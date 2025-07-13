Is your attention span shrinking? Science explains why

Why your attention span is shrinking and what science says you can do to regain focus. (CREDIT: Freepik)

Americans are struggling to stay focused, and science is revealing why. A national survey by Ohio State University found that more than three-quarters of adults say they have trouble paying attention. Stress and anxiety were named the top reasons, with nearly half of respondents pointing to them as major causes. But they’re not the only culprits behind this growing problem.

A Fractured Focus in a Fast World

On average, attention spans now last just eight seconds. That’s barely enough time to read a few sentences before your mind shifts to something else. Constant interruptions from phones, computers, and endless notifications train the brain to dart from one thing to the next. But digital devices are just one part of the problem.

The survey, which included 1,000 American adults, also found that poor sleep and digital distractions play a big role. Lack of sleep was blamed by 39% of people. Digital devices were close behind, with 35% saying phones, tablets, and other screens hurt their ability to focus. Other reasons included boredom or lack of interest (31%), multitasking (23%), too little physical activity (21%), poor diet or hydration (20%), and medical issues such as ADHD (18%).

Psychiatrist Evita Singh, MD, shares her “Take 5” technique with a patient who is searching for ways to refocus her priorities and improve her attention span. (CREDIT: Ohio State University)

Only a quarter of those asked said they didn’t struggle with their attention span. That means three out of four adults are trying to work, study, or live their lives while feeling mentally scattered.

The Mental Toll of Modern Life

Dr. Evita Singh, a psychiatrist with Ohio State’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, says this issue is one she sees regularly in her patients.

“The stress and the ruminating and thinking about things over and over in your mind can certainly impact attention span and the ability to focus,” Singh explained. Many people who visit her are worried about their lack of concentration. But often, the root of the problem isn’t their brain—it’s their mental load. “They’re so stressed out or they’re anxious,” Singh said. “So we work on treating that.”

This kind of scattered focus doesn’t just make everyday tasks harder. It can lead to more serious consequences. Singh warns that when people are trying to do too many things at once or constantly juggling worries, the mental fatigue can be intense. “When people are multitasking, when they have so many things in their mind that they’re thinking about, they can get exhausted,” she said. “And then it’s really hard to enjoy things, which can then lead to depression or anxiety.”

Simple Steps to Sharpen Your Focus

To help people reclaim their focus, Singh developed a mental tool called “Take Five.” It’s a simple, five-step method for improving attention and calming the mind:

T – Take frequent breaks. Giving your brain time to rest improves its ability to focus when it returns to a task.

A – Actively engage in the one task at hand. Stay present and avoid drifting thoughts.

K – Keep distractions to a minimum. Silence notifications, find a quiet spot, and clear your workspace.

E – Eliminate multitasking. Focusing on one thing at a time helps you do it better.

Five – Take five minutes to refocus. Use this time for stretching, breathing, or something you enjoy.

Tim Rush, who runs a local coffee shop, says the time he spends multitasking contributes to his short attention span. (CREDIT: Ohio State University)

“For example, can we do five minutes of a small workout practice, or a little bit of mindfulness or something else that we enjoy?” Singh suggested. The idea is to shift your mental state without overwhelming it. A few minutes of movement or rest can go a long way in helping you reset.

When It’s Time to Ask for Help

While “Take Five” can help many people feel more in control of their attention, it’s not a cure-all. Singh encourages those who continue to struggle to reach out for support. “If techniques such as ‘Take Five’ are not working, and a lack of focus or short attention negatively impacts day-to-day life,” she said, “people should seek help from a mental health professional.”

Sometimes, focusing issues can point to deeper problems like anxiety disorders, depression, or neurological conditions. Getting an expert’s opinion can make a big difference.

Tim Rush takes time to “Take 5,” a re-centering technique that includes journaling and helps him stay focused. (CREDIT: Ohio State University)

“There are many different things that can lead to why we’re having a hard time focusing or having trouble with attention,” Singh added. “But being able to recognize that while also giving grace to ourselves that we don’t need to be ‘on’ and focusing 100% of the time is also really important.” It’s okay to lose focus sometimes. What matters more is knowing how to guide yourself back.

Research findings are available online here.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.