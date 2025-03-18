Pecans found to improve cholesterol, diet quality and lower heart disease risk

A Penn State study shows that replacing daily snacks with pecans can improve cholesterol and boost diet quality. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Cardiometabolic diseases, including heart disease and diabetes, are the leading causes of death in the United States. Nearly half of deaths from these conditions are linked to poor diet.

Many Americans fail to follow recommended dietary guidelines, often choosing snacks high in sugar and unhealthy fats over nutrient-rich alternatives. Since snacks make up about 20% of daily calorie intake, replacing them with healthier options could help lower disease risk.

A new study by researchers at Penn State suggests that eating pecans as a daily snack may improve cholesterol levels and overall diet quality.

The findings, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, support the idea that simple dietary changes can significantly impact long-term health.

Pecan nuts on rustic wooden table in a wooden bowl. (CREDIT: Getty Images)

How Pecans Support Heart Health

Nuts are already recognized as a heart-healthy food. They are rich in essential nutrients and linked to better diet quality and a lower risk of heart disease.

Pecans, in particular, contain the highest concentration of polyphenols among nuts, with 1,816 milligrams per 100 grams. These compounds, especially flavan-3-ols, have been associated with reduced cardiovascular disease risk and improved blood vessel function.

Previous research has shown that nuts can lower harmful cholesterol levels, improve blood sugar control, and support vascular health. While some studies have investigated the benefits of pecans, more research was needed to determine their effect on endothelial function—the ability of blood vessels to expand and contract properly.

The Study: Replacing Snacks with Pecans

The Penn State research team studied 138 adults between the ages of 25 and 70 who had at least one risk factor for metabolic syndrome. This condition includes high blood pressure, excess abdominal fat, high blood sugar, and abnormal cholesterol levels—factors that increase the likelihood of heart disease and diabetes.

Participants were randomly divided into two groups. One group was instructed to eat two ounces (57 grams) of pecans daily in place of their usual snacks. The other group continued their regular eating habits.

Researchers collected blood samples and measured vascular health markers at the start and end of the 12-week study. To maintain consistency, participants avoided other types of nuts and kept their non-snacking diet and lifestyle unchanged.

By the end of the study, those who ate pecans showed significant improvements in cholesterol levels. Their total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein (LDL), non-high-density lipoprotein (non-HDL), and triglycerides all decreased. LDL cholesterol, often called "bad" cholesterol, can accumulate in arteries and lead to heart disease.

Linear regression estimates for the effect of pecan intake compared with continuing usual dietary intake on the change in vascular measures in adults at risk of cardiometabolic diseases. (CREDIT: Science Direct)

Reducing LDL while maintaining or improving the ratio of total cholesterol to high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol is key to lowering cardiovascular risk.

Why Pecans Make a Difference

Participants who replaced their typical snacks with pecans also had a 17% higher diet quality score based on adherence to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. They consumed more plant-based proteins, seafood, fiber, and polyunsaturated fats—all factors associated with better heart health.

Kristina Petersen, associate professor of nutritional sciences at Penn State and co-author of the study, emphasized the broader implications of these findings. "Replacing typical snacks with pecans improved key risk factors for heart disease, including blood cholesterol levels and diet quality," she said. "These results add to the growing evidence supporting the cardiovascular benefits of nuts."

While the study did not show a direct improvement in vascular function, previous research suggests that polyphenols found in pecans and other plant-based foods may support blood vessel health over time. Researchers believe increasing overall polyphenol intake—through nuts, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains—could provide long-term cardiovascular benefits.

Linear regression estimates for the effect of pecan intake compared with continuing usual dietary intake on the change in cardiometabolic risk factors measures in adults at risk of cardiometabolic diseases. (CREDIT: Science Direct)

Simple Dietary Changes Can Have Lasting Effects

The study highlights how small, sustainable dietary changes can make a meaningful difference. Eating pecans instead of processed snacks could be an easy way to support heart health, especially for those at risk of metabolic syndrome.

"The improved diet quality among pecan snackers—especially the higher intake of fiber and healthy fats—likely contributed to the observed cholesterol improvements," Petersen explained.

The findings suggest that incorporating pecans into a daily diet may help improve heart health and overall nutrition. While more research is needed to explore additional vascular benefits, this study reinforces the idea that simple food swaps can play a major role in preventing chronic diseases.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.