New mobile app clinically proven to treat tinnitus

Tinnitus affects about 15% of people, but for roughly 1%, the symptoms are intense and debilitating. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Tinnitus, the sensation of hearing sound without an external source, can affect nearly half of people in some studies. This phantom noise often takes a toll on sleep, focus, and mental health, increasing feelings of stress, anxiety, or depression.

The root cause lies in disrupted nerve activity, usually after damage to the ear or head. But other factors—like background noise, attention levels, memory, and mood—can shape how severe it feels. Despite years of study, no cure has emerged, though the search continues with growing urgency.

Much of the challenge stems from tinnitus’s strange nature. People hear what isn’t there—buzzing, ringing, or hissing. Because it doesn’t stem from a single injury or illness, treatments have mostly tried to ease symptoms, not eliminate them.

Traditional therapies focus on reshaping how the brain responds to the phantom sound. Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) helps people cope with distress, while sound therapies try to mask or soften the perception. Results have been mixed, and relief varies from person to person.

Associate Professor Grant Searchfield says this is a treatment made possible by recent technology developments. (CREDIT: University of Auckland)

Neuromodulation has opened a new path. Here, tools like Tinnitus Retraining Therapy (TRT) or acoustic stimulation attempt to retrain the brain. They work to reduce the sound's emotional impact or help the brain filter it out over time.

Transforming Treatment with Digital Therapeutics

One recent study at the University of Auckland compared TRT with a partial version of the therapy and standard care. Researchers tracked 151 patients for 18 months. In the full TRT group, 47.1% showed clear improvement in quality of life, versus 40.5% who received standard care. While promising, these gains were modest.

Other trials have looked to technology for answers. The ACR T30 Neurostimulator used targeted sound bursts to disrupt brain patterns. Yet the results showed little difference from placebo. A separate study that paired sound therapy with tongue stimulation also produced only slight improvements.

Associate Professor Grant Searchfield, who led the study, explained, "This therapy de-emphasizes tinnitus, relegating it to background noise with no meaning or relevance."

In a 12-week trial, 65% of participants reported improvement, with some experiencing life-changing results. Audiology research fellow Dr. Phil Sanders noted, "For some, it shifted from overwhelming their lives to being manageable."

The study published in Frontiers in Neurology, randomized 61 patients, comparing the polytherapeutic app to a widely-used white noise app. Significant improvements were observed in the polytherapeutic group, including reduced tinnitus severity and enhanced mental well-being.

These findings mark a critical milestone in tinnitus treatment, emphasizing the potential of comprehensive, accessible digital interventions.

Example screenshots for (A) the USL intervention (i) Menu, (ii) Passive therapy sounds, (iii) AOIL task, (iv) Tracking task. (B) The WN intervention. (i) Menu, (ii) Passive therapy sounds, (iii) Sound control, (iv) Sound mixing. (CREDIT: University of Auckland)

Tinnitus presents significant variability among sufferers. Factors such as environmental conditions, psychological predispositions, and individual neural patterns influence its manifestation. This variability highlights the limitations of one-size-fits-all treatments and underscores the need for personalized therapies.

Researchers are now exploring tailored approaches. By understanding each patient’s unique tinnitus profile and treatment goals, therapies can be customized to target specific symptoms or underlying mechanisms. Early efforts include goal-oriented counseling and personalized sound therapy, focusing on aspects such as attention retraining and relaxation.

Preliminary studies have shown promise in combining behavioral interventions with digital tools. For instance, a prototype smartphone-based digital therapeutic tested alongside counseling methods showed encouraging outcomes.

This approach integrates tools for relief and adaptation, guided by patient feedback and behavioral needs. As these methods evolve, they hold potential to transform the standard of care for tinnitus.

Audiogram for per protocol participants. USL group (color, n = 31) WN group (black, n = 30). Mean thresholds and standard error bars are shown. (CREDIT: Frontiers)

The Road Ahead

Although recent advancements signal progress, challenges remain. Larger, multi-center trials are necessary to confirm the efficacy and scalability of digital polytherapeutics. Researchers aim to refine these tools, incorporating real-time feedback and expanding their capabilities. Combining digital therapies with medications or other interventions may further enhance outcomes.

The collaborative effort between the University of Auckland and Tinnitracks, a German company specializing in tinnitus therapeutics, illustrates the global commitment to innovation. Tinnitracks' platform, enhanced for the New Zealand market, provided a foundation for the digital polytherapeutic.

Dr. Searchfield emphasized the importance of continuing research, saying, "We need to see if these results replicate in larger populations and assess long-term effects." By addressing these gaps, the field moves closer to a future where tinnitus is not merely managed but fundamentally mitigated.

Change in TFI total score between baseline and 12 weeks for each group. The horizontal line indicates average TFI change for each group. (B) Responder analysis. The proportion of the two groups with reduced TFI of (>5, 13, 20, and 30 points) at 12 weeks of trial (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01). A change of >13 points is considered clinically meaningful. (CREDIT: Frontiers)

For millions affected by this condition, the prospect of relief is no longer a distant hope. With sustained research and technological innovation, the dream of conquering tinnitus is within reach.

General Tinnitus Risk Factors

According to the Mayo Clinic, factors that increase the risk of developing tinnitus include but may not be limited to:

Health Conditions : Obesity, cardiovascular problems, high blood pressure, head injuries, and arthritis.

: Obesity, cardiovascular problems, high blood pressure, head injuries, and arthritis. Loud Noise Exposure : Common in factory workers, musicians, and military personnel.

: Common in factory workers, musicians, and military personnel. Aging : Reduces the number of functional hearing nerve fibers.

: Reduces the number of functional hearing nerve fibers. Sex : Men are more likely to experience tinnitus.

: Men are more likely to experience tinnitus. Lifestyle: Smoking and alcohol consumption increase risk.

Complications from Tinnitus

According to the Mayo Clinic, Tinnitus may lead to secondary issues such as:

Fatigue

Stress and irritability

Sleep disruption

Difficulty concentrating or remembering things

Depression and anxiety

Headaches

Strain on work and personal relationships

Treating these complications can improve overall well-being, even if tinnitus itself remains.

Tinnitus Prevention

While not all cases of tinnitus can be avoided, the Mayo Clinic suggests the following to reduce your risk:

Using Hearing Protection : Wear earplugs or earmuffs when exposed to loud sounds.

: Wear earplugs or earmuffs when exposed to loud sounds. Lowering Volume : Avoid listening to music at high volumes, especially through headphones.

: Avoid listening to music at high volumes, especially through headphones. Maintaining Cardiovascular Health : Regular exercise and healthy eating can reduce tinnitus linked to blood vessel issues.

: Regular exercise and healthy eating can reduce tinnitus linked to blood vessel issues. Limiting Substances: Reduce intake of alcohol, caffeine, and nicotine, which may worsen tinnitus symptoms.

Always consult your doctor or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition, procedure, or treatment, whether it is a prescription medication, over-the-counter drug, vitamin, supplement, or herbal alternative.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.