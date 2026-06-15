New antibiotic manikomycin could help fight drug resistant superbugs

A newly discovered antibiotic from soil bacteria attacks microbes in a unique way, offering hope against drug-resistant infections. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

A quiet discovery inside a familiar soil microbe is reshaping how scientists think about the future of antibiotics. Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago have identified a new compound that could help fight drug-resistant infections, a growing global health threat. The study introduces an antibiotic called manikomycin, a molecule that attacks bacteria in a way never seen before.

This finding arrives at a time when many existing antibiotics are losing their power. Bacteria continue to evolve, developing defenses that render older drugs ineffective. Scientists have searched for new treatments for years, often with limited success. Now, a breakthrough hidden in plain sight suggests that answers may still lie in places long thought fully explored.

A Growing Crisis in Antibiotic Resistance

Drug-resistant infections are becoming harder to treat. Common illnesses that once responded easily to antibiotics now pose serious risks. Hospitals worldwide report rising cases of bacteria that can survive even the strongest treatments.

Alexander Mankin, Distinguished Professor, Pharmaceutical Sciences and Center for Biomolecular Sciences. (CREDIT: Jenny Fontaine/UIC)

Scientists have known for decades that soil bacteria produce natural antibiotics. Many of the most important drugs came from these organisms. Over time, however, researchers kept rediscovering similar compounds. This led to a belief that the supply of new antibiotics from soil microbes had been exhausted.

That assumption is now being challenged.

Looking Again at a Familiar Microbe

The research team focused on Streptomyces rimosus, a species studied since the mid-20th century. It is already known for producing oxytetracycline, a widely used antibiotic. Because of its long history, scientists believed it had little left to offer.

Using improved screening methods, researchers took a closer look. Instead of analyzing crude mixtures, they separated the bacteria’s chemical output into smaller fractions. This allowed them to detect rare compounds that had previously gone unnoticed.

“It’s like this analogy: You serve a dinner, and everyone knows there’s this wonderful steak on the plate,” said Alexander Mankin. “But there is also black caviar, a small quantity in a small dish, which was ignored before because everyone was running after the steak.”

That overlooked “caviar” turned out to be manikomycin.

Identification of the cyclic depsipeptide MKM produced by S. rimosus. (CREDIT: Nature)

A New Type of Antibiotic

Manikomycin belongs to a group of molecules known as peptides, compounds made of linked amino acids. While many antibiotics target bacteria in familiar ways, this one stands apart.

“The ribosome is the target of about one third of all antibiotics prescribed currently,” said Dmitrii Travin. The ribosome is the part of a cell that builds proteins, making it essential for survival.

But manikomycin works differently from any known drug.

“This new antibiotic is amazing because it targets a site of the ribosome that has never been targeted by any other molecule before,” Travin said.

By attacking a new location, the compound avoids many of the defenses bacteria have already developed. This makes it harder for pathogens to resist.

How Manikomycin Stops Bacteria

Inside every bacterial cell, the ribosome acts like a factory. It reads genetic instructions and assembles proteins needed for life. Interrupting this process stops the cell from functioning.

MKM targets bacterial protein synthesis. (CREDIT: Nature)

Manikomycin binds tightly to the ribosome and blocks a critical step. It prevents an important molecule from exiting the structure, halting protein production entirely.

Without proteins, the bacterium cannot grow or survive.

Because this mechanism is unique, bacteria cannot rely on their usual resistance strategies. As Mankin explained, “bacteria need to jump through hoops to find resistance.”

A Natural Weapon From Soil

The discovery also highlights how microbes compete in nature. Streptomyces rimosus produces antibiotics to survive in crowded environments. In soil, countless microorganisms fight for resources. Chemical weapons like manikomycin give some species an advantage.

This constant competition has created a vast library of natural compounds. Many remain hidden, either because they are produced in small amounts or overshadowed by more dominant molecules.

New techniques are now helping scientists uncover these hidden substances.

MKM binds within the E-site of the E. coli 50S subunit. (CREDIT: Nature)

Promising Early Results

Laboratory tests show that manikomycin can kill harmful bacteria, including strains that resist other drugs. It enters bacterial cells using multiple pathways, making it harder for resistance to develop.

Researchers also studied how the producing bacteria protect themselves. They identified a mechanism that blocks the antibiotic’s effect. Understanding this self-defense system could help scientists design improved versions of the drug.

In addition, high-resolution imaging conducted by collaborators at the University of Hamburg revealed exactly how the molecule binds to the ribosome. This detailed map provides a foundation for further development.

Challenges Before Clinical Use

Despite its promise, manikomycin is not ready for patients. One major limitation is how long it stays in the bloodstream.

“This antibiotic does not hang around long enough in the bloodstream to efficiently kill bacteria in animals or humans,” Mankin said. “But what’s important is we know the chemical structure of the antibiotic, and we know exactly how it binds to the ribosome.”

Mechanism of translation inhibition by MKM. (CREDIT: Nature)

Researchers must now modify the compound to improve its stability and effectiveness in the body. This process may involve altering its structure or developing new delivery methods.

Even with these challenges, the discovery marks a significant step forward. It provides a new blueprint for antibiotic design.

Rediscovering the Power of Nature

The finding underscores a broader lesson in science. Sometimes, breakthroughs come not from entirely new sources, but from revisiting what is already known.

Soil bacteria remain one of the richest sources of antibiotics. Advances in technology now allow scientists to explore this resource more deeply than ever before.

Hidden within familiar organisms may be many more compounds waiting to be discovered.

A Renewed Path Forward

The discovery of manikomycin offers renewed optimism in the fight against antibiotic resistance. It shows that even well-studied microbes can still yield powerful new tools.

More importantly, it opens a new direction for research. By targeting unexplored regions of the ribosome, scientists may develop drugs that outmaneuver resistant bacteria.

The road to a new medicine is long, but this step brings it closer.

Practical Implications of the Research

This research could reshape how scientists approach antibiotic discovery. By showing that known bacteria still hold hidden compounds, it encourages renewed exploration of natural sources. This may lead to a new wave of antibiotics capable of treating resistant infections.

The unique mechanism of manikomycin provides a template for designing drugs that bypass existing resistance pathways. If researchers can improve its stability and safety, it may become a powerful treatment option in the future.

The study also highlights the importance of advanced screening techniques. These methods can reveal rare compounds that traditional approaches miss. Expanding their use could uncover many more promising molecules.

For patients, the long-term impact could be profound. New antibiotics are urgently needed to treat infections that no longer respond to current drugs. Discoveries like this bring hope that medicine can stay ahead of evolving bacteria.

Research findings are available online in the journal Nature.

The original story "New antibiotic manikomycin could help fight drug resistant superbugs" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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