Eating 2 cups of mangos daily could help prevent diabetes, study finds

Chronic low-grade inflammation plays a significant role in metabolic disorders, influencing conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and cognitive decline. One key marker for inflammation, C-reactive protein (CRP), is also an independent risk factor for cardiovascular disease.

With obesity increasing worldwide, more people are at risk for these conditions. About 12.5% of the global population is overweight, and 6.3% has type 2 diabetes, while 9.1% are in the prediabetic stage.

Managing weight is a primary strategy to combat metabolic diseases, with a modest 5–10% reduction in body weight yielding significant health benefits. However, when weight loss is not feasible, dietary interventions that reduce inflammation and improve metabolic function can help.

Fruits rich in bioactive compounds have gained attention for their potential to support health beyond basic nutrition. Mango, a tropical fruit, stands out for its fiber, vitamins, and plant compounds that influence blood sugar control and inflammation.

(CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Mangoes and Metabolic Health

New research suggests that mangoes may be more than just a delicious snack. A study from the Illinois Institute of Technology indicates that consuming two cups of fresh mango daily can improve insulin sensitivity in adults with obesity and chronic low-grade inflammation.

The study, published in Nutrients, highlights how a simple dietary addition may help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes and related cardiovascular issues.

The trial involved 48 adults aged 20 to 60, comparing the effects of mango consumption to a calorie-matched control food, Italian ices.

Researchers found that participants who ate mangoes had significantly lower insulin resistance, measured using the Homeostasis Model Assessment of Insulin Resistance (HOMA-IR). Their pancreatic beta-cell function also improved, as assessed by the disposition index (DI), a key measure of blood sugar regulation.

Participants in the mango group showed significantly lower insulin levels after four weeks, as determined by an oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT). No similar changes occurred in the control group.

"Managing blood glucose isn’t just about monitoring sugar levels—it’s about improving insulin sensitivity," said Indika Edirisinghe, Ph.D., professor of food science and nutrition. "Our study suggests that adding fresh mangoes to the diet can be a simple, enjoyable way for people with obesity to support better insulin function and reduce type 2 diabetes risk."

Addressing Concerns About Mango’s Sugar Content

Despite containing natural sugars, mangoes did not lead to weight gain in study participants. In contrast, the control group consuming Italian ices experienced a slight but significant weight increase. This challenges the misconception that mangoes contribute to obesity or diabetes.

Effect of 4 weeks of mango and control interventions on fasting inflammatory markers in people with chronic low-grade inflammation. (CREDIT: MDPI Nutrients)

Researchers also examined inflammatory markers such as interleukin-6 (IL-6), tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNFα), and high-sensitivity CRP (hs-CRP). These markers did not show significant differences between groups, suggesting that while mango consumption improves insulin sensitivity, its effects on inflammation require further investigation. Cholesterol levels, including LDL and HDL cholesterol, also remained unchanged.

Edirisinghe emphasized the importance of these findings: "The improvement in insulin sensitivity in the mango group, without changes in body weight, is noteworthy. These findings support previous research showing that eating mango does not lead to weight gain. While the exact mechanism remains unclear, improved antioxidant status from mango consumption may play a role in blood glucose control."

Study Design and Future Research

Participants had a BMI of at least 25 kg/m², elevated CRP levels between 1.0 and 10.0 ng/L, and fasting blood sugar between 100 mg/dL and 126 mg/dL. Those taking multivitamins, polyphenol supplements, or statins, as well as individuals following a vegan diet or with metabolic syndrome-related diseases, were excluded from the study.

Glucose and insulin time by concentration curves following an oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT). (CREDIT: MDPI Nutrients)

The mangos provided were a mix of Kent and Keitt varieties, with participants maintaining their usual diet beyond the intervention. Body composition assessments and food pickups occurred five times during the study, and participants kept three-day food records to ensure compliance.

The study's design—a four-week randomized, placebo-controlled, single-blinded, parallel study—allowed researchers to evaluate both fasting and post-meal glycemic responses.

The study took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, which may have influenced some inflammation-related data. Another limitation was the absence of measurements for mango metabolites, which could help clarify the mechanisms driving the observed benefits.

The Future of Mango in Diabetes Prevention

This research adds to growing evidence supporting the role of fruit in managing metabolic disorders. While mangoes alone are not a cure for diabetes, their ability to enhance insulin sensitivity without causing weight gain makes them an attractive option for those at risk.

Relative gene expression at week 4 compared to baseline levels after providing participants with mango or control interventions. (CREDIT: MDPI Nutrients)

Future studies should explore the specific bioactive compounds responsible for these benefits and determine optimal intake levels.

For now, mango lovers can enjoy their favorite fruit knowing it may do more than satisfy a sweet tooth—it could help support long-term metabolic health.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.