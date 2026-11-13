Regular coffee drinking linked to changes in gut functions

Frequent coffee drinkers in a small Danish study had lower small-intestinal pH and more types of bacteria detected in stool.

Several caffeine breakdown products were associated with more colon contractions, but contraction counts did not differ significantly between frequent and infrequent coffee drinkers.

The observational study points to questions for future experiments on digestion and constipation.

For many coffee drinkers, the first cup of the day seems to get the gut moving. A small electronic capsule gave researchers in Denmark a way to examine a different question. They wanted to know whether people who drank coffee regularly also showed differences inside the digestive tract during everyday life.

Francesca Bucci and Henrik Munch Roager of the University of Copenhagen and their colleagues analyzed diet records, stool and urine samples, and readings from a swallowable sensor. The study, published in Gut Microbiology, found a lower pH in the small intestine among frequent coffee drinkers. It also linked several products of caffeine metabolism to colon contractions.

Earlier research on coffee and digestion has examined what happens shortly after someone drinks a cup. The Danish team looked at patterns over several days. That difference matters because a short response to a drink and a difference between people with different habits can have different explanations.

Associations between coffee consumption, caffeine-derived metabolites and gut microbiota diversity. (CREDIT: Francesca Bucci et al, Gut Microbiology 2026)

The study also brings the physical conditions of the gut into a discussion often focused on gut bacteria. Acidity and movement can shape the environment in which microbes live. Coffee may relate to that environment in more than one way.

A capsule brings new measurements to coffee and gut health

The analysis drew on a nine-day observational study of 61 healthy adults. Participants recorded what they ate and drank over eight days. The researchers used that window as a rough measure of typical coffee consumption. People in the frequent group reported drinking coffee on more than three of the recorded days. The team also used average intake as a separate measure.

Fifty participants swallowed the wireless capsule after a standardized breakfast. As it traveled through the digestive tract, it recorded temperature, pH and pressure. Changes in those readings helped the team identify when the capsule entered or left different parts of the gut. Pressure changes supplied a way to count contractions. Research on digestive signals also shows why looking beyond what happens in the mouth can matter when studying food and drink.

The capsule sent its readings to a receiver worn on the abdomen. That let the researchers collect information from different parts of the digestive tract without relying on a person’s impression of how their gut felt. It also meant that the physiological comparisons involved a smaller group than the diet and stool analysis.

The team checked urine for caffeine and compounds the body makes as it breaks caffeine down. Those measurements complement a food diary, which depends on people recording what they drink. They also capture caffeine from sources such as tea. The study therefore gives researchers several ways to look for associations, while leaving the exact contribution of coffee compounds open.

Network plot showing significant Spearman's rank correlations (q < 0.05) between mean daily coffee intake and urinary levels of caffeine and caffeine-derived metabolites, mapped according to the hepatic metabolic pathway and after excluding non-coffee drinkers. (CREDIT: Francesca Bucci et al, Gut Microbiology 2026)

Regular coffee drinking tracked with lower intestinal pH

The clearest comparison between drinking groups involved the small intestine. Frequent coffee drinkers had a lower pH there, meaning the contents were more acidic than in the group that drank coffee less often. Greater average coffee intake and higher levels of some urinary markers also tended to go with lower pH in that part of the gut.

The digestive tract has different chemical conditions from one section to the next. Small-intestinal pH helps determine how well digestive enzymes work. A difference in pH, though, gives little information on its own about whether digestion improved or worsened. The team did not find a significant association between coffee and stomach pH in this dataset, even though other studies have examined coffee’s effects on acid secretion.

The standardized breakfast gave the capsule measurements a common starting point. The broader eating and drinking patterns still came from daily life. That combination is useful for generating questions about coffee and gut health, although a controlled experiment would be needed to see whether changing coffee intake shifts pH in the same person.

The study could not establish where the pH difference came from. Coffee contains caffeine and many other compounds, and the researchers did not control how participants brewed it or what kind they drank.

Further tests could ask whether coffee changes the local conditions directly, or whether the association depends partly on other features of the gut environment.

Graphs examine the relationship between coffee consumption and concentrations of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), compounds produced by gut bacteria during digestion, comparing participants by their average daily coffee intake and how frequently they drink coffee. (CREDIT: Francesca Bucci et al, Gut Microbiology 2026)

More contractions are a clue about movement

Several caffeine breakdown products were associated with more contractions in the colon. That finding came from comparing the urinary markers with pressure readings. When the team compared frequent and infrequent coffee drinkers directly, however, the groups did not differ significantly in the number of colon contractions. The two analyses measure related but different things.

A contraction can help move material through the digestive tract. Counting contractions does not establish how far the material traveled, how quickly it moved or whether someone felt relief from constipation. Earlier research on colon movement tested the immediate response to coffee. A trial focused on symptoms would need to measure those symptoms directly.

The contraction correlations were exploratory, with unadjusted significance tests for multiple gut measurements. A larger study could test those specific links again. It could also distinguish a short response to a single cup from differences that persist among people who have been drinking coffee for months or years.

The participants in Denmark were healthy adults. A follow-up could compare regular coffee, decaffeinated coffee and a control drink while keeping other parts of the diet similar. It could also track changes in bowel habits and gut responses over a longer period. That would help establish which effects, if any, extend to people with constipation.

Stool samples add a microbial clue

The researchers detected more types of bacteria in stool from frequent coffee drinkers. That measure is called richness. A second measure that also accounts for how evenly distributed the bacteria are did not differ significantly between groups. The study also found no clear link between average coffee intake and the overall composition of the microbial community in its tests.

A correlation analysis of 50 participants examines how daily coffee consumption and urinary levels of caffeine breakdown products relate to digestive system measurements recorded by the SmartPill, an ingestible device that monitors conditions inside the gastrointestinal tract, with asterisks identifying statistically significant associations. (CREDIT: Francesca Bucci et al, Gut Microbiology 2026)

Those distinctions matter because microbial diversity can refer to several features of the same sample. A higher count of bacterial types gives one piece of information. It does not establish a benefit to the person or show where along the digestive tract those differences arose.

Stool samples reflect the community that leaves the body. They give a useful view of the lower gut, while the capsule separately records conditions along its route. Pairing the two methods can help researchers ask which physical conditions accompany differences in the microbial community.

Some compounds in coffee can reach the colon, where microbes may use them. Changes in acidity or movement could also affect what grows there. The observational results leave both routes open, along with the possibility that other habits explain part of the pattern. The next experiments could help separate the effects of what people drink from the conditions their gut already provides.

Dig deeper into coffee and gut function

Gut physiology and environment explain variations in human gut microbiome composition and metabolism

The parent study examines how transit time, pH and other conditions relate to microbial variation. (Nature Microbiology, November 2024)

Coffee consumption is associated with intestinal Lawsonibacter asaccharolyticus abundance and prevalence across multiple cohorts

Researchers test links between coffee intake and a specific bacterium across multiple populations. (Nature Microbiology, November 2024)

Effects of Coffee on the Gastro-Intestinal Tract

This review covers research on coffee, digestive secretions and intestinal movement. (Nutrients, January 2022)

Is coffee a colonic stimulant?

A small experiment compares how caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee affect colon activity. (European Journal of Gastroenterology & Hepatology, February 1998)

Effect of coffee on distal colon function

Researchers measure short-term colon activity after coffee in volunteers. (Gut, April 1990)

Research findings are available online in the journal Gut Microbiology.

The original story "Regular coffee drinking linked to changes in gut functions" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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