings people into contact with scent, taste, breath, saliva, and skin chemistry all at once. Some researchers have suggested that this may help people assess potential partners through cues they do not consciously notice.

A 1995 study found that women’s preferences for male body odor were linked to immune-system genes known as the major histocompatibility complex, or MHC. Women tended to prefer the scent of men whose MHC profiles differed from their own. Later human research found that differences in HLA, the human version of MHC, were associated with relationship and sexual satisfaction in couples. Together, those findings suggest that close physical contact may help gather biological information beneath awareness.

Kissing also engages the body’s bonding systems. Research on romantic attachment has linked affectionate touch, oxytocin, and synchronized social behavior. Oxytocin is often described in simple terms, but the source material makes clear that it is not a magic love switch. It appears to be part of a larger system involved in forming and maintaining close ties.

Research on romantic attachment has linked affectionate touch, oxytocin, and synchronized social behavior. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Then there is the microbial exchange. A 10-second intimate kiss can transfer tens of millions of bacteria, and couples who kiss frequently can develop more similar oral microbiomes. That may sound clinical, even faintly unromantic, but it underscores how physically intimate the act really is. Kissing allows two bodies to swap signals, microbes, hormones, and sensory cues in one brief moment.

That may help explain why it persists despite obvious risks, including disease transmission.

The gesture that outgrew its origins

In animals, the functions of kiss-like behavior often appear in pieces. Prairie dogs use mouth contact for recognition. Birds use beak contact during courtship. Wolves and dogs use facial licking to greet, submit, or bond. Apes use kisses to reconcile, comfort, or connect.

Humans seem to fold many of those functions together, then add memory, ritual, symbolism, and culture on top.

So the answer is no, humans are not the only animals that kiss. We belong to a much older pattern of species using the mouth, face, or beak to communicate closeness. What sets people apart is not the gesture itself, but how much meaning one gesture can carry at once.

A human kiss can be biological, emotional, social, and symbolic in the same instant. That may be the most human part of it.

The original story "Humans are not the only animals that kiss" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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