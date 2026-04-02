Scientists are rethinking what loneliness does to the body

Two people can sit at the same dinner table, share the same number of conversations in a week, and still leave with entirely different feelings about their social lives. One feels connected. The other feels alone. That gap, subtle and easy to miss, may carry real consequences.

Researchers at Cornell University have been examining what happens when a person’s social reality does not match their emotional experience. Their work, spread across two recent studies, suggests that loneliness is not just about being alone. It is also about how the mind interprets social contact, and that interpretation may shape long-term health in ways that standard measures fail to capture.

A Mismatch that Tracks with Disease

The first study followed 7,845 adults in England, all over the age of 50. Researchers tracked them for an average of 13.6 years, looking at both their social lives and their health outcomes. They were not just counting friendships or measuring how often people met others. Instead, they introduced a concept called social asymmetry. It describes the gap between objective social isolation and the subjective feeling of loneliness.

Association of Social Asymmetry Score and Mortality and Morbidity. (CREDIT: JAMA)

Nearly half the story lies in that gap. Participants who felt lonelier than their level of social connection would suggest faced higher risks across several outcomes. These included all-cause mortality, cardiovascular disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The pattern held even after accounting for demographic, behavioral, and health factors.

“Most public health messaging around loneliness focuses on expanding social networks. But what this study suggests is that connection alone isn’t the whole story,” said Anthony Ong, a professor of psychology and co-author of the study. “Two people can have similar social circumstances and face very different health trajectories depending on how they experience those circumstances.” The findings shift attention away from simple counts of relationships and toward perception.

Measuring Something that Feels Intangible

Loneliness often seems difficult to quantify. Yet the researchers argue that this mismatch can be measured with enough precision to identify risk.

“What’s encouraging is that social asymmetry is measurable, which means we can potentially identify who’s most at risk before the health consequences set in,” Ong said. That point matters because public health efforts have often focused on increasing social contact. Programs aim to connect people, expand networks, and reduce isolation.

The new data suggests that approach may only address part of the problem. A person may have frequent interactions and still feel disconnected. Another may have limited contact but feel content. The emotional layer, not just the structural one, appears to influence health outcomes.

Moments that Build a Pattern

The second study looks closer at how that mismatch develops in everyday life. Instead of following thousands of people over years, this research tracked 157 adults over 20 days. Participants received smartphone prompts five times a day. At each prompt, they reported how lonely they felt, whether they had interacted with others, how much they shared, and whether they felt rejected or criticized.

Association of Social Asymmetry Categories and Mortality and Morbidity. (CREDIT: JAMA)

The data captured small, repeated moments. Patterns emerged quickly. Feelings of loneliness often coincided with a sense of social threat. Participants reported feeling excluded, criticized, or devalued. Those perceptions influenced behavior. People became less likely to interact or to share personal information.

Then the cycle repeated. Over time, these interactions formed what researchers described as self-reinforcing sequences. Emotional states shaped perceptions. Perceptions shaped behavior. Behavior then fed back into emotional states. It is not a single event that matters most. It is the accumulation.

A Loop that Sustains Itself

Once these patterns take hold, they may become difficult to interrupt. A person who feels excluded may withdraw slightly. That withdrawal can reduce opportunities for positive interaction. Fewer positive interactions can reinforce the original feeling. The process does not require dramatic events. Small moments, repeated across days, may be enough to sustain the loop. A brief feeling of criticism. A hesitation to speak. A decision not to reach out. Each step seems minor on its own.

Together, they create a structure. The study does not claim that these patterns cause disease directly. It does suggest a pathway through which emotional experience could influence long-term health. By shaping behavior and perception over time, loneliness may become embedded in daily routines.

Rethinking What Counts as Connection

The combined findings point to a shift in how loneliness is understood. Social connection, as measured by number of contacts or frequency of interaction, captures only part of the experience. Perception fills in the rest.

“These findings suggest that intervention may require more than expanding the size of a person’s social network,” Ong said. “Addressing loneliness will therefore require attention not only to the structural conditions that produce it, but also to the perceptual and behavioral dynamics that sustain it.”

Baseline Characteristics of Participants. (CREDIT: JAMA)

That statement reframes the problem. It moves the focus from quantity to quality, and from external conditions to internal experience. Two people may attend the same gathering. One feels included. The other feels invisible. Their bodies may carry those experiences forward in different ways.

Health Risks Tied to Experience

The first study’s long-term data adds weight to that idea. The association between social asymmetry and health outcomes persisted over more than a decade. Higher mismatch linked to higher risk.

Participants who felt lonelier than expected based on their social connections faced elevated risks of death, cardiovascular disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. These associations remained even when researchers accounted for other factors. That consistency suggests the effect is not easily explained by lifestyle or existing health conditions alone.

Still, the findings remain observational. The researchers do not claim direct cause and effect. Other unmeasured factors may contribute to the patterns they observed. What the data does provide is a strong signal that perception matters.

Not All Loneliness Looks the Same

Another implication emerges from the contrast between individuals. Some people manage limited social contact without feeling lonely. Others feel isolated despite frequent interaction. Those differences highlight the limits of broad categories. A public health approach that treats loneliness and isolation as identical may miss important distinctions. Social asymmetry offers a way to capture those nuances.

It also raises new questions. Why do some people experience mismatch while others do not. How stable are these patterns over time. Can they be changed. The second study hints at possible answers by showing how quickly patterns can form in daily life.

Practical Implications of the Research

These studies suggest that addressing loneliness may require more than increasing social opportunities. Efforts that focus only on expanding networks could overlook individuals who already have connections but still feel disconnected. Screening for the gap between social contact and perceived loneliness may help identify people at higher risk earlier. Interventions might also focus on how individuals interpret social interactions, not just how often those interactions occur.

The research points toward approaches that consider both structure and experience. Programs that encourage meaningful engagement, reduce perceived social threat, or support more open communication may help interrupt the cycles described in daily life tracking. In practical terms, understanding loneliness as both a social and psychological process could reshape how health systems respond to it.

Research findings are available online in the journal JAMA Network.

The original story "Scientists are rethinking what loneliness does to the body" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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