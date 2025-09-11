Pimple patch with micro-spikes clears acne in 7 days, study finds

A team at Yonsei University has developed a dissolving acne patch that uses tiny spikes to deliver medication deep into the skin. In just seven days, the patch completely cleared pimples in clinical trials. With promising results and no pain or irritation, the patch could launch by fall 2025. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

Acne vulgaris affects over 650 million people worldwide, especially teenagers. About 85% of teens develop acne, and many face emotional struggles because of it. For some, acne leads to permanent scarring and long-term skin issues. Despite all the creams and treatments available, getting rid of stubborn pimples can still feel like an uphill battle.

The main reason? Traditional acne treatments often don’t go deep enough. Creams and gels sit on top of your skin, and sometimes they irritate it more than they help. Bacteria like Cutibacterium acnes hide beneath the surface and can trigger inflammation. That inflammation produces red, painful bumps that are hard to treat. On top of that, your skin creates sebum — an oily substance that clogs pores and feeds the bacteria. It’s a cycle that’s tough to break.

Now, a group of researchers at Yonsei University in South Korea has developed a smarter way to stop acne in its tracks. Their new invention? A dissolving sticker that doesn’t just cover pimples — it attacks them from inside the skin using tiny spikes.

Fabrication and therapeutic mechanism of self-locking microarray patches. (CREDIT: ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces)

A Two-Phase Patch That Locks In Place

Published in the journal, ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, these pimple patches aren’t the regular round bandages you might find at the drugstore. They’re built with science in mind, using a design called a “dual-phase self-locking microarray.” It sounds complicated, but the idea is simple: the sticker goes on your skin and stays there, delivering acne-fighting ingredients in two waves.

First, the patch uses arrowhead-shaped micro-spikes. These spikes are printed using advanced 3D printing techniques and are designed to pierce the outer skin layer gently. Because of their shape, they “lock” into your skin and don’t slide around like other patches might. Once inside, the spikes slowly dissolve, releasing medicine exactly where it’s needed.

The patch uses hyaluronic acid as its base — the same stuff found in many moisturizers. Hyaluronic acid is safe, soothing, and helps the skin absorb ingredients better. Researchers added either antibacterial or anti-inflammatory compounds to the patches. These were designed to work in two stages:

Stage One: Antibacterial Attack On the first day, the patch releases salicylic acid, Cannabis sativa extract, and special agents that reduce oil production. Salicylic acid breaks down the biofilms that protect acne bacteria. The C. sativa extract helps kill the bacteria directly. These ingredients team up to lower the number of bacteria and begin healing the skin.

Stage Two: Anti-Inflammatory Recovery On days two through seven, a new patch is applied each day. This second patch contains chamomile extract, niacinamide, glutathione, and more hyaluronic acid. Chamomile calms the skin by blocking inflammation pathways. Niacinamide lowers oil production and helps with redness. Glutathione fights harmful oxygen molecules and speeds up healing.

This sequence allows the patch to first destroy the acne-causing bacteria, then reduce redness and prevent new breakouts.

Tested on Real Skin, With Real Results

To test their creation, the team at Yonsei University ran clinical trials with 20 volunteers who had acne. Participants placed the antibacterial patch on day one, followed by a new anti-inflammatory patch each day for six more days.

Comparative mechanical analysis of a self-locking microarray and conventional microarrays by length. (CREDIT: ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces)

The results were impressive. Within just three days, treated pimples had shrunk by over 81%, while untreated pimples remained visible. After a full week, the treated acne lesions were completely gone. Participants also saw a 40.7% drop in sebum production. That meant their skin was less oily — a major win for anyone prone to breakouts.

Even better, the patches caused no pain. The spikes were so small that people didn’t feel discomfort. They dissolved within 30 to 90 minutes, and the patches didn’t leave behind any marks or redness. About 95% of the participants said they were satisfied with the treatment.

Yong-Hee Kim, one of the lead researchers, explained the bigger picture: “Our work highlights the potential of microarray patches as a platform for applications beyond acne treatment, ranging from skin disorders to obesity therapies and vaccine delivery.”

How the Microarrays Were Made

To create this tiny but powerful patch, the researchers used digital-light-processing microstereolithography — a form of high-resolution 3D printing. This allowed them to build sharp, detailed micro-spikes with perfect accuracy.

Evaluation of the insertion depth and adhesion performance of microarray patches. (CREDIT: ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces)

The process began by designing molds in special software. These molds were then printed using silicone-based materials. Once the molds were ready, the scientists poured in a liquid solution made of hyaluronic acid and the active compounds.

The team tested multiple concentrations of hyaluronic acid to find the right thickness. They used a rotational rheometer to measure how the gel flowed. The right blend needed to be strong enough to form solid spikes but soft enough to dissolve once inside the skin.

Mechanical strength was another focus. The patches had to be strong enough to hold their shape but gentle enough not to hurt. A materials testing machine helped measure how much force the spikes could withstand. To make sure they could pierce the skin effectively, the team used eight layers of synthetic skin material and observed how deep the spikes could go.

They tested two spike lengths — 450 micrometers for the antibacterial phase and 300 micrometers for the anti-inflammatory phase. Each patch held dozens of these spikes in neat rows.

Looking Ahead: Beyond Acne

While the new pimple patch was designed with acne in mind, the possibilities go far beyond skincare. This technology could be used to treat many other conditions.

For example, people with eczema or other skin disorders might benefit from patches that deliver healing agents directly into the skin. In the future, these patches could even carry vaccines or medications for obesity, bypassing the need for pills or injections.

The smart design means the medicine reaches deep into the skin, improving results without causing damage. And since the materials are safe and biodegradable, they don’t leave behind waste.

The researchers hope to make the patches available for sale by fall 2025. They’re starting with launches in South Korea and the United States. If the launch goes well, the patches could change how people around the world treat breakouts.

This innovation could finally bring an end to the cycle of acne creams that sting, don’t work, or take too long to show results. With just one week of tiny, stick-on patches, smoother, clearer skin may become the new normal.

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.