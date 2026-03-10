Quantum spin study reveals a previously unknown state of matter

At temperatures approaching absolute zero, most magnetic materials settle into tidy patterns. Their tiny magnetic moments, or spins, align in one of two ways: all pointing in the same direction in ferromagnetic order, or alternating neatly in an antiferromagnetic pattern.

But a compound of cerium, magnesium, aluminum, and oxygen — CeMgAl₁₁O₁₉ — refuses to follow those rules. For decades, scientists assumed it was a quantum spin liquid, a rare state where spins remain disordered even in extreme cold. New experiments reveal that assumption was wrong, uncovering a previously unknown state of matter.

“This material had been classified as a quantum spin liquid due to two properties: observation of a continuum of states and lack of magnetic ordering,” said Bin Gao, co-first author and research scientist at Rice University. “But closer observation of the material showed that the underlying cause of these observations wasn’t a quantum spin liquid phase.”

Rice University Professor Pengcheng Dai. (CREDIT: Jeff Fitlow/Rice University)

Unlike quantum spin liquids, where spins fluctuate between many low-energy states because of quantum mechanics, CeMgAl₁₁O₁₉ shows similar behavior for a different reason. The spins exist in a delicate balance between ferromagnetic and antiferromagnetic interactions. Some spins point one way, some another, creating a mixture of configurations. At first glance, it mimics the continuum typical of a quantum spin liquid, but each configuration is stable and classical once chosen.

Peering Inside the Spins

To unravel the mystery, the team used neutron scattering, a technique that maps the behavior of magnetic moments by tracking how neutrons bounce off them. They also measured AC magnetic susceptibility and conducted other high-precision experiments at Rice University. These approaches allowed them to see how spins behaved as the material cooled toward absolute zero.

“The material’s unique ability to ‘choose’ between different low energy states produced observational data very similar to a quantum spin liquid state,” said Pengcheng Dai, corresponding author and professor at Rice. “This is a new state of matter that, to our knowledge, we are the first to describe.”

The researchers found that CeMgAl₁₁O₁₉ has a weaker boundary between ferromagnetic and antiferromagnetic states than most materials. That flexibility prevents the spins from aligning uniformly. Instead, within the same crystal structure, some ions become ferromagnetic while others are antiferromagnetic. This lack of ordering generates a wide array of possible low-energy states.

At ultra-low temperatures, the material can settle into any of these states, giving the appearance of a continuum. But unlike a true quantum spin liquid, the spins cannot freely transition between states after settling. This subtle difference distinguishes the newly observed phase from conventional quantum behavior.

Rice research scientist Tong Chen. (CREDIT: Tong Chen)

Classical Competition Masquerading as Quantum

CeMgAl₁₁O₁₉ highlights how classical magnetic interactions can masquerade as quantum phenomena. In many magnetic materials, a continuum of excitations — a spread of energy states visible in experiments — is taken as evidence of quantum spin liquids. But this research shows that competing ferromagnetic and antiferromagnetic forces alone can produce a similar spectrum.

Tong Chen, co-first author and research scientist at Rice, emphasized the novelty: “It was not a quantum spin liquid, yet we were observing what we thought were quantum spin liquid-associated behaviors.” By teasing apart these competing influences, the team was able to identify the true mechanism behind the observed signals.

This kind of degeneracy — where many states have nearly the same energy — is central to the phenomenon. It allows spins to occupy multiple configurations without a clear preference. Neutron scattering can detect this multiplicity, but without careful analysis, it could be mistaken for quantum fluctuations.

Implications for Material Science

The discovery has broad consequences for how physicists identify exotic magnetic states. Materials once labeled as quantum spin liquids based solely on their excitation spectra may need re-evaluation. Classical effects like competing magnetic interactions could explain other apparent quantum behaviors.

Understanding this distinction is crucial for fields that rely on quantum spin liquids, such as quantum computing. These systems exploit the entangled, fluctuating spins of true quantum phases. Misidentifying classical continua as quantum states could misdirect research into materials thought to have quantum potential.

Crystal structure and thermodynamic properties of CeMgAl11O19. (CREDIT: Science Advances)

The study also underscores the complexity of low-temperature magnetism. Spins do not always follow simple rules, and unexpected interactions can produce surprising phenomena. “It underscores the importance of careful observation and thorough investigation of your data,” Dai noted, reflecting on the broader lessons of the work.

How the Discovery Was Made

In addition to neutron scattering, the study involved precise crystal growth at Rice and Rutgers universities. Theoretical modeling helped interpret the experimental data, showing how competing interactions led to the continuum of observed states. Funding came from multiple sources, including the U.S. Department of Energy, the Robert A. Welch Foundation, and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, highlighting the collaborative and interdisciplinary nature of the research.

By combining experimental measurements with theoretical calculations, the team could separate classical contributions from quantum effects. This approach not only clarified CeMgAl₁₁O₁₉’s behavior but also sets a precedent for studying other complex magnetic materials.

Looking Forward

This newly identified state invites further exploration. Scientists can investigate how it responds to external pressures, magnetic fields, or chemical substitutions. Such experiments may reveal additional surprises about spin behavior and energy landscapes in complex crystals.

The discovery also opens a dialogue about the definitions of exotic states of matter. By demonstrating that classical interactions can mimic some quantum signatures, the study challenges assumptions about what counts as truly quantum behavior. Researchers will likely revisit other candidate quantum spin liquids to check whether they, too, harbor hidden classical explanations.

Calculated ensemble-averaged magnetic excitations of the degenerate ground state. (CREDIT: Science Advances)

Understanding these nuances deepens our grasp of condensed matter physics. Each new state provides insight into how seemingly simple components — ions and their spins — can interact to create rich, unexpected behavior. In CeMgAl₁₁O₁₉, the interplay of ferromagnetic and antiferromagnetic forces produces a landscape of possibilities that nature had hidden in plain sight.

Practical Implications of the Research

For scientists searching for materials with genuine quantum properties, this discovery serves as a cautionary tale. It highlights the need for rigorous analysis and careful interpretation of experimental data.

More broadly, the work expands the catalogue of known states of matter, providing fertile ground for future research into magnetic systems, condensed matter physics, and potential quantum technologies.

By differentiating classical from quantum effects, researchers can better target materials with the properties needed for next-generation devices.

Research findings are available online in the journal Science Advances.

The original story "Quantum spin study reveals a previously unknown state of matter" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

Related Stories