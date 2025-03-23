Revolutionary new drug is a major breakthrough in diabetes care

In laboratory tests, HPH-15 proved remarkably efficient, performing far better than the common diabetes medication metformin. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Diabetes affects millions worldwide, often triggering complications such as insulin resistance and fatty liver disease. To tackle these issues effectively, treatments must do more than just regulate blood sugar—they need to prevent related health risks too.

Researchers at Kumamoto University recently introduced a compound known as HPH-15, offering new hope for diabetes management. Unlike traditional treatments, this compound addresses blood sugar levels while simultaneously targeting obesity-related issues, marking a significant step forward.

Developed through rigorous university research, HPH-15 uniquely activates AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK). AMPK is essential for energy regulation, enabling HPH-15 to lower glucose levels and reduce fat buildup simultaneously.

In laboratory tests, HPH-15 proved remarkably efficient, performing far better than the common diabetes medication metformin. Notably, it required significantly lower doses to achieve similar or superior outcomes, enhancing its appeal as a treatment.

Effects of HPH-15 on blood glucose and insulin in HFD-fed mice. (a) Schematic of the mouse experiments. (b) Quantification of random glucose levels in the blood of mice treated with HPH-15 (fed ad libitum). (CREDIT: Diabetologia)

Cell-based studies involving liver, muscle, and fat tissues confirmed HPH-15's broad effectiveness. It consistently stimulated AMPK activity, boosted glucose absorption, and increased GLUT4 protein movements to cell membranes—critical steps for managing blood sugar.

Impressively, HPH-15 achieved these beneficial effects at concentrations 200 times lower than those needed for metformin. Additionally, it produced equal or reduced lactic acid levels compared to metformin, lowering the risk of lactic acidosis, a troublesome side effect.

Animal studies further supported these findings. Mice fed high-fat diets showed improved insulin sensitivity and significant drops in blood sugar after receiving HPH-15. Levels decreased from 11.1 mmol/L to as low as 7.9 mmol/L, even at minimal doses, rivaling results from high-dose metformin treatments.

Moreover, HPH-15 provided notable protection against obesity complications, significantly reducing fat accumulation and liver fibrosis. Treated mice showed an impressive 44% reduction in subcutaneous fat, emphasizing the compound’s potential to combat obesity-linked health problems effectively.

“This compound holds transformative potential for diabetes treatment, offering benefits beyond blood sugar regulation,” noted Professor Mikako Fujita from the Faculty of Life Sciences at Kumamoto University. The research, published in the prestigious journal Diabetologia, emphasizes the multifaceted impact of HPH-15.

One of the most critical findings involves the compound’s antifibrotic properties. Liver fibrosis is a common complication in patients with type 2 diabetes, often exacerbated by fat accumulation and chronic inflammation. HPH-15’s ability to reduce fibrosis adds another layer of therapeutic value, setting it apart from existing medications like metformin. These effects could address unmet needs for individuals at risk of severe liver damage.

Safety remains a top priority in diabetes treatment. While metformin has long been a standard therapy, its use is sometimes limited due to side effects, including lactic acidosis.

In contrast, HPH-15’s lower production of lactic acid suggests a safer profile, particularly for patients with underlying health conditions. The compound’s ability to activate AMPK and reduce glucose levels without excessive lactic acid production could represent a safer alternative for a broader range of patients.

Graphical abstract showing HPH-15's performance versus Metformin across various metrics. (CREDIT: Diabetologia)

Dr. Hiroshi Tateishi and Professor Eiichi Araki, leading the Kumamoto University research team, emphasize the significance of these findings. “HPH-15 not only matches but exceeds the capabilities of metformin in several key areas, including fat reduction and antifibrotic effects. This positions it as a versatile tool in combating diabetes and its complications,” they explained.

The implications of this research extend beyond individual patients. Type 2 diabetes is a growing global epidemic, contributing to substantial healthcare costs and reduced quality of life for millions.

Current treatment options often focus narrowly on blood glucose levels, leaving other issues like obesity and liver damage inadequately addressed. HPH-15’s multifunctional benefits could redefine diabetes care by offering a holistic approach to managing the condition.

What is Metformin?

Metformin, a medication with roots tracing back hundreds of years, was initially derived from the herb Galega officinalis, traditionally used in Europe for digestive and urinary health.

Lipid level assessment by Oil Red O staining of HepG2 cells treated with HPH-15 or metformin for 16 h followed by exposure to 100 mmol/l d-(+)-glucose for 1 day; the cells were observed using a microscope. (CREDIT: Diabetologia)

In 1918, scientists identified guanidine, a compound in the herb, as a blood sugar-lowering agent, leading to the development of medications like metformin and phenformin. However, concerns over phenformin’s severe side effects and the discovery of insulin overshadowed these drugs.

Decades later, metformin was rediscovered and approved in Europe in the 1950s as a diabetes treatment, gaining FDA approval in the United States in 1995. Today, it is a cornerstone treatment for people with diabetes who cannot manage their blood sugar through lifestyle changes alone.

Beyond managing blood sugar, metformin offers additional benefits for individuals with diabetes, including improved cardiovascular health, reduced mortality from cardiovascular disease, and modest weight loss. These advantages have positioned metformin as one of the most prescribed diabetes medications worldwide.

Researchers have also explored its off-label uses, noting its effectiveness in conditions like prediabetes, gestational diabetes, and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Additionally, it has shown promise in mitigating weight gain caused by antipsychotic medications, further expanding its clinical applications.

HPH-15's performance versus Metformin in muscle, epididymal fat and liver. (CREDIT: Diabetologia)

Emerging research highlights metformin’s potential benefits for non-diabetic individuals. Studies suggest it may reduce the risk of cancers such as breast, colon, and prostate cancer in those with type 2 diabetes. Metformin has also been linked to a slower rate of cognitive decline, a lower risk of dementia, and fewer strokes in diabetic populations.

Fascinatingly, early studies indicate that metformin might slow aging, prevent age-related diseases, and even increase lifespan by enhancing insulin sensitivity, providing antioxidant effects, and improving vascular health.

However, most studies on metformin have focused on individuals with diabetes or prediabetes, leaving uncertainty about whether these potential benefits extend to the broader population. Ongoing research aims to clarify its impact on non-diabetic individuals and determine whether its unique effects could revolutionize preventative health care and anti-aging therapies.

Although the findings are promising, further research is necessary before HPH-15 can be introduced as a standard treatment. Clinical trials involving human participants will be critical to confirm its efficacy and safety. Nevertheless, these early results mark an important step forward in the fight against diabetes.

As researchers continue to explore the compound’s potential, HPH-15 offers hope for improved outcomes and enhanced quality of life for those living with diabetes.

