New fossil discovery explains the disappearance of the Flores ‘Hobbits’ 61,000 years ago

A new study suggests drought, not conflict with modern humans, may explain why Homo floresiensis vanished from Flores. (CREDIT: Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)

In a cave on the Indonesian island of Flores, a tiny human relative once lived alongside dwarf elephants, giant rats, and Komodo dragons. Then, after thousands of years, that world began to dry out, and one of paleoanthropology’s strangest populations disappeared with it.

For years, the big mystery around Homo floresiensis centered on timing. The small-bodied hominin, quickly nicknamed the “hobbit” after its discovery in 2003, was first thought to have survived late enough to meet modern humans. That opened the door to a dramatic theory, that our own species may have played a direct role in its end.

That idea has steadily weakened.

Better dating at Liang Bua cave, the site where the bones were found, showed the last known Homo floresiensis fossils there are much older than first believed, between 100,000 and 60,000 years ago. Stone tools and animal remains associated with them disappear by about 50,000 years ago. Modern humans, meanwhile, do not appear at the cave until around 46,000 years ago.

The Wae Racang river valley where the ‘Hobbit’ and Stegodon roamed. (CREDIT: Garry K Smith)

That leaves a gap, and a new study argues the gap matters.

Published in Communications Earth & Environment, the research points to a long decline in rainfall on Flores as the more likely force behind the collapse of the ecosystem around Liang Bua. Over thousands of years, the area grew drier, rivers became seasonal, groundwater weakened, and the animals and people tied to those water sources began to vanish.

“The ecosystem around Liang Bua became dramatically drier around the time Homo floresiensis vanished,” said University of Wollongong Honorary Professor Dr. Mike Gagan, the study’s lead author. “Summer rainfall fell and river-beds became seasonally dry, placing stress on both hobbits and their prey.”

Rainfall written into cave stone

To reconstruct that ancient climate, the team used a stalagmite from nearby Liang Luar cave, just over a kilometer from Liang Bua. Stalagmites grow slowly from mineral-rich drips, and each layer can preserve chemical clues about the water that formed it.

By analyzing changes in magnesium-to-calcium ratios and oxygen isotopes inside the stone, the researchers rebuilt a rainfall record stretching from 91,000 to 47,000 years ago. The signal showed a long drying trend, not a short shock.

Physiographic attributes of the study area. Location of the island of Flores, Indonesia. Grey shading shows land exposed above the present-day –80 m isobath at the sea-level lowstand around 65 ka. (CREDIT: Communications Earth & Environment)

From about 76,000 to 61,000 years ago, annual rainfall fell by roughly 37 percent. Conditions then worsened. Between 61,000 and 55,000 years ago, summer rainfall dropped to about half of modern levels. That span closely matches the final traces of both the “hobbits” and their main prey at Liang Bua.

The prey was Stegodon florensis insularis, a dwarf elephant that still would have needed dependable freshwater. As the dry seasons lengthened and surface water shrank, both elephant herds and the people who hunted them would have been pulled toward the same few surviving sources.

The team checked that story against evidence outside the cave. Chemical signatures preserved in Stegodon tooth enamel tracked the same drying pattern seen in the stalagmite, suggesting the cave record reflected real conditions across the landscape.

A shrinking river valley

One river may have held the whole system together. The Wae Racang, which runs near Liang Bua, likely supplied water to both humans and animals. Most of the elephant teeth carried a similar chemical signal, which the researchers say is consistent with repeated drinking from the same source, almost certainly that river.

In wetter times, the Wae Racang probably flowed year-round. In drier centuries, it may have weakened sharply or run only seasonally. That would have hit young elephants especially hard. Nearly all Stegodon remains at Liang Bua belong to juveniles or adolescents, animals less able to range far when water became scarce.

