8,500 steps a day can help keep the weight off after dieting

Walking about 8,500 steps a day may help people keep weight off after dieting, new obesity research suggests. (CREDIT: Shutterstock)

A step counter will not do the hard part of dieting for you. But new research suggests it may help with the part many people struggle with most, keeping the weight off once it is gone.

That point sits at the center of a new systematic review and meta-analysis presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Istanbul and published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. The analysis found that adults with overweight or obesity who raised their daily walking to roughly 8,500 steps during a weight-loss program, and then kept that level up, were less likely to regain weight later.

That matters because weight regain remains one of the most stubborn problems in obesity care. Professor Marwan El Ghoch of the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, one of the researchers behind the review, put it bluntly: “The most important, and greatest, challenge when treating obesity is preventing weight regain.”

Around 80% of people with overweight or obesity who lose weight at first regain some or all of it within three to five years, he said. Finding a practical way to limit that rebound would carry real clinical value.

Forest plots for the pooled mean estimate of WL% at the end of the WL phase (T1) in (a) weight loss% in the intervention group and (b) weight loss% in the control group. Each square represents the effect estimate for an individual study, with the size of the square proportional to the study weight. Horizontal lines indicate 95% confidence intervals (95% CIs). (CREDIT: International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health)

Where the 8,500-step figure comes from

To look for an answer, researchers in Italy and Lebanon reviewed randomized controlled trials that tracked both weight change and daily steps in adults with overweight or obesity. Eighteen trials made it into the systematic review, and 14 of those were included in the meta-analysis.

Together, those 14 studies involved 3,758 people, with an average age of about 53 and an average body mass index of 31. Participants came from countries including the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia and Japan.

The trials compared two broad approaches. One group took part in lifestyle modification programs that combined diet advice with guidance to walk more and monitor daily steps. The other group either dieted without that added physical-activity component or received no active treatment.

At the start, both groups looked much the same in terms of activity. People in the lifestyle-modification programs averaged 7,280 steps a day, while the control group averaged 7,180. That similarity gave the researchers a cleaner baseline for comparing what happened next.

Then the paths split.

By the end of the weight-loss phase, which lasted an average of 7.9 months, the lifestyle-modification group had increased its daily walking to 8,454 steps. On average, that group also lost 4.39% of its body weight, roughly 4 kilograms. The control group did not meaningfully raise its step count and did not lose weight during the same period.

Forest plots and funnel plots for the pooled mean difference in daily steps between the LSM group and the control group at (T0). (CREDIT: International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health)

Weight loss was only part of the story

The more interesting result came later, in the maintenance phase.

That follow-up period lasted an average of 10.3 months. By its end, people in the lifestyle-modification programs were still walking 8,241 steps a day on average. They had regained some weight, but not much. Their average weight loss at the end of the full trials remained 3.28%, or about 3 kilograms from baseline.

The control group again showed no similar improvement in steps or weight.

Researchers then ran a further analysis to test whether step count and weight outcomes moved together. They found a clear association between higher daily steps and better weight maintenance. In the lifestyle-modification arms, every additional 1,000 steps per day at the end of the weight-loss phase was associated with 1.34% more weight loss at the later follow-up. At the end of the maintenance phase, every additional 1,000 daily steps was associated with 1.10% weight loss being maintained from baseline.

That does not mean steps caused the effect on their own. The analysis was exploratory, and the researchers were careful not to present 8,500 steps as a hard prescription. Still, the pattern was consistent enough to suggest that walking may play a stronger role in preventing regain than in driving the initial drop on the scale.

That distinction is important.

Why walking may help more after dieting than during it

The review found that increasing daily steps was not tied to greater weight loss during the active dieting phase itself. The authors suggest that calorie restriction likely matters more at that stage than extra walking does.

Pooled mean WL% by the weighted mean duration of intervention in months and the corresponding mean pooled steps per day. (CREDIT: International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health)

In other words, walking more may not be the main engine of weight loss when someone is actively reducing calories. It may matter more once the first phase ends and the harder task begins, holding the line.

That idea also helps explain why clinicians often see patients lose weight early, then slowly drift upward again. Diet may create the initial deficit, but daily habits probably shape what happens after.

The analysis also pushes back, at least a little, against the long-standing habit of handing patients round-number targets like 10,000 steps a day without strong evidence behind them. In many real-world programs, patients are told to add a few hundred steps every few days until they reach 10,000 to 12,000. This review suggests that, within the studies examined here, the more realistic number linked with holding onto weight loss was closer to 8,500.

That lower target may sound less dramatic, but it could also make the goal feel more reachable.

Caution signs in the evidence

The findings come with several limits.

The studies varied widely in design, participant characteristics and intervention details, leading to high between-study heterogeneity. Some results, especially those tied to daily step differences, shifted depending on the statistical assumptions used in the analysis. The authors also found signs that smaller studies may have influenced the size of some effects.

They note, too, that the evidence applies only to adults in lifestyle-modification programs. It does not tell us whether the same step pattern would hold for children, adolescents, people using anti-obesity drugs, or patients who have had bariatric surgery.

Follow-up length was another weakness. Few studies ran beyond about 1.5 years, which matters in a field where weight regain often unfolds over several years.

Even so, the researchers say the direction of the findings remained stable across multiple sensitivity checks. Lifestyle-modification programs consistently produced modest but meaningful weight loss, and higher step counts consistently favored the intervention groups.

El Ghoch said patients in these programs “should be always encouraged to increase their step count to approximately 8,500 a day during the weight loss phase and sustain this level of physical activity during the maintenance phase to help prevent them from regaining weight.”

For a problem as common and frustrating as weight regain, that message stands out partly because it is not glamorous. No expensive device. No new drug. Just a behavioral target that many people can understand the moment they hear it.

Practical implications of the research

For doctors, dietitians and weight-management programs, the findings suggest that step goals may be more useful as a maintenance tool than as a promise of faster early weight loss. That changes how the advice might be framed. Instead of presenting walking mainly as a way to shrink the number on the scale, clinicians may be better served by describing it as one of the habits that helps keep lost weight from returning.

For patients, the most practical takeaway is that the walking target linked with better long-term outcomes in this review was about 8,500 steps a day, not necessarily 10,000 or more.

The researchers stress that this should be treated as a promising benchmark rather than a fixed rule. Still, it offers a concrete, affordable and measurable goal that could fit into everyday life more easily than many obesity interventions.

Research findings are available online in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

The original story "8,500 steps a day can help keep the weight off after dieting" is published in The Brighter Side of News.

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