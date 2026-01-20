LA County is giving away free health code compliant food carts to help sidewalk vendors operate legally

Los Angeles County is moving to reshape sidewalk vending by removing one of its biggest barriers: the cost of meeting health rules.

The Sidewalk Vending Cart Program, led by the Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity and the City of Los Angeles Economic and Workforce Development Department, will invest $2.8 million to give away more than 280 food carts. Each cart meets California health code standards and allows vendors to operate legally.

The program launched in August 2024 as part of a broader county effort to formalize sidewalk vending after years of shifting rules. Since 2018, state and local laws have steadily changed how street food businesses operate. Those changes have often raised costs for vendors trying to stay compliant.

County officials say the new requirements, while meant to protect public health, have priced many people out of the legal system. The cart program is designed to close that gap.

Vending cart in Santa Monica, CA. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Changing rules and rising costs

Sidewalk vending in Los Angeles County was decriminalized in 2018 under Senate Bill 946, also known as the Safe Sidewalk Act. The law allowed vendors to operate without criminal penalties. Newer legislation has since added structure.

Senate Bill 972, passed in 2023, created the Compact Mobile Food Operation permit. This permit defines what equipment vendors must use to sell food safely. Many vendors found the new carts expensive and hard to obtain.

A county release said the rising costs have made it difficult for low income entrepreneurs to run legal businesses. “The cart giveaway is part of a broader effort by the County to support low income entrepreneurs and strengthen economic inclusion,” the release stated.

Under the new program, vendors receive carts that already meet CMFO standards. This removes one of the biggest upfront expenses.

Approved cart types for the program. (CREDIT: Sidewalk Vending Los Angeles)

What the carts include

The county worked with three local manufacturers to build and distribute the carts. The models include hot holding, cold holding, cut fruit, and integrated grill carts. All are approved under current public health rules.

In the first round, the county will award 50 hot holding carts and 30 cold holding carts. Another 40 integrated grill carts are expected soon. More distributions will follow while supplies last.

Even with a free cart, vendors must still apply for required permits before operating. County leaders say the cart removes a major hurdle, not the entire process.

Who can apply and why it matters

To qualify, you must be at least 18 years old, live in Los Angeles County, and work as a self employed sidewalk vendor. Annual vending income must be under $75,000. Vendors must operate in unincorporated county areas or within the City of Los Angeles. Full compliance with health and safety rules is required.

Second District Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell said the program recognizes the people who built the sidewalk vending economy. “The sidewalk vending movement was built by working families, microentrepreneurs, and immigrants who never stopped showing up for their communities, even when the system was not built for them,” Mitchell said.

She said the county is now pairing laws with real support. “By providing free, health code compliant carts and removing cost barriers, we are making sure our laws come with real pathways for vendors to thrive in the formal economy.”

Kelly LoBianco, director of the county’s Department of Economic Opportunity, said equity sits at the center of the effort. “Sidewalk vendors are vital to our communities, culture, and local economies,” she said. “With this effort, we are making it possible for hundreds of hard working vendors to operate safely, legally, and sustainably.”

To apply for the program, go to lacounty.gov.

Related Stories