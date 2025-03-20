These four foods can lower your risk of tinnitus, study finds

Emerging research suggests that certain foods may help lower tinnitus risk. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Tinnitus, the perception of ringing, buzzing, or clicking sounds without an external source, affects millions worldwide. It disrupts daily life, interferes with sleep, and contributes to stress, anxiety, and depression. In severe cases, it can even lead to suicidal thoughts.

Recent studies suggest that diet may play a role in either worsening or alleviating tinnitus symptoms, but the relationship remains uncertain.

A new analysis published in BMJ Open, by researchers from Chengdu University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, highlights potential dietary factors that could influence tinnitus risk, shedding light on possible prevention strategies.

The Complexity of Tinnitus

The origins of tinnitus are not fully understood. Theories suggest it may arise from neural dysfunction, circulatory issues in the inner ear, or abnormal activity in the brain’s auditory pathways. Some researchers point to irregularities in the anterior insula, anterior cingulate cortex, and thalamus—regions involved in sensory processing and emotional regulation.

Tinnitus, the perception of ringing, buzzing, or clicking sounds without an external source, affects millions worldwide. (CREDIT: Prostock-studio - Adobe Stock)

Current treatments focus on symptom management rather than a cure. Behavioral therapies, sound therapy, tinnitus retraining therapy, and medications help some individuals. Others find relief through cochlear implants or electrical stimulation. However, no universal solution exists, leaving many affected individuals searching for alternative approaches, including dietary modifications.

Investigating Diet’s Role in Tinnitus

While diet is known to affect conditions like cardiovascular disease and neurodegenerative disorders, its role in tinnitus remains unclear. Some studies suggest that nutrient-rich foods may support hearing health by improving blood flow to the cochlea, reducing oxidative stress, and minimizing inflammation. Conversely, diets high in saturated fats may increase tinnitus risk through negative cardiovascular effects.

A population study conducted in the UK indicated that increased consumption of fruits and vegetables correlates with a lower tinnitus incidence. Surprisingly, avoiding dairy was linked to a higher risk, while adding fish, consuming caffeinated beverages, and reducing egg intake appeared to lower tinnitus occurrence.

Another study found that higher fat intake was associated with a greater likelihood of experiencing tinnitus. In South Korea, researchers identified low water, protein, riboflavin, and niacin intake as potential risk factors. However, they found no direct correlation with fruit and vegetable consumption.

Further evidence suggests dietary fiber intake may also play a role. Tang et al. reported that individuals consuming less than 3.6 grams of fruit fiber or 4.2 grams of grain fiber daily had a significantly increased risk—65% and 54%, respectively—of developing tinnitus over the next decade. These findings highlight the need for systematic research to clarify how dietary choices influence tinnitus symptoms.

Findings From a New Systematic Review

A recent analysis examined the relationship between diet and tinnitus by reviewing eight observational studies involving 301,533 participants. Researchers assessed 15 dietary factors, including carbohydrates, caffeine, eggs, fruits, fiber, fat, meat, protein, sugar, fish, vegetables, and dairy, using validated questionnaires.

Risk ratio summary of diet and tinnitus incidence.

The results revealed a strong association between certain dietary choices and tinnitus occurrence.

Increased consumption of fruit correlated with a 35% reduction in tinnitus risk.

Higher fiber intake lowered the risk by 9%.

Increased dairy consumption lowered risk by 17%.

Increased caffeine consumption lowered risk by 10%.

These findings suggest that diets rich in these components may provide protective benefits against tinnitus. However, no significant associations were found between tinnitus and other dietary factors like meat, sugar, and vegetables.

While promising, these results should be interpreted with caution. The studies included in the analysis were observational, meaning they can identify correlations but not establish causation.

The relatively small number of included studies also limits the ability to draw definitive conclusions. Notably, caffeine's role remains debated, as some research suggests it may worsen tinnitus in sensitive individuals.

What is tinnitus and what are its common causes? (CREDIT: Cleveland Clinic)

Future Directions for Dietary Research on Tinnitus

The authors of the systematic review emphasize the need for large-scale, high-quality studies to verify these findings. They propose that dietary influences on tinnitus may stem from their effects on blood vessel health, nerve function, and inflammation levels. Antioxidant-rich foods, such as fruits and fiber, could play a protective role, while diets high in saturated fats may contribute to the condition.

Given the widespread impact of tinnitus and the lack of a definitive cure, dietary prevention strategies could offer a non-invasive, cost-effective way to reduce symptoms. Future research should explore specific nutrient mechanisms and their direct effects on auditory pathways.

Until then, individuals experiencing tinnitus may benefit from maintaining a balanced diet rich in fruits, fiber, and dairy while moderating fat intake. While diet alone may not eliminate tinnitus, it could be a valuable component of a comprehensive management plan.

