New blood test successfully detects 90% of early-stage pancreatic cancers

A new study finds gene activity in blood may detect pancreatic cancer early, offering hope for better survival and earlier treatment. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Pancreatic cancer often advances quietly, without warning, until treatment options become limited. By the time symptoms appear, the disease has usually spread. A new study from Kanazawa University suggests that a simple blood test could help detect this cancer far earlier, offering a better chance at survival.

Researchers report that patterns of gene activity in blood may reveal pancreatic cancer at its earliest stages, even when traditional tests fail. Their findings point to a new path in cancer screening, one that looks not at the tumor itself, but at how the body responds to it.

A Cancer That Hides Too Well

Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most aggressive cancers worldwide. About 30,000 people are diagnosed each year, and survival rates remain low. In Japan, the five year survival rate has been reported at just 8.5 percent.

The challenge lies in detection. Early stage disease accounts for only about 2 to 3 percent of cases. Most patients receive a diagnosis when surgery is no longer an option.

A simple blood test may help detect pancreatic cancer at its earliest stages, including Stage 0 disease, when treatment offers the best chance of survival. (CREDIT: Kanazawa University

When the disease is found early, outcomes improve sharply. At Kanazawa University Hospital, survival reaches 100 percent for stage 0 and 74.4 percent for stage I. These numbers highlight the life saving value of early diagnosis.

“It’s a disease of a significant unmet medical need,” said Brian Cunniff, reflecting a widely shared concern among researchers.

Limits Of Current Blood Tests

Doctors often rely on a blood marker called CA19-9 to help detect pancreatic cancer. While useful in later stages, this test has major limits.

In early disease, CA19-9 levels often remain normal. Some patients cannot produce the marker at all. The test can also rise in noncancerous conditions, which reduces accuracy.

As a result, CA19-9 detects only a small fraction of early cases. In this study, it identified just 1 out of 10 early stage patients.

These limits have pushed scientists to search for better tools, especially those that are simple and noninvasive.

Heatmap of whole-blood expression profiles of the 56-gene panel in 10 patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and 104 healthy controls (HCs). (CREDIT: Scientific Reports)

A New Approach From Blood Gene Activity

The Kanazawa team focused on a different signal. Instead of measuring a single protein, they analyzed gene activity patterns in whole blood.

This approach examines messenger RNA, which reflects how cells behave in real time. Many of these cells belong to the immune system, which may respond to cancer even when tumors are small.

Dr. Yamashita and colleagues developed a diagnostic system called Panregza. It combines gene activity patterns from blood with CA19-9 levels.

The gene based part of the test uses a panel of 56 genes. These genes help capture subtle changes in immune cell behavior that may signal cancer.

Testing Early Stage Disease

To test the method, researchers analyzed 10 patients with stage 0 or stage I pancreatic cancer. These cases made up about 4 percent of a group of 253 patients.

Diagnostic performance for Stage 0–I pancreatic cancer using peripheral whole-blood gene expression patterns (mRNA), the tumor marker CA19-9, and the combined Panregza test. (CREDIT: Kanazawa University)

They compared results with 104 healthy individuals. Each participant provided a blood sample for analysis.

The gene expression test correctly identified 9 out of 10 early stage cases. This equals a detection rate of 90 percent.

By comparison, CA19-9 detected only 10 percent of these early cancers. The difference between the two methods was striking.

These findings suggest that gene activity in blood can reveal cancer even when tumor markers remain low.

Combining Tests For Better Accuracy

Researchers also tested a combined approach using both gene patterns and CA19-9. The combined Panregza system showed a sensitivity of 60 percent and a specificity of 93.3 percent.

Sensitivity reflects how well a test detects disease. Specificity reflects how well it avoids false positives.

The combined test improved accuracy in ruling out disease, while the gene test alone provided stronger detection.

Diagnostic performance of the whole-blood mRNA-based system, CA19-9, and the combined mRNA/CA19-9 score for detecting stage 0–I PDAC. (CREDIT: Scientific Reports)

This balance suggests that each method captures different biological signals. Together, they may offer a more complete picture.

How The Body Signals Cancer

The study offers insight into why the test works. Most of the genes in the panel are linked to immune cells in the blood.

Researchers believe that even small tumors can influence these cells. The immune system may respond to cancer long before a tumor becomes visible.

This means the test does not depend on tumor size. It detects how the body reacts to disease, not just the tumor itself.

Even in patients with normal CA19-9 levels, the gene test identified abnormal patterns. This supports the idea that immune signals appear early.

Performance Across Disease Stages

The team also examined patients with more advanced cancer. In these cases, CA19-9 performed better than in early disease.

Detection rates for CA19-9 reached over 80 percent in later stages. The gene test showed more consistent performance across stages, though slightly lower in advanced disease.

This difference highlights how each method reflects different processes. CA19-9 tracks tumor burden, while gene activity reflects immune response.

Together, they provide complementary information that may improve diagnosis.

Challenges In Early Diagnosis

Detecting pancreatic cancer early remains difficult. Small tumors often produce no clear symptoms. Imaging tests can miss lesions, especially in stage 0 cases.

Doctors sometimes rely on indirect signs, such as changes in pancreatic ducts. Even advanced tools like endoscopic ultrasound may fail to detect tumors under 20 millimeters.

In some cases, diagnosis is confirmed only after surgery. A reliable blood test could help fill this gap.

It could provide early clues when imaging is unclear, guiding further testing or treatment decisions.

Study Limits And Next Steps

While the results are promising, the study is small. Only 10 early stage cases were included, which limits certainty.

The research also took place at a single center. Larger studies across different populations are needed.

Another challenge is specificity. The gene test alone produced more false positives than CA19-9. This could lead to unnecessary follow up testing.

Future research will need to refine the method, improve accuracy, and test it against other diseases that may affect gene activity.

Researchers also plan to study long term outcomes. Understanding how early detection affects survival will be key.

A New Direction In Cancer Detection

This study points to a shift in how doctors may detect cancer. Instead of focusing only on tumors, future tests may track how the body responds.

Gene activity in blood offers a window into these responses. It captures signals that appear early, even before visible disease develops.

If confirmed, this approach could help identify patients sooner and expand treatment options.

Practical Implications Of The Research

The findings could reshape how pancreatic cancer is diagnosed. A blood based gene test may allow doctors to detect disease at a stage when treatment is still possible.

For patients at high risk, such as those with family history, this method could support earlier screening. It may also help evaluate unclear imaging results and guide clinical decisions.

In research, the study highlights the role of immune system signals in cancer detection. This could lead to new diagnostic tools for other cancers as well.

Over time, combining gene based tests with imaging and traditional markers may improve accuracy and reduce missed cases.

Most importantly, earlier detection could save lives. Catching pancreatic cancer before it spreads may turn a deadly diagnosis into a treatable condition.

Research findings are available online in the journal Scientific Reports.

The original story "New blood test successfully detects 90% of early-stage pancreatic cancers" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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