Moderate physical activity linked to big reductions in dementia risk

New research suggests that even a small amount of weekly exercise can significantly reduce dementia risk. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Staying active could be one of the simplest ways to lower your chances of developing dementia, even if you're older or frail. A recent study from researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health suggests that even a small amount of movement can make a significant difference.

The Link Between Activity and Dementia Prevention

The study, published in the journal JAMDA, found that engaging in at least 35 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity per week reduced dementia risk by 41% over an average follow-up period of four years.

As activity levels increased, so did the benefits. Those who exercised between 35 and 69 minutes weekly saw a 60% lower risk, while those who moved for 70 to 139 minutes experienced a 63% reduction. The highest activity group—140 minutes or more per week—had a 69% lower likelihood of developing dementia.

35 minutes a week of exercise reduced dementia risk by 41%. (CREDIT: JAMDA)

“Our findings suggest that increasing physical activity, even as little as five minutes per day, can reduce dementia risk in older adults,” said Amal Wanigatunga, PhD, MPH, the study’s lead author and an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins. He emphasized that any movement is better than none, particularly given the lack of a cure for dementia.

Dementia, most commonly caused by Alzheimer’s disease, affects about seven million people in the U.S., with roughly one-third of those aged 85 and older diagnosed with the condition. While aging is a major risk factor, growing evidence suggests that lifestyle changes—including managing blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol—can help prevent or delay its onset.

A Study Built on Data and Wearable Technology

To investigate the connection between movement and cognitive health, researchers analyzed data from nearly 90,000 British adults who participated in the UK Biobank project. These individuals, mostly in their 50s and older, wore wrist-worn accelerometers to track their activity levels for a week between 2013 and 2015. Their health was monitored for an average of 4.4 years, during which 735 participants were diagnosed with dementia.

By comparing the data, researchers observed a clear pattern: people who engaged in moderate to vigorous activity had a significantly lower risk of developing dementia compared to those who were completely inactive. The study also accounted for factors like age and existing medical conditions, strengthening the reliability of its findings.

Exercise Benefits Extend to Frail Older Adults

A major takeaway from the study was that even frail or pre-frail individuals saw the same protective benefits from movement as healthier individuals. This challenges the idea that only those in peak physical condition can reap the rewards of exercise.

“This suggests that even frail or nearly frail older adults might be able to reduce their dementia risk through low-dose exercise,” Wanigatunga noted.

One concern the researchers addressed was whether the link between inactivity and dementia was due to undiagnosed cognitive decline leading to less movement rather than the other way around.

Even frail or pre-frail individuals saw the same protective benefits from movement as healthier individuals. (CREDIT: Getty Images)

To test this, they excluded participants who were diagnosed with dementia within the first two years of follow-up. Even then, the results remained strong—more activity still meant a lower risk.

Rethinking Exercise Recommendations for Older Adults

Currently, official guidelines from health agencies in the U.S. and the U.K. recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week. However, for many older adults—especially those with limited mobility—this amount may seem daunting, discouraging any effort to be active at all. The study’s findings suggest that even much lower amounts of activity can still offer significant cognitive benefits.

The research underscores the importance of finding practical ways for older adults to stay active. Walking, gardening, light stretching, or even standing more frequently throughout the day could contribute to brain health.

While this study does not prove causation, it adds to growing evidence that exercise plays a vital role in cognitive health. Wanigatunga and his colleagues recommend that future research explore how smaller, more manageable amounts of movement might serve as a practical first step toward dementia prevention.

The study’s findings suggest that even much lower amounts of activity can still offer significant cognitive benefits. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

More Health Benefits of Exercise for Older Adults

Exercise offers numerous health benefits for older adults, helping to improve physical, mental, and cognitive well-being. Here are some of the key advantages:

Physical Health Benefits

Improved Cardiovascular Health: Regular exercise strengthens the heart and lowers blood pressure, reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Regular exercise strengthens the heart and lowers blood pressure, reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke. Stronger Muscles and Bones: Weight-bearing and resistance exercises help maintain muscle mass and bone density, reducing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.

Weight-bearing and resistance exercises help maintain muscle mass and bone density, reducing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures. Better Balance and Coordination: Activities like tai chi and yoga improve balance, reducing the risk of falls, a leading cause of injury in older adults.

Activities like tai chi and yoga improve balance, reducing the risk of falls, a leading cause of injury in older adults. Enhanced Flexibility and Mobility: Stretching and movement-based exercises help prevent stiffness and maintain range of motion in joints.

Stretching and movement-based exercises help prevent stiffness and maintain range of motion in joints. Boosted Immune System: Regular activity supports a stronger immune system, helping to fight off infections and illnesses.

Regular activity supports a stronger immune system, helping to fight off infections and illnesses. Improved Weight Management: Exercise helps maintain a healthy weight, reducing the risk of obesity-related conditions such as type 2 diabetes.

Cognitive and Mental Health Benefits

Enhanced Mood and Mental Health: Exercise releases endorphins, which help reduce stress, anxiety, and depression.

Exercise releases endorphins, which help reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. Better Sleep Quality: Regular physical activity improves sleep patterns and reduces the risk of insomnia.

Increased Longevity and Independence

Longer Life Expectancy: Research suggests that active older adults tend to live longer and have a higher quality of life.

Research suggests that active older adults tend to live longer and have a higher quality of life. Greater Independence: Staying physically active helps maintain the ability to perform daily activities, such as dressing, cooking, and walking.

Social and Emotional Benefits

Reduced Loneliness: Group activities like walking clubs, swimming, or yoga classes provide opportunities for socialization.

Group activities like walking clubs, swimming, or yoga classes provide opportunities for socialization. Improved Self-Esteem: Feeling stronger and more capable boosts confidence and overall well-being.

Best Types of Exercise for Older Adults

Aerobic Activities: Walking, swimming, cycling, or dancing for cardiovascular health.

Walking, swimming, cycling, or dancing for cardiovascular health. Strength Training: Resistance bands, light weights, or bodyweight exercises to maintain muscle mass.

Resistance bands, light weights, or bodyweight exercises to maintain muscle mass. Balance and Flexibility Exercises: Tai chi, yoga, and stretching help prevent falls.

Tai chi, yoga, and stretching help prevent falls. Low-Impact Activities: Water aerobics or chair exercises are great for those with joint pain or mobility issues.

Getting Started Safely

Consult a Doctor: Always check with a healthcare provider before starting a new exercise routine.

Always check with a healthcare provider before starting a new exercise routine. Start Slow: Gradually increase intensity to prevent injuries.

Gradually increase intensity to prevent injuries. Listen to Your Body: Avoid overexertion and take breaks as needed.

Avoid overexertion and take breaks as needed. Stay Hydrated and Wear Proper Footwear: These help prevent dizziness and falls.

Encouraging regular exercise can significantly improve the quality of life for older adults, promoting longevity, independence, and overall well-being.