This illustration shows how the researchers built a precise timeline for the fossil evidence of Stegodon (and associated Hobbits) in two fossil-rich excavation sectors at Liang Bua. (CREDIT: Michael Gagan)

At first, that concentration may even have favored hunters. If elephants were forced to gather near shrinking pools, they would have been easier to find and kill. But the advantage would not have lasted. A declining elephant population meant less food, and worsening drought meant less water for everyone.

The fossil dates tell that story in thinning numbers.

Of 716 elephant bones from key sites, most come from a narrow window between 76,000 and 62,000 years ago. After that, the record drops off quickly. Only ten bones date later than 62,000 years ago, and the youngest is about 57,000 years old. The Homo floresiensis fossils follow nearly the same timeline, with the latest dating to around 61,000 years ago.

Three stages before the end

The researchers describe three broad climate phases around Liang Bua. Before 76,000 years ago, conditions were wet and stable, and the local ecosystem appears to have thrived. After that came a more seasonal period, with longer dry stretches and likely expansion of grasslands. Grazers may have benefited, but water stress increased.

Then came the final stage.

After 61,000 years ago, rainfall fell sharply enough that the old balance began to break down. Uranium evidence from the stalagmite suggests groundwater was no longer recharging as it once had. The region’s most dependable freshwater sources were failing.

The jawbone and ridged molar of an adult Stegodon florensis, the larger-bodied ancestor of the pygmy Stegodon florensis insularis at Liang Bua. This fossil specimen is from the Mata Menge archaeological site in the So’a Basin, about 80 km east of Liang Bua, and dates to about 700,000 years ago. (CREDIT: Gerrit van den Bergh)

“Surface freshwater, Stegodon and Homo floresiensis all decline at the same time, showing the compounding effects of ecological stress,” said UOW Honorary Fellow Dr. Gert van den Berg. “Competition for dwindling water and food probably forced the hobbits to abandon Liang Bua.”

That line matters because it changes the tone of the extinction story. Instead of a sudden end, the findings suggest a long retreat from a landscape that could no longer support the same web of life.

Not a tale of direct human conflict

Modern humans still hover at the edge of the story, but no longer as the obvious cause. Although people like us may have been moving through parts of Southeast Asia around the same general period, there is no sign of contact at Liang Bua itself. The fossils there place the two human groups thousands of years apart.

The team proposes a simpler sequence. As rainfall weakened, rivers shrank. As rivers shrank, elephants clustered, moved away, or died out. The humans who depended on them likely followed water and prey into other parts of Flores. What appears as extinction in one cave may have begun as migration out of a failing habitat.

Dr. Gagan notes that climate may still have shaped the final chapter. “It’s possible that as the hobbits moved in search of water and prey, they encountered modern humans,” he said. “In that sense, climate change may have set the stage for their final disappearance.”

History of rainfall amount and seasonality at Liang Luar. (CREDIT: Communications Earth & Environment)

That is a narrower claim than the older story of direct confrontation, but it may be the more durable one. By combining cave chemistry, fossil dates, and chemical traces locked in elephant teeth, the new work builds one of the sharpest timelines yet for the disappearance of an early human group.

The picture that emerges is stark and slow-moving. The “hobbits” did not vanish in a single moment. Their world lost water first, then prey, then resilience.

Practical implications of the research

This study offers a clear example of how long-term shifts in rainfall can unravel an entire ecosystem, including the human populations living inside it. It also shows that extinction does not always come from sudden violence or direct competition. Sometimes it begins with a weakening river, a shrinking prey base, and a landscape that stops recovering after each dry season.

The findings also highlight how valuable caves, fossil teeth, and other ancient environmental records can be in tracing the effects of drought across time. That matters now because freshwater reliability is becoming more fragile in many parts of the world.

By showing how climate stress affected animals and humans together on Flores, the research gives scientists a better framework for thinking about which ecosystems and communities may be most vulnerable when water begins to fail.

Research findings are available online in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.

The original story "New fossil discovery explains the disappearance of the Flores 'Hobbits' 61,000 years ago" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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