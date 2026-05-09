Call home this Mothers Day – your mom’s voice has important health benefits

Stress does not wait for a convenient moment. It hits in elementary school, in a college dorm room, in the middle of finals, and sometimes in the middle of an ordinary bad day. What changes is not the feeling itself, but the way people reach for comfort.

For younger children and first-semester college students alike, a growing body of research points to something simple and familiar: hearing from family, especially a mother, can help take the edge off.

That idea may sound sentimental, but several studies described by researchers suggest it has measurable effects in the body as well as in daily life.

When a mother’s voice changes the chemistry of stress

One experiment led by Seth D. Pollak, a psychology professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, focused on girls between about 7 and 12 years old. To create a stressful situation, researchers had them give a speech or solve math problems in front of an audience, the sort of setup that can rattle even confident adults.

One study focused on girls between about 7 and 12 years old in stressful situations. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

What happened next mattered.

Some girls were reunited with their mothers and comforted in person. Others spoke with their mothers on the phone. In another condition described by researchers, some communicated by instant message, while others had no contact at all. The team then measured cortisol, a stress hormone, using saliva samples, and checked oxytocin levels through urine.

The girls who heard their mothers, either face to face or over the phone, had the strongest response. Their cortisol levels dropped after the stressful task and returned to normal relatively quickly. Their oxytocin levels also rose and stayed elevated for more than an hour. Girls who did not interact with their mothers did not get that same boost, and text-based contact did not appear to offer the same relief.

In other words, a typed message was not enough.

“The idea was that picking up the phone and calling someone would be like giving them a hug,” Pollak said, recalling the old AT&T slogan about reaching out and touching someone. “Now, it looks like that may actually be true, at least if your mother is on the other end of the line.”

That finding stood out because many scientists had long suspected touch was necessary for triggering oxytocin. Research in prairie voles, monogamous rodents often used in bonding studies, helped shape that view. Pollak noted that the animals release oxytocin only when touching a family member.

Humans, too, are known to release oxytocin during breastfeeding, hugging, and orgasm. The hormone also triggers contractions during labor, and pitocin, a drug used to speed labor, is an artificial version of oxytocin.

So the Wisconsin work pushed against a familiar assumption: maybe comfort is not only something you can hold.

Humans are known to release oxytocin during hugging. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Why the voice matters

Lane Strathearn, an assistant professor of pediatrics at the Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, called the findings “very powerful.”

Strathearn, who was not involved in the work, said it was the first study to show that a mother’s voice, rather than physical touch, could measurably raise oxytocin. He had conducted related research of his own showing that babies’ oxytocin levels rose when they could hear their mothers and see them in a mirror, though in that case the increase was not statistically significant.

The larger point is not just that children feel better after calling home. The research suggests that a familiar voice may help shape the body’s stress response itself.

“Just talking with your children may have an effect on reducing the stress response,” Strathearn said.

He also argued that these effects may not stop in childhood. Early interactions with a mother, he said, may help strengthen the oxytocin system in ways that carry into adolescence and adulthood, influencing how people respond to stress later in life.

Anne Campbell, a psychologist at Durham University in the United Kingdom who has studied oxytocin and social behavior, framed it in more evolutionary terms.

“Mothers know without being instructed how to soothe a child,” Campbell said. “They know because they come from a long line of women whose genes remained in the gene pool because they kept their kids alive. The challenge is for scientists to illuminate how mothering works, and that’s where oxytocin comes in.”

Mothers know without being instructed how to soothe a child. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

The same pattern appears in college life

That question of comfort does not disappear once children leave home. It just changes form.

A 2020 study published in Communication Quarterly, led by communication researchers Lindsey Aloia and Claire Strutzenberg, looked at 198 first-semester college students and asked whether family relationships could ease academic, social, and emotional stress during a period that often feels unstable and overloaded.

The students completed a survey measuring family cohesion, relational maintenance strategies, and stress. In this case, family cohesion meant the perceived commitment to emotional connection and affectionate bonding with family members.

The researchers found that stronger family cohesion was associated with lower stress. The clearest effect appeared in emotional stress, where close family bonds were linked to better coping and less strain.

What counted was not one perfect communication style.

The study examined shared tasks, shared networks, positivity, and openness as ways families maintain relationships. Those strategies turned out to be distinct variables, and there was no clear pattern tying a particular method to lower stress. The bond itself seemed to matter more than the exact way it was maintained.

Routine verbal contact, including phone calls and video chats, stood out as an easy way for students to keep that connection alive.

That matters because the first semester of college often combines academic pressure, social uncertainty, and separation from home all at once. For students trying to keep up with coursework, jobs, and plans for the future, emotional support may not solve every problem, but it can lower the sense of overload.

Routine verbal contact, including phone calls and video chats, stood out as an easy way for students to keep connections alive. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

More than nostalgia

Taken together, these findings suggest that family contact is not merely a sentimental habit. It may be part of how people regulate stress, especially during periods of change.

The research does not say every family relationship works this way, and even Pollak joked that the effect may depend on the mother. It also does not argue that all digital communication is equally helpful. In the Wisconsin work, hearing a mother’s voice mattered more than exchanging written messages after a stressful event. In the college study, what mattered most was a cohesive family bond, not a specific maintenance tactic.

That leaves a simple takeaway with surprising weight: the old-fashioned phone call may still be one of the most effective forms of comfort people have.

The original story "Call home this Mothers Day - your mom's voice has important health benefits" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

Related Stories