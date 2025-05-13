Scientists caution against charging electric vehicles at home overnight

Most drivers prefer plugging in at home or nearby, especially overnight. (CREDIT: CC BY-SA 4.0)

Transportation continues to be a top contributor to greenhouse gas emissions worldwide. Cutting these emissions hinges on electrifying how we move. The global electric vehicle fleet, now at 7 million, is expected to soar to over 400 million by 2040.

This dramatic rise in EVs marks real progress for the climate. But it also brings mounting pressure to modernize the power grid. Utilities must ramp up capacity, invest in new infrastructure, and rethink how electricity is distributed to keep pace with growing charging needs.

By 2040, experts predict 300 million charging connectors will be needed worldwide. Access to charging—whether at home, on the job, or out in public—strongly influences drivers' choices. If charging is difficult, fewer people will make the switch.

Much of the focus so far has been on placing public chargers where they’re most needed. But long-term success depends on more than location. Planners need accurate insights into how people charge—where they plug in, when they do it, and how often.

This figure shows the weekday load profile for 10 thousand samples simulated for the workplace. (CREDIT: Applied Energy)

Recent research shows charging habits are more complex than expected. Most drivers prefer plugging in at home or nearby, especially overnight. While this offers convenience, it creates problems for the power grid, which is already under stress during peak evening hours.

A new study in Applied Energy from Stanford University sounds the alarm. “We must move away from our current model of overnight home charging,” the researchers argue. Without change, the rapid growth in EVs could do more harm than good.

The study looked at trends in the western U.S. through 2035. If overnight home charging remains the norm, regional electricity demand could jump by up to 25% during peak hours. That kind of spike would strain the system.

Meeting this demand would likely mean adding power from natural gas—an outcome that undermines efforts to cut carbon. Without strategic shifts in when and where people charge, the push to electrify vehicles could backfire.

In contrast, shifting charging to daytime hours, particularly during periods of abundant solar energy, could alleviate grid stress and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Ram Rajagopal, co-senior author of the study, emphasizes the need for policymakers to encourage daytime charging through utility rate adjustments and investments in workplace and public charging infrastructure.

“Policymakers should consider utility rates that encourage day charging and incentivize investment in charging infrastructure to shift drivers from home to work for charging,” Rajagopal stated.

The Role of Solar Energy and Infrastructure

California, a leader in renewable energy adoption, generates surplus solar energy during late mornings and early afternoons. Utilizing this surplus to charge EVs could minimize waste while reducing reliance on natural gas-fired power plants. However, achieving this shift requires rethinking electricity pricing and incentivizing employers to install workplace chargers.

The distribution of the data set over counties and types of charging. The inset map in the top panel shows the location of the San Francisco Bay Area in Northern California. (CREDIT: Applied Energy)

Lead author Siobhan Powell noted the interconnected nature of the electric grid across western states, emphasizing that changes in EV charging habits in one state affect the entire region. “EV charging plus all other electricity uses have consequences for the whole Western region given the interconnected nature of our electric grid,” she said.

The study compared scenarios involving varying levels of charging infrastructure, time-of-use electricity rates, and commercial demand charges. It found that a strategy emphasizing daytime charging offered the greatest grid-level benefits, reducing the need for costly energy storage and generation expansion.

Implications for Grid Capacity and Policy

If EV adoption reaches 50% of vehicles in the Western U.S., current charging habits would necessitate 5.4 gigawatts of energy storage—the equivalent capacity of five large nuclear reactors. A shift to workplace charging could reduce this need to 4.2 gigawatts. However, building the necessary infrastructure requires significant time and investment.

This figure shows the weekday load profile for 10 thousand samples simulated for residential segments. (CREDIT: Applied Energy)

California’s ambitious EV targets include banning gasoline-powered car sales by 2035 and achieving five million EVs on the road by 2030. Meeting these goals demands coordinated policy measures and investments to expand charging infrastructure while promoting behavioral changes among drivers.

Ines Azevedo, co-senior author and professor of energy science at Stanford University, stressed the urgency of these efforts. “We need to move quickly toward decarbonizing the transportation sector, which accounts for the bulk of emissions in California. This work provides insight on how to get there.”

Studies analyzing driver charging patterns offer valuable insights. Drivers often prefer shorter, more frequent charging sessions to maintain a high state of charge.

Socioeconomic factors also influence decisions, with some groups demonstrating distinct preferences for home or public charging. However, large-scale models of charging demand often oversimplify these behaviors, relying on deterministic or probabilistic assumptions that fail to capture the nuanced and diverse habits of EV owners.

Validation of the model comparing an average day calculated directly from historical data (left) with a simulated day calculated by the model (right). (CREDIT: Applied Energy)

Innovative approaches, such as session-centered clustering models, have revealed diverse driver behaviors in public charging settings, particularly in regions like the Netherlands. While promising, these methodologies have yet to be integrated into large-scale planning models, leaving a gap in accurately forecasting charging demand.

Building a Sustainable Future for EVs

Achieving a sustainable transition to electric mobility hinges on addressing both infrastructure and behavioral challenges. Encouraging daytime charging at workplaces and public stations requires overcoming barriers such as high commercial demand charges that disincentivize employers from installing chargers.

Policymakers must prioritize investments in charging infrastructure and develop utility rate structures that reflect the benefits of daytime charging.

This figure illustrates changing the distribution over behaviors in 4 scenarios. (CREDIT: Applied Energy)

A successful transition will not only ease the strain on the grid but also maximize the environmental benefits of renewable energy. By aligning EV charging habits with periods of abundant solar and wind energy, states can reduce reliance on carbon-intensive power sources and create a more resilient and sustainable energy system.

This coordinated effort between policymakers, utilities, employers, and consumers can pave the way for widespread EV adoption while minimizing costs and environmental impacts.

As Rajagopal and his colleagues conclude, the right strategies can ensure that the electrification of transportation serves as a cornerstone of global decarbonization efforts.

Note: Materials provided above by The Brighter Side of News. Content may be edited for style and length.