Space-Time Distortion Reveals Imminent Threat to the Milky Way

A tricolour image of J2345−0449, constructed using the HST WFC3 UVIS (F438WB-band and F814WI-band) and IR channel (F160WH-band) filter images. The component images have been superposed with individual intensities adjusted to obtain a natural colour balance. (CREDIT: Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society)

Far beyond the edge of what the naked eye can see, a giant spiral galaxy has offered scientists a glimpse into a possible future for our own. The galaxy, known only by a string of numbers and letters—2MASX J23453268−0449256—sits nearly a billion light-years away. But the powerful forces at work inside it could one day shape the fate of the Milky Way.

What makes this distant spiral so alarming isn’t just its size, which is roughly three times larger than our galaxy. It’s what lurks at its center: a supermassive black hole, billions of times more massive than the Sun, firing colossal jets of radio waves across space.

These jets stretch over six million light-years—more than 60 times the length of the Milky Way—making them among the longest ever seen from a spiral galaxy.

Powerful radio jets like these have typically been found in elliptical galaxies, not spirals. Their presence in J2345−0449 (as it’s called for short) has shocked astronomers and challenged long-held ideas about how galaxies form and evolve.

The giant radio jets stretching six million light-years across and an enormous supermassive black hole at the heart of spiral galaxy J23453268−0449256, as imaged by the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope. (CREDIT: Bagchi and Ray et al/Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope / Royal Astronomical Society / CC BY-SA 4.0)

A Spiral Galaxy That Breaks the Rules

“This discovery is more than just an oddity—it forces us to rethink how galaxies evolve, and how supermassive black holes grow in them and shape their environments,” said Professor Joydeep Bagchi of CHRIST University in Bangalore, who led the international team behind the research.

Using data from multiple telescopes, including the Hubble Space Telescope, the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope in India, and the Atacama Large Millimeter Array in Chile, the researchers closely studied the shape and structure of this unusual galaxy. With advanced spectral energy distribution modeling—essentially breaking down the light across many wavelengths—they examined how stars and dust are arranged throughout the galaxy.

Their analysis revealed something unexpected. J2345−0449 doesn’t have a “classical bulge,” the dense central region typical of many galaxies. Instead, it has what’s called a “pseudo-bulge,” which forms through slow, internal processes rather than violent mergers. It also features a small nuclear bar and a ring of stars—a sign that the galaxy has evolved in a surprisingly calm and steady way, even while its black hole rages with energy.

Typically, the violent outbursts from a black hole disrupt a galaxy’s structure. The energy from such jets often blows gas out of the center, halting star formation and distorting the galaxy's shape. But J2345−0449 has held its spiral arms and stellar disk together, even with one of the most extreme black holes known at its heart.

Star Formation Shut Down by Jet Feedback

The galaxy’s calm appearance hides a dramatic story. Its central region, where new stars should be forming, is oddly quiet. While hot gas in the surrounding halo cools slowly—often a sign that stars will soon form—it never reaches the center to create new suns. Instead, the energy from the black hole’s jets keeps the gas too hot, stopping star formation in its tracks.

That process is called black hole feedback. It's like a cosmic thermostat. When the black hole eats too much gas, it powers up and blasts energy outward, heating nearby gas and stopping more from falling in. This cycle helps explain why some galaxies suddenly stop growing. In J2345−0449, this feedback appears to be running on overdrive.

Colour image of J23453268-0449256, which is 300,000 light-years across, as captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. It is shown alongside a depiction of our own Milky Way galaxy, which is three times smaller. (CREDIT: Bagchi and Ray et al/Hubble Space Telescope)

What It Means for Our Milky Way

And that’s where things get personal. Because our own galaxy also contains a supermassive black hole—Sagittarius A*, which weighs about four million solar masses. Right now, it’s mostly quiet. But scientists believe that could change if it suddenly consumes a star or a large gas cloud. These rare events, called Tidal Disruption Events, have been observed in other galaxies and could cause Sagittarius A* to light up and produce jets of its own.

If those jets ever pointed near Earth, the consequences could be severe. Depending on their energy and direction, they might erode the ozone layer, increase radiation levels, damage DNA, and even trigger mass extinction. One pointed too close could also strip away atmospheres from planets, or change how stars form in large regions of the galaxy.

While this scenario is still only a possibility, the new research makes it seem more likely than ever before. “If a spiral galaxy can not only survive but thrive under such extreme conditions, what does this mean for the future of galaxies like our own Milky Way?” asked Professor Bagchi.

Scientists believe that the Milky Way may have produced powerful jets in the distant past. Evidence of past jet activity exists in the form of large gamma-ray bubbles—structures found above and below the galactic plane. But there’s no way to know when or if such activity might restart.

Model A. Grey-scale images and galfit modelling of the inner of spiral galaxy J2345 in all three HST/WFC3 filters, shown with a log scale. (CREDIT: Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society)

A Dark Matter Mystery and the Future of Galaxy Science

J2345−0449 is also unique in other ways. The team discovered that it contains ten times more dark matter than the Milky Way. That dark matter likely helps stabilize its fast-spinning spiral disk, preventing it from flying apart under the pull of gravity. It may also explain how the galaxy has managed to stay so organized while hosting such energetic activity at its core.

“Understanding these rare galaxies could provide vital clues about the unseen forces governing the universe—including the nature of dark matter, the long-term fate of galaxies, and the origin of life,” said Shankar Ray, a PhD student at CHRIST University and co-author of the study.

Even though only one of these massive spiral radio jet galaxies has been observed in such detail, it’s possible that more are out there, hidden in plain sight. They might be difficult to find because their jets are faint or only visible in certain wavelengths of light.

This discovery gives astronomers a powerful new tool to probe the balance between black holes and the galaxies they live in. It also raises urgent questions about the factors that allow such extreme activity to develop in a spiral galaxy, something scientists once thought was impossible.

Grey-scale image of the innermost nuclear region of the galaxy showing the residual of the difference between the input HST image and the best-fitting model image (here, we show the galfit model A). The left panel shows the H-band and the right one shows the I-band image. (CREDIT: Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society)

With more surveys and better telescopes, researchers hope to find more galaxies like J2345−0449. Each one could add another piece to the puzzle of how galaxies form, evolve, and survive the extreme forces shaping the universe.

“Ultimately, this study brings us one step closer to unravelling the mysteries of the cosmos,” said Ray. “It reminds us that the universe still holds surprises beyond our imagination.”

Note: The article above provided above by The Brighter Side of News.