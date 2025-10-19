Scientists discover the secret to keeping your biological clock on track

A new study reveals how waveform distortion keeps your body clock stable despite changes in temperature. (CREDIT: Getty Images)

As sunlight filters through your window each morning, a quiet, powerful rhythm pulses inside your body. This inner clock tells you when to sleep, eat, and wake. It keeps pace with the 24-hour cycle of light and darkness. What’s astonishing, though, is how steady this rhythm remains—even when outside temperatures swing wildly between hot summer afternoons and cool, air-conditioned spaces.

This stability is due to a phenomenon called temperature compensation, and a team of scientists in Japan may have just figured out how it works. Their findings reveal that the shape of gene activity waves—called waveform distortions—holds the secret to keeping your biological clock on track, no matter the temperature.

The work, led by Gen Kurosawa from the RIKEN Center for Interdisciplinary Theoretical and Mathematical Sciences (iTHEMS), uses a powerful blend of biology and theoretical physics.

Theoretical physics uncovers how our biological clock maintains a consistent 24-hour cycle, even as temperatures change. (CREDIT: RIKEN)

Rhythm Without Speeding Up

Most chemical reactions in your body speed up as temperatures rise. That’s basic science. But curiously, your biological clock doesn’t. Its period—roughly 24 hours—remains stable. How does it pull off this trick? Your body’s internal clock is driven by genes that switch on and off in cycles.

These cycles trigger the production and breakdown of mRNA, which is the molecule that helps make proteins. Think of it like a wave: mRNA levels go up when genes turn on and come down when they turn off. These waves repeat every day.

The researchers used a mathematical model called the Goodwin model to describe this up-and-down motion. It’s a well-known tool in biology that represents how gene and protein levels change over time. But Kurosawa’s team took things further using something called the renormalization group method—a technique borrowed from physics to simplify complex systems.

Their analysis showed something surprising. As temperature increases, the shape of the mRNA wave changes. The rise becomes steeper and the fall becomes slower. This asymmetry, or distortion, in the wave allows the clock to stretch and compress parts of the cycle while keeping the overall 24-hour rhythm the same.

Gen Kurosawa D.Sci. Senior Research Scientist, Division of Fundamental Mathematical Science, RIKEN Center for Interdisciplinary Theoretical and Mathematical Sciences. (CREDIT: iTHEMS)

This subtle shift in waveform, the team found, is what keeps your clock ticking at the right pace in different temperatures. Instead of the entire rhythm speeding up, only certain parts of the wave shift—mostly the declining part where mRNA levels fall. This helps explain how the period stays stable.

Evidence Across Living Systems

To see if their theory matched the real world, the scientists turned to data from fruit flies and mice. These animals are often used in lab studies because their internal clocks work in similar ways to ours. Sure enough, the team found what they expected. At higher temperatures, both flies and mice showed waveform distortions just like the model predicted. The falling phase of mRNA levels stretched out, confirming the theory.

The same kind of distortion was also seen in other known mathematical oscillators, such as the Lotka-Volterra and van der Pol models. These are systems that, like the circadian clock, go through repeating cycles. This broad match suggests that the connection between wave shape and rhythm may be a universal rule, not just something that happens in the body.

More Than Just Timing

Temperature compensation is only half the story. Your internal clock also needs to stay in sync with the world around you. That means following the pattern of day and night, so that your body knows when it’s time to rest or be active. This is called synchronization. The researchers discovered that waveform distortion affects synchronization, too.

The circadian clock model and the relevance of waveform characteristics to temperature compensation and synchronization. (CREDIT: Gen Kurosawa, et al.)

When the wave shape becomes more skewed, the internal clock becomes less sensitive to outside signals like light. That might sound bad, but it actually helps protect the clock from being thrown off by irregular cues—like staying up late or looking at your phone in bed.

This part of the study was confirmed using previous experiments in fungi and flies. The more distorted the waveform, the better the clock was at resisting outside disturbances. In other words, the distorted rhythm helps keep the clock stable, not just accurate. As Kurosawa explains, “Our findings show that waveform distortion is a crucial part of how biological clocks remain accurate and synchronized, even when temperatures change.”

A Window into Health and Aging

Why does any of this matter to you? Because your biological clock affects nearly every part of your life. From sleep and mood to metabolism and memory, it plays a role. And when the clock falls out of sync, problems can arise—like jet lag, sleep disorders, or even age-related cognitive decline.

Understanding waveform distortion opens the door to new ways of diagnosing and treating these issues. Kurosawa believes that the shape of gene activity waves might someday become a biomarker—a signal doctors can measure to better understand your health.

Analysis of the circadian waveform of wild-type Drosophila at different temperatures using previously reported experimental data. (CREDIT: Gen Kurosawa, et al.)

He’s also curious about how waveform distortion varies between people and across species. “In the long term,” Kurosawa says, “the degree of waveform distortion in clock genes could be a biomarker that helps us better understand sleep disorders, jet lag, and the effects of aging on our internal clocks. It might also reveal universal patterns in how rhythms work—not just in biology, but in many systems that involve repeating cycles.”

As science uncovers more about the clock inside us, one thing becomes clear. The secret to stability isn’t resisting change—it’s adapting in just the right way. And in the case of your biological clock, it’s all about changing shape without changing time.

Research findings are available online in the journal PLOS Computational Biology.

